Bidbus is attacking the used-car sale from the seller's side, with an asset-light marketplace that could pressure instant-offer buyers if dealer liquidity follows it into new states.

Duke Yan's Bidbus has raised a $15 million Series A led by Ibex Investors, TechCrunch reported on July 7th, giving the Los Angeles used-car marketplace fresh capital to expand a bet that car sellers will wait a few hours for dealer competition rather than accept a single instant offer.

The round also included Mucker Capital, FJ Labs, Motley Fool Ventures, Data Point Capital, Walter Ventures and Yossi J. Levi, the founder and CEO of Car Dealership Guy. Bidbus did not disclose a valuation. Mucker led Bidbus' earlier $3.3 million seed round in 2025, according to co-founder and COO Ellson Chen's February interview with Pulse 2.0, putting Bidbus' disclosed venture funding at least at $18.3 million.

Yan's origin story is deliberately low-tech. He told TechCrunch he had spent years buying and selling cars personally, then ran into the same problem while helping his mother sell a car: dealers came back with offers he viewed as too low. Yan put multiple dealers into a group chat and watched them bid the price up. The product Bidbus is scaling now is that group chat turned into market infrastructure.

"Used-car affordability is not a financing problem," Yan told TechCrunch. "It's a market efficiency problem." That framing matters because Bidbus is not trying to outspend Carvana or CarMax on inventory, logistics or balance-sheet buying. Bidbus does not buy the car. Bidbus routes the seller's car to verified dealers, lets those dealers compete, and takes a fee only after a sale closes.

The business is price discovery, not inventory

Bidbus' consumer pitch is straightforward: enter a VIN, upload photos, set a private minimum selling price, and let dealers compete in a live auction. Bidbus' own how-it-works page says more than 1,000 verified franchise and independent dealers can bid in a two-hour window, and that sellers pay no listing fee or auction fee. If the seller accepts a bid, Bidbus charges a 1% success fee with a $300 minimum, deducted from sale proceeds.

That fee structure is the clearest sign of the model Yan is building. Bidbus wants to sit between two inefficient pools: consumers who own clean used cars and dealers that need local, private-party inventory. Carvana and CarMax built consumer trust around speed and certainty. Bidbus is asking sellers to trade some certainty for competition, while keeping the transaction online enough to feel easier than calling dealerships one by one.

Bidbus says its auctions produce better seller outcomes than instant-offer quotes. TechCrunch reported that Bidbus' founders claim average offers are about $2,000 to $3,000 higher than Carvana's. Bidbus' own FAQ gives a narrower internal audit: across its most recent 184 same-VIN comparisons, winning Bidbus bids averaged $2,340 above the best instant offer the same seller received. Those numbers are company-reported, and they leave out the denominator that matters most for scaling: how many sellers fail to clear their minimum price or choose the certainty of an instant offer anyway.

Bidbus has real traction to point to, though the public figures are not perfectly aligned. TechCrunch reported that Bidbus has helped people sell around 10,000 cars. Bidbus' public site says "thousands" of sellers have sold through Bidbus. In February, Chen told Pulse 2.0 that Bidbus sold 1,243 cars in 2024, more than 2,400 in 2025, and expected to sell more than 5,000 cars in 2026. The cleanest reading is that Bidbus is growing from a small base and is using the Series A to prove the California and Texas playbook can travel.

Bidbus' second founder story is operational

Yan is the founder with the consumer pain point. Chen brings the company-building scar tissue. In the Pulse 2.0 interview, Chen said he earned a computer science degree from UC San Diego, then started Union Apartment, a co-living company for international students that went through Y Combinator, reached $5 million in annual revenue, and collapsed during the pandemic. He later worked on AI projects and joined Bidbus as a co-founder after his custom AI startup, Animos, merged into Bidbus.

That background shows up in how Bidbus talks about its operations. Chen told Pulse 2.0 that Bidbus had no real technology in its earliest days, had only a website in 2023, introduced a basic internal CRM in 2024, and rebuilt the website and internal CRM in 2025 while adding AI across workflows. Bidbus' LinkedIn profile describes the marketplace as "AI-first," but the more important detail is mundane: used-car auctions require intake, inspection standards, appraisal discipline, dealer acquisition, title handling and dispute management. AI can lower some labor costs. It cannot eliminate the trust problem.

Bidbus has already had to enforce that trust. Yan told TechCrunch he banned one of Bidbus' largest dealers after lowballing or post-auction haggling hurt the seller experience. Chen separately told Pulse 2.0 that Bidbus had banned two of its largest dealers and said "seller trust comes first." That is the hard part of any marketplace that depends on repeat professional buyers and one-time consumer sellers. Dealers bring liquidity. Sellers bring supply. If Bidbus lets dealer behavior erode seller confidence, the marketplace starts to look like the dealership experience it is trying to route around.

Why investors wrote the check

Ibex partner Jeff Peters told TechCrunch he passed on Bidbus' seed round largely because Bidbus was operating only in Los Angeles. Peters said Bidbus' expansion into new markets, new customers and dealership groups changed his view. That investor logic is clean: if dealer demand exists outside one dense California market, Bidbus can become a repeatable acquisition channel for dealers and a consumer-facing alternative to instant-offer buyers.

Levi's participation adds industry signal beyond the check size. On his personal site, Levi says he founded Gettacar in 2018, raised more than $50 million for the online auto retailer, and scaled it to $80 million in annual sales before building Car Dealership Guy into a media and business network for dealers. For Bidbus, a backer with dealer reach is more useful than a generic consumer marketplace investor. Bidbus needs dealers bidding aggressively and behaving predictably across geographies.

The timing also fits a broader run of automotive startups trying to rebuild specific pieces of the car ownership stack. RuntimeWire reported in June that Alex Xiao's Evotrex raised $30 million for a hybrid RV, while Slate Auto set June 24th to open orders for its low-cost EV in May. Bidbus is operating in a different part of the market, but the common thread is narrower: founders are raising around specific consumer pain points where legacy auto processes still require too many phone calls, too much opacity and too much dealer-by-dealer variance.

Bidbus' next proof point is expansion discipline. California and Texas give Bidbus large markets with deep dealer density. Going nationwide means rebuilding liquidity market by market, because a seller in Phoenix or Atlanta only cares if the right local buyers show up during the auction window. The Series A buys Bidbus time to build that density. It does not remove the operational work of keeping both sides honest once the bids start moving.