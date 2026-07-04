The open-source fork runs the 2003 RTS on Apple Silicon, iPhone and iPad, but users still need their own EA game assets.

Ammaar Reshi (@ammaar) has published a GitHub repository showing Command & Conquer Generals: Zero Hour running natively on Apple Silicon Macs, iPhone and iPad, with the repo crediting Claude Code running Anthropic's Fable model for the engineering work and Reshi for direction and device testing.

The timing matters because the underlying game port was not a clean-room remake. Reshi's repository says it uses Electronic Arts' GPL v3 source release through the GeneralsX fork, keeps the original game logic intact, and adds the iOS and iPadOS work needed to make a 2003 Win32 and DirectX 8 RTS run on modern Apple hardware. The README is explicit about the boundary: no game assets are included, and users need their own copy of Zero Hour.

Reshi is a product and design leader whose GitHub profile points to a slate of AI-built or AI-adjacent projects, including a Gemini search clone, an open-source Midjourney-style interface, a local Apple Silicon chat and coding agent, and a SkyRoads reverse-engineering project. His personal site describes him as a design leader and AI creator based in New York. That background explains the framing of this release: the repository is as much a public record of agent-directed engineering as it is a playable classic-game port.

What actually shipped

The repository's README says Zero Hour now runs campaign, skirmish and Generals Challenge on Apple Silicon Macs, iPhone and iPad with touch controls for RTS play. The input layer maps mobile gestures to the mouse-driven game: tap select, drag-box select, long-press deselect, two-finger scroll and pinch zoom. Rendering runs through a translation stack: DirectX 8 calls go through DXVK, then Vulkan, then MoltenVK, then Metal.

The project is not packaged like a consumer iOS release. There are no GitHub releases published, and the iPhone and iPad instructions require full Xcode, xcodegen, an Apple Developer team, a signed bundle and installation through Apple's development tooling. In other words, this is a source-level port and build pipeline, not an App Store app.

The current limits are also spelled out. Long iPad sessions can be killed by iOS when memory use reaches roughly 3 GB or more, and backgrounding mid-game can still crash in some cases. The porting playbook says multiplayer is broken across native ports of this engine because of cross-platform floating-point determinism, so "fully playable" in the repo means campaigns and skirmish against AI.

The source-code release made the port possible

The work sits on top of a source-code opening that EA made in 2025. EA's own Command & Conquer modding FAQ says Electronic Arts released full source code under the GPL license for C&C Red Alert, C&C Tiberian Dawn, C&C Renegade, C&C Generals and C&C Generals - Zero Hour. EA's archived CnC_Generals_Zero_Hour repository says it includes source code for Command & Conquer Generals and the Zero Hour expansion, but also warns that modern compilers require extensive changes before the code builds cleanly.

Reshi did not start from EA's raw archive. The porting playbook says the decisive move was choosing the best existing community base. It identifies fbraz3/GeneralsX as the chosen base because it already had macOS ARM64 support using SDL3, DXVK, MoltenVK, OpenAL and FFmpeg. From there, the iOS work became cross-compilation, sandboxing, lifecycle handling, signing and touch input rather than a full engine rescue.

That is the strongest technical point in the release. The playbook says the naive plan of porting EA's raw source would have taken months, while fork archaeology turned the project into one long working session. That claim is Reshi's documentation, not an independently measured benchmark, but the repo lays out the exact files changed and the failure modes hit along the way.

Where Claude Fable enters the story

The README credits "engineering by Claude Code" using Anthropic's Claude Fable model, with Reshi directing and playtesting on real devices. Anthropic describes Claude Fable 5 as its model for long-running coding and knowledge-work projects, including large migrations and multi-day agent sessions. Anthropic's platform docs list Fable 5 as generally available on the Claude API and cloud platforms beginning June 9, 2026, with a 1 million token context window and pricing at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens.

The Generals port is a useful public test case because the work is messy in ways demo apps are not. The playbook documents compiler failures, stale artifacts, dynamic library loading constraints, MoltenVK framework handling, iOS signing, asset layout, DPI mismatches, font fallback, OpenAL streaming bugs and gesture-state problems. It also records post-ship bugs from real play sessions, including a black minimap in Generals Challenge, intermittent silent taunts and EVA lines, and a repeating audio chirp after speech playback.

That makes the repository a stronger artifact than a model vendor benchmark. It shows an agent being used on a project with legacy C++, old Windows assumptions, graphics translation layers, iOS sandbox rules and subjective playtesting. The result still needed a human owner to choose the base fork, test on hardware, listen for audio bugs and decide what counted as playable.

The remaining friction is legal and operational

The repo is careful about assets. Game code can be distributed under the source license, but the art, audio and other retail data are still EA assets. The README tells users to fetch assets from a copy they own, and points to Steam. The Steam listing for Command & Conquer Generals Zero Hour lists EA Pacific as developer, Electronic Arts as publisher, Steam Workshop support, and Windows 10 as the stated minimum OS.

That asset split is why this release is unlikely to turn into a simple download button. The code can move through GitHub; the game data cannot. The iOS build flow also depends on personal development signing, not normal distribution. For most players, the practical value is a proof that the port can work. For engineers, the value is the documented route through an old commercial game engine, a modern graphics translation stack and AI-assisted code modification.

The project leaves a sharper question for AI coding tools than whether they can scaffold a new web app. Legacy ports are full of low-context traps: a successful build can still ship the wrong dylib, a texture fallback can break only one game mode, an audio stop condition can fail only after a specific line plays, and a touch event sent too early can become an in-game command. Reshi's release suggests frontier coding agents are starting to handle more of that work, provided a human keeps the project grounded in artifacts, devices and play sessions.