The lawsuit targets OpenAI's Jony Ive-led device push and names io Products, Tang Tan and Chang Liu as defendants.

Apple's suit attacks the foundation of OpenAI's hardware strategy: the ex-Apple talent and manufacturing know-how behind its attempt to build a consumer AI device.

Apple sued OpenAI on Friday, July 10th, accusing Sam Altman's AI company of using former Apple employees and supplier relationships to obtain trade secrets for OpenAI's still-unreleased consumer hardware effort, PCMag reported.

The complaint turns OpenAI's Jony Ive hardware bet into a direct legal fight with the company that made Ive famous. Apple says two former employees, Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan, divulged confidential information after joining OpenAI's hardware operation. Apple also named io Products, the device group co-founded by Ive, Tan, Scott Cannon and Evans Hankey, as a defendant.

Apple's central allegation is that OpenAI did more than recruit from Cupertino. According to Axios, the lawsuit claims OpenAI deliberately solicited confidential information from current and former Apple employees, including product designs, manufacturing processes, supply-chain strategies and details tied to unreleased technologies. Apple said in a statement quoted by Axios that evidence had emerged suggesting OpenAI personnel wrongfully took secret and confidential information about Apple's unreleased products and processes.

OpenAI rejected the premise of the suit in a statement.