The defense-tech boom is moving from software and prototypes into audited factories. Castelion's bet is that commercial supply chains can become a Pentagon advantage, but only if they survive certification and scale.

Bryon Hargis, Sean Pitt and Andrew Kreitz have turned Castelion into the cleanest test of a defense-tech premise now moving from pitch deck to production line: the fastest way to build more missiles may be to stop buying every part like a traditional missile contractor.

Reuters reported Wednesday that defense startups are pulling components and manufacturing processes from automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical production and 3D printing to speed weapons output for the Pentagon. Castelion, which makes solid rocket motors and hypersonic weapons, is using automotive electronics from advanced driver-assistance systems and electric vehicles to help steer missiles, and high-pressure tubes from the fracking supply chain inside rocket motors, according to Reuters.

That is not a sourcing hack. It is the strategy Hargis, Pitt and Kreitz have been selling since leaving SpaceX. Castelion's own telling of the company is blunt: the U.S. spends too much on defense to get too little in return, and advanced weapons have to be designed for rapid iteration, vertical integration and scaled manufacturing. Hargis led sales, business development and early product definition for SpaceX national-security satellite programs; Pitt led SpaceX launch and human spaceflight sales in Europe; Kreitz previously worked on SpaceX launch forecasting, government cost proposals and finance for classified programs before serving as a Goldman Sachs aerospace and defense banker, according to Castelion's leadership page.

The commercial-parts bet is now running directly into the Pentagon's largest constraint: the U.S. needs more rocket motors, faster. Reuters, citing Pentagon data, reported that the U.S. has used more than 50,000 rockets, missiles and other rocket-motor-propelled projectiles from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine through the U.S. attack on Iran. Washington is setting aside $53 billion and simplifying procurement rules to increase missile and rocket production, Reuters reported. Lockheed Martin, Boeing and RTX executives have warned that solid rocket motor shortages are hurting missile production.

The SpaceX alumni playbook meets procurement reality

Castelion's founders are applying a familiar SpaceX lesson to a less forgiving category: use commercial supply chains where possible, control the hard parts internally, and test often enough that manufacturing becomes part of the product rather than an afterthought.

Pitt, Castelion's co-founder and chief operating officer, told Reuters that automotive field-programmable gate arrays used in advanced driver-assistance systems and EVs can be bought at one-tenth the cost and obtained six times faster than comparable aerospace versions. He also said the fracking-sector tubes Castelion is using can handle heat and pressure levels comparable to rocket motor requirements, while coming from a broader and cheaper supplier base than aerospace vendors.

The upside is obvious: an automotive or oilfield supplier base is built for volume and competition, not one-off defense qualification. The hard part is equally obvious: a missile part does not become acceptable to the Pentagon because it was cheap, available or rugged in another industry. It has to survive certification, safety reviews, traceability requirements and operational use.

Reuters captured that constraint in the same story, reporting that none of the new entrants has scaled enough production to replace legacy contractors. That caveat matters. Defense tech has already proven that venture-backed companies can win prototypes and early contracts. The next phase is whether they can deliver certified inventory in the quantities the Pentagon needs.

Castelion has raised like a startup, but it is being judged like a prime

On December 5, 2025, Castelion announced a $350 million Series B led by Altimeter Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Lavrock Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, First In, Space VC, Cantos, BlueYard, Avenir, Champion Hill and Interlagos. Castelion said the financing would support integration of Blackbeard, its first hypersonic weapon, with Army and Navy platforms, Project Ranger, and multi-service platform testing in 2026.

The financing also gave investors a clear object to underwrite: not just a missile, but a manufacturing system. In January 2026, Castelion broke ground on Project Ranger, a 1,000-acre hypersonic manufacturing campus in Sandoval County, New Mexico. Castelion says the project represents more than $220 million in private investment, will create about 300 manufacturing jobs and will support solid rocket motor manufacturing, static testing and final assembly. Castelion said at the time that the first building would be completed in summer 2026 and that all 21 campus buildings would be ready for production by the end of 2026.

The contract path is advancing before the production story is fully proven. In April 2026, Castelion announced a $105 million U.S. Navy contract to continue integrating Blackbeard onto the F/A-18 Super Hornet and move the system toward early operational capability in 2027. Castelion said that work includes safety and airworthiness certification, flight testing and other carrier-based integration activities. That detail is the key qualifier: the award is meaningful, but it is also funding the work required to certify a new weapon for naval aviation, not proof that Castelion has already solved production at scale.

Reuters reported in May that Castelion was recently valued at nearly $3 billion and has Pentagon commitments to make more than 500 hypersonic weapons. Those numbers show how quickly the market is pricing the company as a future capacity provider. They also raise the bar. A hypersonic startup valued like infrastructure has to become infrastructure.

Anduril, X-Bow and Firehawk are chasing the same bottleneck

Castelion is not alone. Reuters reported that Anduril has purchased bladeless mixers from Colorado-based FlackTek to process multi-hundred-kilogram propellant batches in minutes rather than hours. Anduril says the machines deliver more than a tenfold throughput increase versus its prior systems, while Reuters reported the bladeless mixers produce more than 24 times the output of conventional industrial mixers.

That example matters because propellant mixing is not a software abstraction. It is one of the physical processes that determines whether more missile contracts can become more missiles. Reuters noted that the same bladeless centrifugal technology is used for precision compounds including liposome-based cancer treatments, where consistency and contamination control are central to the process.

The broader field is also filling in. X-Bow Systems announced in May that it had reached end-to-end energetic operations for two manufacturing systems at its Texas facility under the Air Force Research Laboratory's RE-ARM program. X-Bow says its systems are meant to support rapid, flexible and affordable solid rocket motor propellant production, including a containerized manufacturing center and an industrial-scale Gen-0 system.

Firehawk Aerospace announced in September 2025 that it won a $4 million AFWERX TACFI contract to develop extended-range solid rocket motors using 3D-printed thermoplastic-based propellant. Firehawk says its additive manufacturing approach is aimed at safer, more flexible and higher-performing rocket propulsion systems.

The common thread is that the new defense manufacturers are not merely trying to replace incumbents part-for-part. They are trying to change the production physics: fewer bespoke inputs, faster tooling, more parallelized processes and more commercial vendor depth.

The bottleneck is still the factory, not the pitch

CSIS warned in a June 12 report that rising U.S. missile use has created urgency around the missile defense industrial base, particularly for solid rocket motors. The report identified familiar constraints: cyclical demand, complex supply chains, and the need to align government and industry incentives. Those are not problems a clever sourcing spreadsheet solves by itself.

Reuters cited Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at CSIS, on the multi-step reality of solid-fuel rocket motor production: casting, curing, baking, x-raying, sanding and inspection. Curing ovens and X-ray equipment remain bottlenecks, he told Reuters.

That is where the current defense-tech moment becomes more serious. The Pentagon does not just need cheaper prototypes. It needs repeatable, inspectable output from suppliers that can survive audits, safety reviews and demand swings. For founders like Hargis, Pitt and Kreitz, the prize is not proving that a SpaceX-style operating model can build a better missile once. It is proving that the model can create a new industrial base around weapons the U.S. wants in inventory, not just in demonstration videos.

Commercial auto chips and fracking tubes are useful because they attack lead time and cost. They are not, by themselves, the moat. The moat is whether Castelion can qualify those choices, build around them, and deliver weapons at a cadence legacy contractors have struggled to reach. That is the line separating the next defense prime from the next impressive prototype company.