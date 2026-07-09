42CAP led the Berlin company's seed as it tries to sit above ERP systems rather than replace them.

ARC Intelligence is chasing one of the more practical AI software wedges in enterprise finance: making messy ERP data usable without asking customers to replace the systems they already run.

Clemens Wessendorff's ARC Intelligence has raised EUR4 million in seed funding for an AI-native finance platform that connects ERP, CRM and other enterprise systems into one control layer, Tech.eu reported on July 7.

The Berlin company is betting that finance teams will adopt AI faster when it works across their existing systems instead of replacing them. The round was led by 42CAP, with existing investors 468 Capital and IBB Ventures participating. ARC Intelligence plans to use the capital for product development, additional ERP integrations, engineering hiring and international expansion.

Wessendorff, ARC Intelligence's CEO and co-founder, framed the product as a connecting layer for companies already deep in ERP software. "The future of enterprise software won't come from replacing existing ERP systems. It will come from intelligently connecting data, processes, and decisions across systems," he told Tech.eu. The pitch is simple: keep systems of record in place, then make finance data usable across them.

The product is aimed at ERP sprawl

Per Tech.eu, ARC is building an AI-native Finance OS that gives finance teams a real-time view of financial and operational data and reduces reliance on fragmented spreadsheets and manual reporting. The sales question is execution: if ARC plugs into messy environments quickly and with sufficient depth, it can sidestep the long procurement cycles that greet full ERP replacements; if not, its "Finance OS" risks reading like another reporting layer with AI on top.

The round comes with self-reported traction

ARC says its platform has supported more than 200,000 business decisions and saved more than 100,000 hours of manual work within six months, according to Tech.eu. The company also says revenue has grown tenfold since its pre-seed round around a year ago. Tech.eu names customers including Burmester, Pfanner Schutzbekleidung, Ferrotec, OCONO Group and Robert Burkle, as well as private equity firms Auctus Capital and GENUI. Private equity portfolios often contain exactly the multi-entity, multi-system finance problems ARC wants to standardize.

That context gives 42CAP's investment a clearer shape: ARC is entering a finance software category where consolidation, legacy workflows and AI budgets are all moving at once. The opportunity is the gap between ERP systems that companies cannot easily remove and finance teams that need answers before the next close, board meeting or lender update.

Wessendorff and his team are building for that gap. The EUR4 million seed gives ARC Intelligence time to prove that a connective layer can become the system finance teams open first, even when the underlying data still lives everywhere else.