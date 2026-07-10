Agility Robotics is turning humanoid robotics from a private-market story into a public-market test, with real deployment claims and unresolved unit economics side by side.

Agility Robotics said in late June that it will go public through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp XI, valuing the humanoid-robot maker at about $2.5 billion. The parties describe it as a proposed business combination, not a completed listing, and Churchill filed an 8-K outlining the agreement and customary closing conditions.

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Agility’s deal page and the Churchill filing indicate the transaction remains subject to shareholder approval, SEC review of a Form S-4 registration statement, exchange approvals, and other closing conditions. Treat this as a path to a listing, not finalized capital in the bank.

What public investors are being asked to underwrite: Agility Robotics, founded in 2015 as a spin-out connected to Oregon State University, markets Digit for repetitive work in warehouses and factories. The company is pitching the merger as a way to finance manufacturing scale-up and broader deployments while the industry is still proving reliable operations and unit economics.

Leadership is set up for that push. Agility appointed Peggy Johnson as chief executive officer in 2024, a signal that commercialization and partnerships sit alongside the core robotics work.

Why now: A SPAC route gives Agility a potential public-market benchmark for humanoid robotics without waiting for a traditional IPO window. It also forces sharper scrutiny on questions like gross margin, service cost, safety certification, and deployment pace. SPAC redemptions and other closing variables can materially change how much cash the combined company would receive.

The competitive backdrop is getting more visible, too:

TechCrunch reported in 2025 that Figure AI’s Series C round set a $39 billion post-money valuation. Figure also said its F.03 robot arrived at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg.

Apptronik says it has closed over $935 million across its Series A financing and is positioning its Apollo 2 humanoid for industrial work.

Caixin reported that China’s Unitree Robotics won approval for a Shanghai STAR Market IPO expected to raise around $618 million.

If the Agility–Churchill combination closes, public investors will be able to price a pure-play U.S. humanoid robotics company while the sector is still moving from demos and pilots toward durable production deployments.