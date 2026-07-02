The ruling keeps the Frank fight inside founder exit agreements: acquirers can win a fraud conviction and still be bound to legal-fee rights they agreed to at closing.

Charlie Javice, the founder of college financial-aid startup Frank, won a Delaware ruling Thursday that keeps JPMorgan Chase paying her legal bills after her criminal conviction over the bank's $175 million acquisition of Frank, Reuters reported.

Magistrate Judge Christian Wright of the Delaware Chancery Court rejected JPMorgan's attempt to cut off legal expense advancement for Javice and Olivier Amar, Frank's former chief growth officer. Wright found that JPMorgan had not met the burden to show the challenged bills were so unreasonable or abusive that they showed bad faith, according to Reuters. The ruling covers $10.1 million in Javice costs between January and September 2025 and $11.3 million for Amar over a similar period, leaving JPMorgan responsible for $21.4 million in disputed expenses tied to a deal JPMorgan says was procured by fraud.

The result is another reminder that the documents signed at exit can outlive the exit itself. Javice and Amar were convicted in March 2025 of fraud counts tied to the Frank sale. Javice later received an 85-month prison sentence and is appealing her conviction and sentence, according to Reuters. Amar was sentenced to 68 months, Reuters reported. JPMorgan remains bound by advancement obligations that Delaware courts previously found in the merger agreement, Frank-related corporate documents and Delaware corporate law.

The founder story behind the fee fight

Javice founded Frank around a simple pitch: make the student-aid process easier for families trying to pay for college. JPMorgan's 2021 acquisition announcement described Frank's Easy FAFSA and related tools for students and families. JPMorgan's acquisition announcement also set the stage for what came next.

That founder narrative made Frank especially attractive to JPMorgan. The bank was buying a product attached to a student audience, not merely a FAFSA workflow. JPMorgan's 2021 release said Frank served more than five million students at over 6,000 higher-education institutions. The criminal and civil cases later turned on that kind of scale claim.

The SEC's amended complaint alleged that JPMorgan wanted Frank's supposed 4.25 million users because the bank hoped to market financial products to students. The SEC said Frank actually had identifying data for about 300,000 students, and that Javice and Amar understood the user data was a significant asset in the sale process. The SEC also alleged Javice paid a university professor to create fake customer data. Those are SEC allegations in a civil complaint, separate from the criminal conviction, but they show why customer lists became the center of the Frank fallout.

The advancement right survived the conviction

The July 2 ruling preserves a narrower right: payment of legal costs. It does not change the federal jury's verdict or Javice's sentence. The important point for founders and acquirers is that Delaware advancement rights are procedural, and they can force a buyer to fund a defense before final legal responsibility is sorted out.

That obligation dates back to 2023. In a Delaware Chancery Court order denying JPMorgan's bid for interlocutory appeal, the court described a June 27, 2023 order implementing a May 8, 2023 bench ruling. The court said that ruling interpreted the merger agreement, corporate bylaws and Section 145 of the Delaware General Corporation Law, and held that Javice was entitled to advancement of legal expenses arising out of fraud investigations. The same order noted that Amar brought a separate advancement action that was resolved on similar grounds. The 2023 Chancery order described Javice as Frank's former CEO and Frank as a software business that helped college students find and apply for financial aid.

JPMorgan's problem on Thursday was evidentiary. The bank argued the fees were excessive. Wright ruled that the bank had not cleared the high standard required to stop payment, according to Reuters. For JPMorgan, the ruling means the cost of the Frank acquisition keeps compounding through a legal tab even after JPMorgan prevailed in the criminal narrative. For Javice and Amar, it means the same exit documents at the heart of the dispute continue to finance the appeal-stage fight.

What JPMorgan thought it was buying

The Frank acquisition fit a broader banking play: reach young customers before their financial lives became valuable. JPMorgan's 2021 release said Frank's tools catered to students, adult learners, parents, guardians and low-to-moderate-income households, and that Frank would help Chase deepen relationships with students. The student list was a distribution asset.

Prosecutors later described that asset as false. The Justice Department said in September 2025 that Javice was sentenced for falsely inflating the number of Frank customers to induce JPMorgan to acquire Frank for $175 million. The Justice Department's sentencing release said U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein imposed Javice's sentence.

The Justice Department's March 2025 conviction statement put the same point in sharper terms: Javice, Frank's founder and CEO, claimed Frank had millions of customers when it had a fraction of that number, while Amar served as chief growth officer. DOJ's conviction statement said a unanimous jury found both guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and securities fraud.

JPMorgan's loss in Delaware does not rehabilitate Frank's sale story. It exposes a different weakness in dealmaking: the buyer can prove it was defrauded and still remain locked into founder-protection provisions drafted for a different scenario. Advancement rights are usually sold as governance plumbing. In the Frank case, that plumbing became one of the most expensive surviving assets from the acquisition.

The open question for future startup M&A is how acquirers rewrite those provisions after Frank. A buyer that wants talent retention, founder cooperation and a clean close often accepts indemnification and advancement terms without treating them as a future litigation budget. JPMorgan's fight with Javice shows the downside of that trade. Once the deal closes, a founder's rights under the merger documents may matter as much as the purchase price when the relationship collapses.