Jimmy Cai, a co-founder of Bay AI Circle and AGI Summit, is taking a larger swing at San Francisco's AI conference market: AGI Summit SF 2026, a two-day Palace of Fine Arts event scheduled for July 18th-19th that is being pitched as a dense room for frontier-lab researchers, founders and capital providers. An Aligned News post on X says the event will draw 15,000-plus attendees, 200-plus speakers and 500-plus VCs; the official AGI Summit site repeats the 15,000-plus attendee and 200-plus speaker claims, while the Luma ticketing page lists 15,000 attendees, 200 exhibitors and 200 expected speakers.

The event is presented by Bay AI Circle and hosted on Luma, which describes its own product as a way to set up event pages, invite people and sell tickets. Bay AI Circle also runs the Converge site. Across public pages, the naming varies a bit — the Luma header reads "AGI Summit 2026 | Where GenAI Converges" — but the date, venue and core pitch are consistent: two days at the Palace of Fine Arts built around agents, foundation models, robotics, AI safety and open source.

Cai is the clearest founder behind the event in the public material. BayAIU, another Bay AI Circle product, identifies him as a visiting professor at California Science & Technology University, co-founder of Bay AI Circle, co-founder of AGI Summit and an early founder of the one-person-company community. That detail matters because AGI Summit reads less like a traditional research conference than a founder funnel: tickets, startup pitch passes, booths, sponsor tiers, private dinners and a stated emphasis on people building AI-native products. (bayaiu.ai)

The lineup is the product

The most defensible part of the AGI Summit pitch is its roster. The official site lists Aengus Lynch of Anthropic, Rohan Varma of OpenAI (@OpenAI), Christopher Manning, Sebastian Thrun, Christopher Potts, Surya Ganguli and James Zou of Stanford, plus Dan Klein, Bin Yu, Marti Hearst, Ken Goldberg and Joseph Gonzalez of UC Berkeley. The Luma page adds Jon Chu, a partner at Khosla Ventures; Mahesh Sathiamoorthy, co-founder and CEO of Bespoke Labs and ex-Google DeepMind; Larry Blyth of Harvey; Daksh Gupta of Greptile; Jia Li of LiveX AI; Shannon McClenaghan of StartX; Sophie Ren of ChatSlide; and several investor speakers. (agisummit.ai)

Bay AI Circle is selling concentration. The event page says OpenAI, ElevenLabs, Tesla and AWS Startups will be "on the expo floor," and it names funds including a16z, Sequoia, Benchmark, Lightspeed, Founders Fund and BlackRock in the broader event copy. Those references should be read carefully. The Luma text does not clearly distinguish sponsors, exhibitors, represented employers and speakers' affiliations in every case. It is safer to say the event is advertising participation and representation from those circles than to treat every logo-like mention as a formal partnership. (luma.com)

That distinction is central to the story. AI events have become distribution channels for founders: a stage slot can compress fundraising, hiring, customer development and social proof into one weekend. AGI Summit's ticket menu makes that explicit. Luma lists general admission, VIP access, startup pitch passes, booth options and an invitation-only private dinner. The student startup pitch pass requires approval and a valid .edu email, while the main-stage pitch pass says applications are subject to review. (luma.com)

A bigger room than Bay AI Circle's previous footprint

The July event also appears to be a step-change for the organizing network. LOOMUS, which is listed as one of the Luma hosts, says its 2025 GenAI San Francisco event had 420 attendees, 28 speakers and 14 partners; the same LOOMUS page describes the 2026 Palace of Fine Arts event as a two-day gathering with 10,000 attendees and 200 speakers. The newer AGI Summit and Bay AI Circle pages now advertise 15,000-plus attendees and 200-plus speakers. (loomus.ai)

That growth claim is still pre-event marketing, not post-event attendance. July 10th is eight days before doors open. The organizer's numbers may prove accurate, but they are expected figures until badges are scanned. The same applies to the 500-plus VC figure in the X post: it is part of the pitch to founders and sponsors, and it is being used to sell the room before the room exists. (agisummit.ai)

Tickets are on sale. The Aligned News thread points readers to a Luma checkout link with coupon code JAMES; the Luma page confirms that the coupon will be applied at checkout and says registrants will be asked to verify token ownership with a wallet. (luma.com)

Why this event is landing in San Francisco now

The timing is not subtle. AI founders are operating in a market where customer demand, capital and platform risk are moving faster than normal startup cycles. A founder building on OpenAI, Anthropic or Google DeepMind is also building around companies that can change model behavior, pricing and product surfaces underneath them. That makes access to researchers, infra operators, enterprise buyers and investors unusually valuable. AGI Summit is packaging that access as a physical marketplace.

Luma's longer copy puts extra weight on agent orchestration, autonomous workflows, AI-native enterprises and multimodal models at scale. The language is promotional, but the subject matter maps cleanly onto where founders are trying to find defensible products beyond wrapper apps. (agisummit.ai)

The event also connects to a broader Bay AI Circle commerce stack. The Converge site lists year-round talks, workshops and paid sessions, while BayAIU sells a cohort around building a "one-person AI company" with a curriculum covering OpenClaw, Hermes, Claude Code and Codex. Cai's network is building a recurring channel around education, events and founder access rather than treating AGI Summit as a one-off conference. (bayaicircle.com)

The open question is execution. Palace of Fine Arts gives AGI Summit a prominent venue and the speaker list gives Bay AI Circle a credible front door. The hard part is turning a claimed 15,000-person crowd into useful density for founders rather than line management, sponsor booths and stage programming. For Cai and Bay AI Circle, July 18th-19th is a test of whether San Francisco's AI gathering economy can still produce valuable rooms at conference scale.