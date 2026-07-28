The 191-task benchmark measures whether AI agents can turn cryptographic reasoning into verified attacks, including two preprint findings that the authors say were previously unknown.

CryptanalysisBench gives model developers, cryptographers and security teams a reproducible way to measure when AI agents progress from discussing cryptography to producing verified attacks against real schemes, including claimed flaws that prior human review missed.

Researchers at ETH Zurich, Tel Aviv University, the University of Haifa and Anthropic have published CryptanalysisBench, a benchmark for testing whether LLM agents can turn cryptographic reasoning into executable attacks.

The July 20 arXiv preprint lists eight authors: Lukas Fluri, Avital Shafran, Nicholas Carlini, Matthew Jagielski, Milad Nasr, Orr Dunkelman, Eyal Ronen and Florian Tramer. Anthropic described the project as a collaboration with academics at ETH Zurich, Tel Aviv University and the University of Haifa.

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The benchmark contains 191 tasks and evaluates five frontier models. The paper reports Tier 1 success rates ranging from 65% to 86%, along with two findings involving SpoC AEAD and KINDI that the authors say were previously unknown. The work remains an arXiv preprint, and the cited sources do not establish independent validation of those findings.

CryptanalysisBench is designed to test whether an agent can inspect a cryptographic scheme, identify a weakness, write an attack and demonstrate that the attack works. That distinction matters in cryptography, where a persuasive explanation does not establish a practical break.

From reasoning to a working attack

According to the full paper, the 191 tasks span six primitive families: hash functions, block ciphers, authenticated encryption with associated data, key encapsulation mechanisms, public-key encryption and digital signatures. The authors say the tasks were drawn primarily from four US National Institute of Standards and Technology competitions.

The paper's abstract organizes the benchmark into three tiers: primitives with known practical breaks; primitives with no known practical break, tested at full strength and through scaled-down variants; and a challenge set of production primitives at the frontier of cryptanalysis. The body of the paper describes the benchmark as two numbered tiers plus a separate challenge set. Tier 1 contains 49 schemes with known practical attacks. Tier 2 covers 142 algorithms for which the researchers found no published practical attack, or where existing attacks were too expensive to run.

The benchmark requires models to deliver executable code. An agent receives the target algorithm's C implementation and documentation inside a standard Linux container. A separate challenger container holds keys, randomness and other secret material while exposing only the queries permitted by the relevant security game. The paper says the agent must submit a self-contained attack script, which the verifier reruns against fresh game sessions without manual intervention.

For probabilistic decision games, the verifier runs 20 independent trials and requires at least 17 wins. The paper puts the probability of passing through random guessing at about 1.3 x 10^-3, or roughly 0.1%. The MIT-licensed CryptanalysisBench repository includes algorithm sources, task-generation scripts and a security-game framework.

The researchers evaluated five frontier models: Claude Opus 4.8, Claude Sonnet 5, Claude Mythos 5, GPT-5.5 and the open-weights GLM-5.2. Under the main two-hour agent budget, the models broke between 65% and 86% of Tier 1 schemes. Mythos 5 led with 42 wins out of 49, followed by Sonnet 5 and GPT-5.5 with 37 each, Opus 4.8 with 36 and GLM-5.2 with 32.

Those results require careful interpretation. Every Tier 1 scheme has a publicly documented practical break, so a model may have reproduced material encountered during training. The researchers inspected model traces to distinguish apparent recall from source-level analysis, while acknowledging that their method could not fully exclude memorization.

Some successful attacks exploited bugs in reference implementations rather than weaknesses in the underlying cryptographic design. The researchers retained those implementations because they were the versions originally submitted to and evaluated by the cryptography community. The paper classifies Tier 2 wins as genuine design flaws, weaknesses admitted by underspecified designs, reference-implementation bugs that contradict unambiguous specifications or artifacts caused by reducing parameters.

Two claimed findings carry most of the weight

The strongest reported results came from Tier 2. The authors report that Mythos 5 and Sonnet 5 independently found a previously unreported full key-recovery attack against the unmodified SpoC AEAD. In the SpoC-128 case study, the paper attributes the weakness to improper handling of empty messages, specifically when both the plaintext and associated data are empty. According to the paper, two chosen-nonce queries, one empty and one containing a single plaintext block, leak the internal state after one permutation. The authors say the permutation's invertibility then permits recovery of the original state, including the key, against the full 18-step reference scheme.

In its KINDI case study, the paper reports that Mythos 5 built a decryption-reaction oracle from KINDI's published code. According to the authors, the code validates only the decrypted message field and does not re-encrypt the ciphertext, enabling a chosen-ciphertext attack that recovers the secret key. The paper also argues that KINDI's NIST submission includes a lemma claiming chosen-ciphertext security without the Fujisaki-Okamoto re-encryption step. Its authors say the lemma's uniqueness claim is incorrect because small ciphertext perturbations can produce the same decapsulated key. Independent replication of either the KINDI result or the SpoC result is not established in the cited sources.

Across the five models, the researchers counted 14 distinct full-strength Tier 2 schemes that at least one model broke. The paper classified SpoC and KINDI as design flaws, LIMA and DAGS as specification gaps, and the remaining 10 as reference-implementation bugs. The authors separately report that individual models broke six to 12 Tier 2 schemes at full strength and 24 to 61 scaled-down variants.

The models were sensitive to execution time. Extending Mythos 5's per-task budget from two hours to 16 hours increased its Tier 1 result from 42 to 47 wins out of 49. The number of distinct Tier 2 algorithms it broke rose from 61 to 75. The same rerun increased Mythos 5's count of solved, scaled-down Tier 2 version-level tasks from 119 to 164.

Of the 57 tasks that changed from failure to success under the longer budget, the authors estimated that about 49 shorter runs had already located the weakness and needed more time to complete or debug the attack. Coding, execution and debugging limits can therefore prevent a model from converting a suspected weakness into a working exploit.

CryptanalysisBench gives model developers, cryptographers and security teams a repeatable capability test backed by code-based verification. Researchers could also run agents against candidate schemes during standardization or before deployment, increasing the number of practical attacks attempted against a design. The initial results remain preprint claims, but the benchmark provides a concrete method for measuring when AI agents progress from discussing cryptographic weaknesses to executing attacks under defined security games.