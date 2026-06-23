Cadence is testing whether healthcare AI can become reimbursed infrastructure for chronic care, not just another workflow tool sold into hospitals.

Chris Altchek's Cadence disclosed a $100 million funding round led by Spark Capital, putting a $1.2 billion valuation on a company trying to turn chronic disease management into an AI-enabled operating layer for health systems, Forbes reported Tuesday.

The round brings Cadence's total funding to $241 million, according to Forbes. The valuation is only a modest step up from the $1 billion mark Cadence reached in December 2021, when remote patient monitoring was still trading on pandemic-era assumptions about care moving into the home. What has changed is the burden of proof: Cadence is no longer selling the idea that connected devices can extend the clinic. It is selling health systems and investors on the claim that software, clinicians and AI agents can lower the cost of caring for older adults with chronic disease.

Altchek is an unusual founder for that pitch. He grew up in a family of physicians, according to Forbes, but his first company was not in healthcare. In 2011, he co-founded Mic, the millennial-focused media startup that became a venture-backed symbol of digital media's reach before it laid off most of its staff and sold to Bustle Digital Group in 2018. Cadence is a very different second act: slower sales cycles, regulated workflows, Medicare reimbursement codes and health-system integration instead of audience growth.

That shift is the story behind the new round. Spark is backing a founder who has moved from media scale to clinical operations, and Cadence is asking the market to value not just AI models, but the unglamorous healthcare machinery around them: devices, nurse practitioners, clinical navigators, electronic health record integrations, billing flows and physician supervision.

The metric Cadence wants investors to remember

Cadence says it saves Medicare roughly $2.7 million per week. That number is company-supplied, and the exact calculation is not disclosed in the Forbes piece. The claim is supported directionally by published outcomes research that Cadence points to, but it should still be read as Cadence's economic argument, not an audited government savings figure.

The strongest part of Cadence's case is that it has moved beyond pilot-only evidence. A Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes study published in 2026 analyzed Medicare claims for patients enrolled in a remote patient care program against matched control patients. It found a $1,300 reduction in total cost of care per patient per year and a 27% reduction in hospitalizations over 12 months.

Another JACC: Advances paper on a nationwide hypertension program reported a 70% relative increase in patients at goal blood pressure. Forbes also cited published data showing a 230% increase in heart failure patients using recommended therapy, which appears in the Journal of Cardiac Failure (study link).

Those numbers matter because Cadence is not pitching an AI chatbot for consumers. Cadence sells through health systems, which enroll patients with chronic diseases. Patients use devices such as blood pressure cuffs and blood glucose monitors at home. Cadence's system combines those readings with electronic health record data, then recommends medication or lifestyle adjustments for clinicians to review. The company employs clinical staff around the software and, according to Forbes, does not automatically change prescriptions.

That human-in-the-loop design is not just clinical caution. It is also part of the business model. Forbes reported that Medicare covers the service through fee-for-service reimbursement or value-based arrangements tied to patient outcomes, and that Cadence splits revenue with the health systems it works with. About 20% of Cadence patients have an insurance copay, according to Forbes.

The round is a bet on reimbursement, not just AI

Cadence now treats more than 100,000 patients across 21 health systems, including Duke Health and Texas Health Resources, Forbes reported. The company told Forbes its annualized revenue is on track to reach $140 million by the end of 2026, up from $62 million in 2025 and $21 million in 2024. Because that $140 million figure is annualized revenue, it means Cadence expects to be running at about $11.7 million of monthly revenue by year-end, not that it has already booked $140 million for the full year.

The revenue acceleration gives Spark a clearer underwriting case than investors had in 2021, when Cadence launched with $41 million led by General Catalyst and Thrive Capital and an early LifePoint Health partnership. Cadence followed months later with a December 2021 $100 million Series B led by Coatue Management, reaching a $1 billion valuation when software investors were still rewarding category narratives.

This new $100 million check is different. It buys Cadence more time and capacity to prove that chronic care AI can survive inside the constraints of Medicare reimbursement and hospital economics. In prepared testimony to Congress in 2024, Altchek argued that high-quality remote patient monitoring is labor-intensive, citing device costs, 24/7 patient support, electronic medical record synchronization and clinical staffing as real costs behind the service. He also warned that declining Medicare payment rates for remote monitoring codes could make access harder to sustain.

That is the tension in Cadence's model. AI can triage, monitor and surface risk, but the product still depends on people, workflows and reimbursement policy. The company is not trying to remove clinicians from chronic care. It is trying to absorb the routine work around them at a price Medicare and health systems will continue to pay.

Why Altchek's timing is better now

The market has shifted in Cadence's favor in one important way: health systems are under pressure to manage more chronic-care patients without a matching increase in primary care capacity. Altchek told Forbes that two to four primary care visits a year are not enough to manage chronic disease, and that simply doubling the number of primary care doctors would not fix the underlying care model.

That argument has become easier to make as healthcare AI funding has moved from ambient documentation into broader clinical operations. Spark general partner Will Reed framed the round around health-system financial pressure and the rising chronic-care load, according to Forbes. Spark also invested in Abridge, the AI clinical documentation company, making Cadence part of a broader bet that AI in healthcare will be sold first where it can reduce operational strain rather than replace medical judgment.

Cadence still has open questions. Forbes did not list participating investors in the new round, and the round's exact close date was not disclosed. Cadence's Medicare savings claim depends on the durability of outcomes at larger scale and on reimbursement rules that can change. The company's valuation has risen only 20% from its late-2021 mark despite materially greater reported traction.

But that slower markup is not necessarily a weakness. It marks the difference between a 2021 remote-care story and a 2026 healthcare AI business. Altchek is no longer asking investors to believe care will move home because devices are connected. He is asking them to believe that Cadence can become the chronic-care operating system for health systems that cannot hire their way out of the problem.