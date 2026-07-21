A personal‑software browser from an independent developer

Ramazan Rakhmatullin (@ramz_wins) announced on X on July 21st, 2026 that he had built a full‑stack web browser capable of editing any site in real time. In a three‑part thread he outlined the core idea – a browser that behaves like a private version of the internet, pre‑loaded with the features he wishes existed on popular services.

"I made a browser that can edit any website on the internet. So I added features I was missing – on YouTube, Gmail, Spotify. And fixed bugs their devs didn't. Basically, I made my own version of the internet, customized to myself. Welcome to the era of personal software" – Rakhmatullin, X, July 21st, 2026.

The thread includes a short demo video showing the browser in action and a link to download the binary at airglow.dev (see tweet 3/3). The developer also notes that the product uses direct API access where possible and resorts to reverse‑engineering HTTP requests for sites without public APIs (tweet 2/3).

How it differs from existing user‑script tools

The functionality Rakhmatullin describes sounds similar to what browser extensions such as Greasemonkey, Tampermonkey, or Stylus provide: injecting JavaScript or CSS into pages to modify layout, add shortcuts, or auto‑fill forms. However, those extensions run on top of an existing browser engine and must be manually configured per site. Airglow, by contrast, appears to ship its own rendering engine (or a heavily customized Chromium fork) and embeds site‑specific patches directly into the core product. The demo shows a YouTube interface with a permanent "skip ad" button, a Gmail compose window with a custom template toolbar, and a Spotify player with an always‑visible volume slider – all without installing separate extensions.

If the claims hold, Airglow could lower the barrier for non‑technical users who want a tailored browsing experience. Instead of writing or installing a script for each site, a user could simply enable a pre‑built “module” that the browser ships. This model resembles the “personal operating system” concept popularized by platforms like Fuchsia or the open‑source "Project Aurora" Linux distro, but applied to the web layer.

Technical trade‑offs and security concerns

Building a browser that intercepts and rewrites live traffic raises immediate security questions. Direct API usage is straightforward for services like YouTube (via the official Data API) or Spotify (via the Web API), but reverse‑engineering private endpoints can violate terms of service and expose users to breakage when sites change their internals. Rakhmatullin’s brief acknowledgment of this risk ("fixed bugs their devs didn't") suggests a willingness to maintain patches independently, a costly proposition for a solo developer.

Another open question is distribution. The install link points to a plain domain (airglow.dev) rather than a packaged app store. Without code‑signing certificates or a provenance chain, users must trust the binary downloaded directly. In the broader market, similar attempts—such as the "Brave" browser’s built‑in ad‑blocking or the "Arc" browser’s UI customizations— have relied on established brand credibility and transparent open‑source repositories to assuage concerns.

Market context: custom browsers as a niche

The browser market remains dominated by Chrome, Safari, Edge and Firefox, which together hold over 95% of desktop usage according to StatCounter 2026 data. Niche browsers typically succeed by targeting a specific workflow (e.g., Vivaldi for power users, Brave for privacy) or by bundling a platform (e.g., Amazon Silk on Fire devices). Airglow’s positioning as a “personal software” layer aims at a different angle: a developer‑driven, feature‑rich surf that solves personal pain points across multiple services.

Historically, customized browsers have struggled to achieve sustainable revenue. Most rely on venture funding to support long‑term engineering. Rakhmatullin’s announcement contains no mention of financing, suggesting this is either a hobby‑level project or an early‑stage startup seeking traction before a fundraising round. The lack of disclosed investors or a corporate entity reinforces the notion that Airglow is currently a solo endeavor.

Why the timing matters now

Two macro trends converge in July 2026:

API fatigue – Developers increasingly complain about fragmented, rate‑limited APIs across SaaS products. A browser that unifies patches at the UI level sidesteps the need for multiple keys and OAuth flows. Rise of personal AI agents – With generative AI assistants gaining access to web content, a custom browser can serve as a controlled sandbox where agents perform actions without breaking service terms.

Rakhmatullin’s tweet explicitly positions Airglow as "the era of personal software," echoing the broader conversation about user‑owned digital experiences. If the project gains a community of contributors, it could evolve into a platform for sharing site‑specific modules, akin to a marketplace for user‑scripts but with tighter integration.

Next steps and open questions

The public install page provides a single download for Windows and macOS, but documentation is sparse. No roadmap, pricing model, or open‑source repository is linked in the thread. Potential users will likely test the binary to verify stability, especially on high‑traffic sites that frequently update their front‑ends.

Key unanswered points:

Is Airglow built on Chromium, WebKit, or a custom engine?

Will the developer open‑source the code or keep it proprietary?

How does the browser handle security updates for underlying Chromium patches?

Are there plans for a monetization strategy (e.g., premium modules, subscription for automatic updates)?

Until these details emerge, Airglow remains a bold proof‑of‑concept that demonstrates a solo engineer’s ability to re‑architect the web browsing experience around personal workflow needs.

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