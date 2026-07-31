A former OpenAI researcher's AI thesis built one of Wall Street's fastest-growing funds. Leverage forced an unwind, leaving a $5 billion Anthropic stake as its key remaining asset.

Leopold Aschenbrenner's Situational Awareness sold the bulk of its public-stock portfolio to Ken Griffin's Citadel after leveraged AI bets suffered steep losses, according to TechCrunch and The Wall Street Journal. Axios reported that Citadel acquired the entire public-equities portfolio.

The July 30th transaction cuts through the mythology that had accumulated around Aschenbrenner, a 25-year-old former OpenAI researcher who launched Situational Awareness in 2024 without a prior trading career. His reputation, investor base and portfolio all rested on the same proposition: public markets were underestimating how quickly advanced AI would drive spending on chips, data centers, memory and electricity.

Aschenbrenner arrived at that view from inside the industry. He graduated as Columbia's valedictorian at 19 and later worked on OpenAI's Superalignment team, where he contributed to research on controlling increasingly capable AI systems. OpenAI dismissed him in 2024 over an alleged disclosure of internal information, an allegation he disputed. Months later, he converted his public AI forecast into an investment strategy.

His June 2024 essay series, "Situational Awareness: The Decade Ahead", argued that markets were failing to price the scale of the coming infrastructure buildout. Patrick Collison, John Collison, Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross supplied anchor investments, according to Aschenbrenner's website. Jane Street subsequently became an investor, as RuntimeWire reported in June.

A concentrated thesis meets a fast reversal

Situational Awareness's latest available Form 13F filing listed 42 positions carrying an aggregate reported value of $13.68 billion as of March 31st. The filing showed shares and options tied to Nvidia, Oracle, Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., CoreWeave, Bloom Energy, Sandisk and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF, among others.

That portfolio was built around the physical requirements of AI scaling. It also concentrated the risk. TechCrunch reported that positions including Sandisk, Bloom Energy and Nebius Group had dropped by more than 30% over the preceding month. The losses were amplified by borrowed money, leaving Situational Awareness unable to wait indefinitely for the trade to recover.

The capital base beneath those positions was smaller than the gross exposure suggested. A March 10th Form D amendment showed $1.76 billion of fund interests sold to 93 investors. Assets under management had climbed far beyond that figure as the portfolio appreciated and Situational Awareness increased its market exposure.

The fund reportedly returned 439% through June before the July reversal. The Wall Street Journal said Situational Awareness had accumulated well over $20 billion in assets, while TechCrunch cited CNBC reporting that assets peaked as high as $45 billion. Bloomberg subsequently put remaining assets at roughly $10 billion following the Citadel transaction.

The timeline shows how quickly leverage removed Aschenbrenner's room to maneuver. According to TechCrunch, he described the selloff as a major buying opportunity in a July 24th investor letter and invited clients to commit additional capital beginning August 1st. Six days later, reports emerged that Citadel had taken over most or all of the public portfolio.

Citadel can absorb the same securities with a different risk profile. Griffin founded Citadel in 1990, and the multistrategy manager says it oversees more than $65 billion in investment capital. The transaction transfers the timing risk from a young specialist under pressure to reduce exposure to an established manager with a broader capital base and more ways to offset volatility.

Anthropic becomes the remaining fulcrum

Situational Awareness retained its private investments, according to the reports. The most important is Anthropic, whose stake Bloomberg valued at about $5 billion, as cited by TechCrunch. The precise size and cost basis of the holding have not been established in public filings.

Anthropic independently confirmed Situational Awareness as a significant investor in its May 28th Series H announcement. The AI lab raised $65 billion at a $965 billion post-money valuation in a round led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital.

The retained stake gives Aschenbrenner a valuable private asset after the public-market unwind, though it cannot provide the same immediate liquidity as listed shares. Its eventual value will depend on Anthropic's performance and the terms under which Situational Awareness can sell or distribute the holding.

Other reported private investments include chip designer MatX and AI data-center operator Fluidstack. Those positions preserve Aschenbrenner's exposure to the thesis that produced the fund's early gains, while placing more of its remaining value in securities that are harder to price and monetize.

The Citadel sale exposes the distinction between identifying a durable technology cycle and surviving its market corrections. AI infrastructure spending can continue growing over years while individual securities fall hard enough in weeks to break a leveraged portfolio. Aschenbrenner's remaining Anthropic position gives Situational Awareness another path to recover value. It does not reverse the forced transfer of the public portfolio that made his thesis visible to Wall Street in the first place.