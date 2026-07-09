Point Nine led the seed round for the Wageningen startup, which is turning a wild crop into a non-GMO alternative to imported protein.

Aardaia is trying to create a new crop category rather than improve an incumbent one. If aardaker works at farm scale, it could give Europe a local protein crop with lower fertilizer dependence. The unanswered questions are yield, seed economics and commercial adoption.

Padraic Flood and Mike Henske have raised 5 million euros for Aardaia, the Wageningen agritech startup trying to turn wild plants into commercial crops, according to a July 8th Tech.eu report.

Point Nine led the seed round. Existing investor FoodLabs also participated, alongside Astanor, Grey Silo Ventures and unnamed angel investors. Aardaia did not disclose a valuation, and the public materials reviewed do not establish the exact round close date, so the clean timeline is that the round was announced on July 8th, 2026.

The round gives Flood, an Irish plant scientist who spent years inside European plant-science institutions, venture capital for a bet that sits outside the usual crop-genetics playbook. Aardaia is not starting with wheat, corn, rice or potatoes and trying to add one more trait. Aardaia is looking for wild or underused edible species that already carry useful biology, then using sequencing, computational biology, phenotyping and breeding to domesticate them into crops that farmers can actually grow.

Aardaia's first target is aardaker, or Lathyrus tuberosus, a European tuber that Aardaia is positioning as a root crop with legume-like nitrogen fixation. The claim matters because protein crops and nitrogen fertilizer both carry hard economics. Aardaia says aardaker could reduce reliance on imported protein crops while requiring no synthetic nitrogen fertilizer. That remains a company claim until Aardaia publishes farm-scale yield data, commercial seed economics and farmer adoption beyond trials.

Flood's long route to a forgotten crop

Flood's founder story is part of the pitch. Wageningen University & Research says he studied Botany at University College Dublin, moved to the Netherlands in 2009 for a PhD in Plant Sciences at WUR, then worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research from 2014 to 2020. He returned to WUR in 2020, then worked from 2021 to 2024 as team lead and director of science at Infarm, the vertical-farming company.

The WUR profile gives a sharper origin than the funding announcement. Flood said the Covid period changed how he thought about research, pushing him away from purely fundamental work and toward food-system resilience. He framed the core problem as agricultural dependence on a narrow set of crops, despite thousands of edible plant species. In that telling, aardaker was a way to turn biodiversity into a practical crop rather than an academic observation.

That history also explains why Aardaia is based where it is. Wageningen Campus said in January that Aardaia had joined the campus community in early 2025, that Flood connected with first investors in Berlin through FoodLabs, and that Henske joined him as co-founder in March 2025 before the team entered the StartLife Accelerator. The same account says investor support by April 2025 allowed Aardaia to hire a team with WUR talent.

Tech.eu describes Aardaia as founded in 2025 by Flood and Henske. WUR says Flood founded Aardaia in July 2023. The most consistent reading is that Flood began the company around the aardaker project in 2023, while the current venture-backed operating company with Henske took shape in 2025.

The seed round buys scale, not proof

Aardaia says its breeding platform can evaluate large numbers of plant genotypes faster than conventional breeding. The company expects to screen about 750,000 unique aardaker genotypes this year and aims to raise that to about 2 million using the new funding, according to Tech.eu. Those are screening targets, not proof of market fit.

The hard part comes after the screens. Aardaia has to show that aardaker can deliver reliable yield, consistent protein content, farmer economics, processing behavior and consumer demand at commercial scale. Oost NL, the regional development agency, has reported that Henske said aardaker tubers can contain up to 15% protein, compared with about 2% for potatoes. That is a useful benchmark, but the company still has to turn a promising crop into seed varieties farmers will buy and buyers will specify.

For now, Aardaia has some early signals rather than a scaled business. Oost NL reported that Aardaia sells harvested tubers to De Nieuwe Winkel, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Nijmegen, and that the longer-term plan is to sell Aardaia-developed seeds so farmers can grow aardaker themselves. Wageningen Campus has also said Aardaia works with farmers on optimized aardaker production. No public source reviewed for this story verifies broad commercial seed sales, revenue, acreage, customer counts or a signed supermarket channel.

That gap is normal for a seed-stage crop company, but it is the gap the round now has to close. Crop domestication is slower than software and less forgiving than restaurant trials. Aardaia's advantage, if it proves out, is that it is applying modern measurement and computation to a species with useful native biology rather than waiting for gene-editing regulation or trying to squeeze another marginal gain from incumbent crops.

Why Point Nine's lead is notable

Point Nine is best known as an early-stage investor with a software-heavy portfolio, including companies such as Attio, Clio, Docplanner, Loom, Preply and Revolut. Its decision to lead Aardaia's seed round puts a SaaS-native seed investor into a crop-breeding company whose timelines and risk profile look very different from a typical enterprise software deal.

The investor syndicate also gives Aardaia more sector-specific cover. FoodLabs is a Berlin investor focused on food, health and planetary themes. Astanor describes itself as an agrifood investor with 800 million euros in capital raised and more than 50 investments. Grey Silo Ventures, the venture arm of Cereal Docks Group, says it invests in foodtech startups and functional ingredients. That mix matters because Aardaia will need more than lab validation. It will need growers, processors, ingredient buyers and downstream market access.

Flood gave the round the broadest possible framing in Tech.eu: "For most of history, inventing a new crop took millennia, so the world settled for improving the few it already had." He said Aardaia can now design crops on demand by drawing on evolution, with aardaker as the first product.

That is the right ambition for venture capital and the right place for skepticism. Aardaia is selling investors on a new crop category: a protein-rich tuber that fixes nitrogen and fits European agriculture. The 5 million euros will not prove that category by itself. It gives Flood and Henske the money to move from a compelling Wageningen science story toward the harder question of whether a forgotten plant can become a crop farmers choose on purpose.