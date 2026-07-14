The Tampa woman-owned contractor gains access to product and mission-services categories, but the IDIQ ceiling is not booked revenue.

Command Control Communications Engineering & Logistics, LLC, the Tampa federal technology contractor led by majority owner and CEO Laura Hoernig, announced July 13th that NASA awarded C3EL positions in both Category A and Category C of SEWP VI, the next version of one of the U.S. government's main technology procurement vehicles.

The award matters because C3EL is trying to turn a specialized command-center and secure-communications services business into a broader federal buying channel. Category A gives C3EL a route to sell IT, communications, audio visual, cloud, security, networking, software, hardware, and end-user products. Category C puts C3EL into mission-based services, including engineering, design, integration, network operations, cybersecurity, AV support, and sustainment, according to C3EL's announcement.

That combination fits the expansion Hoernig set in motion after acquiring majority ownership of C3EL in 2022. In a November 3rd, 2022 ownership-change post, C3EL said Hoernig became majority owner, president, and CEO, making C3EL a Woman-Owned Small Business. Hoernig said then that she planned to build on C3EL's decade in the market and expand engineering and network services. The SEWP VI Category C slot gives that services push a federal contract vehicle with a 10-year runway.

C3EL has not disclosed the expected value of task orders it may win through SEWP VI. That distinction matters. NASA said on June 22nd that SEWP VI awards are indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts, with an ordering period beginning Nov. 1st, 2026 and running through Oct. 31st, 2036. NASA also said each contract has a maximum value of $20 billion. That figure is a ceiling on the contract vehicle, not booked revenue for C3EL.

A contract vehicle, then a competition

SEWP VI gives C3EL permission to compete inside a federal channel. It does not remove the need to win the work.

NASA structured SEWP VI across three categories: Category A for IT solutions, Category B for enterprise-wide IT service solutions, and Category C for IT mission-based services. NASA said the vehicle covers hardware, software, cloud services, cybersecurity tools, engineering and consulting services, and data-intensive mission-support capabilities.

The contractor pool is large. Federal News Network reported that NASA chose 1,490 vendors and made 2,115 awards across the three categories. The same report said Category A had 364 awards, Category B had 692, and Category C had 1,059. That scale helps explain why a dual award is useful for C3EL without making it a windfall by itself. C3EL now has two lanes into federal demand, but many other awardees will be chasing the same agency budgets.

Jack Rhodes, C3EL's chief operating officer, framed the award as validation of the strategy. "These awards expand our ability to support federal customers with the technology products and technical services required to design, integrate, secure, and sustain mission-critical environments," Rhodes said in the announcement. The useful part of that quote is the pairing of products and services. C3EL is not pitching SEWP VI as only a reseller badge. C3EL is using the awards to connect procurement, integration, operations, and long-term sustainment.

That is where Category C carries the stronger strategic signal. Category A can support catalog sales and value-added reseller work. Category C maps more directly to C3EL's core profile: command-and-control infrastructure, AV/VTC systems, secure communications, enterprise IT support, field implementation, and sustainment. C3EL's own site says C3EL specializes in turn-key command center solutions with audio visual and communications systems, communications solutions built for deployment anywhere, enterprise IT services across networks, servers, and data centers, and cloud and virtualization work.

Hoernig's post-acquisition buildout

C3EL is not a venture-backed software startup chasing a priced round. C3EL is a founder-led and owner-led government contractor whose growth depends on contract vehicles, clearances, customer past performance, and execution. That makes SEWP VI closer to distribution infrastructure than financing.

C3EL says it was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa. Its about page lists 45-plus employees, a Top Secret facility clearance, a 10,000-square-foot integration facility, a 5,000-square-foot Emerging Technology Center, and support in 40-plus countries. The leadership list names Hoernig as CEO, Rhodes as COO, and Frank Pena as CTO.

The founder history is less clear from public materials. C3EL's 2022 ownership announcement referred to "the founding partners" and said Pena would remain CTO directing Integration Services, but C3EL did not publicly name the original founding group in that post. The verified ownership story is Hoernig's acquisition and the shift that followed: C3EL said the new partnership would accelerate expansion into engineering and network services, with Richard Whaley joining to lead a newly created Enterprise Solutions Group.

That context makes the SEWP VI timing more legible. C3EL had already said it wanted to move beyond a narrower design-build and operations-and-maintenance base into engineering and network services. NASA has now widened SEWP's scope into services-heavy categories, including cloud, cybersecurity, engineering, consulting, and data-intensive mission support. C3EL's dual award gives Hoernig's team a procurement path that matches the direction C3EL described almost four years ago.

The small-business opening in federal IT

SEWP VI also reflects a broader shift in federal IT procurement: NASA opened the vehicle to a much larger group of contractors than SEWP V. Federal News Network reported that NASA made about 197 awards to 140 companies under SEWP V in 2015, compared with 2,115 awards across 1,490 vendors for SEWP VI. Joanne Woytek, the SEWP program director, told the outlet that NASA wanted to give competent companies a chance inside an IDIQ market that has changed over the past 12 years.

For C3EL, that wider aperture cuts both ways. C3EL gains access to a contract vehicle with government-wide reach, and its Woman-Owned Small Business status may help in set-aside and small-business buying contexts. C3EL also enters a crowded field where eligibility is only the first screen. The next test is whether C3EL can convert its secure-integration and mission-support credentials into task orders against larger integrators, commodity resellers, and other specialized small businesses.

The strongest part of C3EL's position is specificity. Federal agencies already have many firms willing to sell devices, licenses, and cloud capacity. C3EL's case is built around harder-to-genericize work: command centers, secure communications, AV/VTC integration, fielded networks, and sustainment in mission environments. SEWP VI gives C3EL a way to sell those capabilities through a widely used buying channel. The revenue will come only if agencies choose C3EL when the orders start moving.