Gal Tal-Hochberg's new company wants to fix the raw telemetry problem before security teams hand more work to AI agents.

AI security agents are only as good as the telemetry they can reason over. Beacon Security's seed round backs the less flashy layer that may decide whether agentic SOC tools work in production.

Beacon Security announced a $13 million seed round on July 16, led by Notable Capital, to build the data layer it says security teams need before they can trust AI agents with detection, investigation and response work.

The round, disclosed in a PR Newswire release, includes participation from Holly Ventures, AlphaDrive Ventures, SVCI, Jefferies Family Office and more than 60 founders and CISOs. Beacon Security says the angel group includes founders from Talon, Descope, Gem Security, Dig Security and Cider Security, though the release does not name the individual angels. The company also did not disclose its valuation, revenue base, headcount or total funding beyond the seed round.

For co-founder and CEO Gal Tal-Hochberg, Beacon Security is a second act after HiredScore, which he founded and later sold to Workday for $520 million, according to the company. His new bet is aimed at a different buyer but a familiar enterprise problem: AI systems are only useful when the underlying data is clean enough to trust.

Tal-Hochberg founded Beacon Security in 2024 with co-founders Or Mattatia and Iddo Israely. The company describes the founding team as veterans of elite intelligence, offensive security and enterprise-scale data infrastructure.

That background matters because Beacon Security is selling into one of the least forgiving parts of enterprise AI adoption. Security teams already struggle with fragmented telemetry, inconsistent schemas, broken logging pipelines, rising SIEM bills and incomplete identity resolution. Adding autonomous agents on top of that stack increases the value of speed, but it also raises the cost of bad context.

"The acceleration of AI agents in the enterprise is creating a distinct need for a legible context layer for cyber defenders," Tal-Hochberg said in the funding announcement. He said Beacon Security was built to provide "the trusted data layer" for organizations deploying security agents.

The round backs infrastructure, not an AI chatbot

Beacon Security's positioning is intentionally upstream of the agent demo. The company describes its platform as an AI-native security data management layer that sits between telemetry sources and downstream tools such as SIEMs, data lakes and security agents. Its job is to normalize, enrich, route, reduce and monitor security data before analysts or agents act on it.

Beacon Security says its product covers three areas: data operations, an agentic cybersecurity work platform and a library of production-ready security agents. The data layer fuses telemetry across vendors, pre-resolves entities, maps sources against threats and compliance needs, and routes cleaner data into external systems. The work platform lets defenders run agentic workflows for detection engineering, investigation support, posture work and shadow AI analysis. The agent library is tuned by offensive-security and nation-state veterans, according to Beacon Security.

The company had already put the data-layer thesis in market before the seed announcement. Earlier this year, Beacon Security introduced the agentic data layer for modern SOCs, positioned between telemetry sources and downstream tools to automate normalization and enrichment.

Beacon Security's website describes capabilities including a real-time streaming pipeline with enterprise-grade reliability, AI-based normalization and schema mapping to ECS, OCSF or custom schemas, enrichment and identity resolution, smart data routing across SIEMs, data lakes and cold storage, and security-driven data reduction and optimization. The platform also delivers continuous coverage and posture monitoring to surface uncollected sources and broken pipelines.

The traction claims are early and self-reported

Beacon Security says ARR grew more than 300% in the first half of 2026 and that the product is used by dozens of enterprises across financial services, insurance, technology, fintech, healthcare and hospitality. Those are company-supplied figures. Beacon Security does not disclose the ARR base from which that growth was calculated, so the number says more about early commercial momentum than absolute scale.

The company names Cerebras as a customer in the announcement. Olindo Verillo, Cerebras' director of detection and response, said Beacon Security has become part of how Cerebras runs security day to day and that its agents increasingly handle data work autonomously. Beacon Security's homepage also includes a testimonial from Jonathan Jaffe, identified as a CISO, saying Beacon Security reduced bloated VPC flow logs to 5% of their original size while keeping data enriched and normalized.

The cleaner-data wedge also explains why Notable Capital led the round. Oren Yunger, a managing partner at Notable Capital and a Beacon Security board member, said in the announcement that the bottleneck for CISOs is "trust in your own data" and that the problem becomes less forgiving as teams add agents. Yunger leads Notable Capital's cybersecurity practice and focuses on cloud infrastructure, AI, data and developer solutions, according to the firm.

Beacon Security also arrives with signals from the security buyer network it is trying to sell into. The company says it was selected for the 2025 Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator backed by CrowdStrike, AWS and NVIDIA. Its website lists recognition from Rising in Cyber 2026, the 2025-2026 SACR Security Motions & Tailwinds Report, the 2026 Latio SecOps Market Report and the 2026 Cloud Security Awards. Those are useful distribution signals, though customer deployment depth will matter more than lists and awards as Beacon Security moves beyond early adopters.

The hard part is proving trust at enterprise scale

Beacon Security is not trying to replace every security system in the SOC. Its commercial opening is more practical: sit in front of the stack, make the data usable, cut waste and give agents a safer foundation. That makes the product relevant to SIEM cost optimization, SOC automation, telemetry engineering, threat hunting and AI governance at the same time.

The risk is that this is also a crowded buying conversation. Security teams have spent years being pitched data pipelines, detection engineering tools, SIEM alternatives, SOAR systems and AI copilots. Beacon Security has to convince CISOs that the new AI-agent workflow changes the budget priority for a data foundation layer.

Tal-Hochberg's advantage is that Beacon Security is entering the market with a founder story buyers can understand: a repeat software founder paired with security and data operators who say they have lived the raw-logs problem inside real incidents. The seed round gives Beacon Security room to prove that argument in production. The missing numbers, especially valuation, ARR base and named customer breadth, leave the scale of the business unclear. The strategic bet is clear enough: before defenders hand more work to agents, Beacon Security wants to own the layer that tells those agents what the security environment actually means.