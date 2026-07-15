Arbital Flex is a test of whether healthcare AI can package expert actuarial work into self-serve software without losing the trust needed for risk-contract decisions.

Arbital Health launched Arbital Flex on July 15, 2026, giving payors and providers a self-serve version of its actuarial analytics software for value-based care contracts, according to a PR Newswire release.

The move puts co-founders Brian M. Overstreet and Travis May into a familiar founder problem: taking a services-heavy, expert-led workflow and turning it into software that can reach smaller customers without stripping out the judgment that made the original work valuable.

Overstreet has spent much of his career building healthcare data businesses around regulated, high-stakes decisions. Before Arbital Health, he led Advera Health Analytics, a pharmacovigilance software company acquired by TriNetX in 2022. Earlier, he co-founded Sagient Research Systems, a specialized healthcare and financial data publisher acquired by Informa in 2012. May's pattern is different but adjacent: he co-founded LiveRamp and Datavant, and his Shaper Capital bio describes him as building around data fragmentation across industries. Arbital Health is the version of that thesis aimed at value-based care, where payors, providers and risk-bearing care groups need to know whether contracts are working before the settlement math arrives too late.

Flex is designed for organizations evaluating entry into value-based care, smaller payors and providers with limited actuarial staff, and providers trying to assess population risk before signing a contract. Arbital Health says users can upload their own data, analyze populations, benchmark performance against national targets and ask questions in natural language through the Arbital AI Assistant.

Arbital Health claims Flex can cut time to insight from months to days, and says the product requires no engineering resources, no lengthy implementation and no existing risk contract to start. Those are Arbital Health's claims, and the company did not disclose pricing, implementation benchmarks across customers, model providers or the security architecture behind the product.

A packaging move after the Series B

Flex follows a year in which Arbital Health raised growth capital to scale the same infrastructure it is now selling in a lighter package. In July 2025, Arbital Health announced a $31 million Series B led by Valtruis, with participation from Transformation Capital, Shaper Capital and Healthy Ventures. The company said then that the funds would expand payer and provider-facing capabilities, grow its actuarial team, improve benchmarking and expand its AI-powered platform.

That funding history matters because Flex reads less like a separate product line than a distribution change. Arbital Health's original pitch centered on infrastructure for risk-based contracts: centralizing fragmented claims, utilization, benchmark and contract data, then pairing software with actuarial expertise. Flex takes that engine and aims it at buyers who may not be ready for a full platform rollout or consulting engagement.

The self-serve angle also gives Arbital Health a way to get into organizations before they have signed a value-based contract. That is a different motion from selling only to mature risk-bearing groups with established actuarial operations. If Flex works as advertised, Arbital Health can meet providers while they are modeling whether a contract is safe to enter, then expand with them as the financial exposure grows.

Brian Overstreet framed the problem in the launch release as timing. "Delayed performance visibility quickly becomes costly," he said. In risk contracts, that sentence is the business case. A provider that learns months later that utilization, coding, attribution or target-price assumptions were wrong has fewer levers left to pull.

Arbital is selling actuarial judgment, not generic dashboards

Arbital Health was co-founded by Overstreet and May in November 2023 to address misaligned healthcare incentives, according to the company's about page. In January 2024, Arbital Health announced a $10 million Series A and its acquisition of Santa Barbara Actuaries, a value-based care actuarial firm. That acquisition gave Arbital Health the human expertise behind the software story: actuaries who had already worked on contract design, measurement and risk economics.

The company describes itself as a neutral third-party partner for value-based care contracting and says it supports payers, providers, and value-based care enablers. Its about page says Arbital Health has 13 credentialed actuaries and employees working remotely from 10 states.

The homepage lists customer logos including Podimetrics, HarmonyCares, SonarMD, Chamber Cardio, MDX Hawaii, CommuniCare, WellBe Senior Medical, Complete Health and UNC Health. Those logos establish that Arbital Health is marketing to a named healthcare buyer base; they do not establish contract scope, revenue contribution or deployment depth.

Arbital Health also claims a 6:1 return on investment and says payers and providers save thousands on each Arbital AI query by reducing medical loss ratio and cost of care while improving quality measures. The company does not publish the denominator behind that ROI claim on the homepage. For a product sold into financial-risk decisions, the evidence behind those calculations will matter as much as the interface.

The competitive test is trust

Arbital Health is entering a field where value-based care analytics already has established buyers and vendors. Milliman MedInsight markets VBC contract applications that model performance, targets, savings and losses using actuarial methods. Cedar Gate Technologies sells self-service value-based care analytics, contract modeling and predictive tools. SpectraMedix and MedeAnalytics also sell into value-based analytics and contract administration.

Arbital Health's wedge is the combination of actuarial staff, contract infrastructure and natural-language AI. Flex narrows the packaging question: can a buyer get enough of that expertise through a self-serve product to trust it before committing to a deeper engagement?

That is a hard bar in healthcare finance. A natural-language assistant can make analysis easier to ask for, but risk-contract decisions still depend on data quality, attribution logic, benchmark selection, actuarial assumptions and the fine print of each agreement. Arbital Health's claim that Flex lets teams query results in plain language will matter only if the answers expose those assumptions instead of burying them behind a chat interface.

Beth Houck, CEO of Sonar MD, gave Arbital Health the kind of customer quote the company needs for that trust gap. She said Sonar MD was extracting meaningful insight within days of starting with Flex and described Arbital Health's actuarial depth as important for value-based specialty models. Arbital Health also quoted Houck saying Sonar MD holds the largest IBD dataset in the industry, a claim presented by the customer in the release.

Flex gives Arbital Health a cleaner entry point into a market where the pain is obvious and the buying process can be slow. Providers want upside from value-based care without discovering after the fact that their contract math was wrong. Smaller payors and providers want actuarial support without building a full actuarial department. Arbital Health is betting that the right version of self-serve can bring those buyers in earlier, while its actuarial bench gives the software credibility when the numbers start carrying real financial risk.