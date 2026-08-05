AI spending and agent security increasingly share the same control problem: organizations cannot govern traffic they cannot attribute. Cloudflare is using Access to make identity the anchor for budgets, analytics and investigations.

Cloudflare's AI Gateway links identity-based anomaly detection to model spending, giving security and finance teams a way to trace unusual usage to a person and surface software agents that break from their established patterns. Matthew Prince (@eastdakota) and Michelle Zatlyn (@zatlyn) co-founded the company.

Cloudflare's identity-aware AI Gateway post describes the Access integration as open beta and User Insights as generally available, while Cloudflare's June 5 post described identity-driven budgets and policies as a closed beta. The supplied materials do not establish whether those stages changed after either announcement. The publication date of the identity-aware post also could not be verified.

The pairing advances a familiar Prince and Zatlyn strategy: pull an existing security control into a new class of traffic before customers build a separate control plane around it.

Cloudflare's roots make the move less surprising. Prince and co-founder Lee Holloway co-founded Project Honey Pot to trace how spammers harvested email addresses. Users wanted the service to stop malicious traffic as well as identify it. Zatlyn, who met Prince at Harvard Business School after working at Google and Toshiba, helped turn that demand into Cloudflare in 2009. AI Gateway applies a similar sequence to model traffic: establish who generated a request, learn the account's normal behavior and put deviations in front of an administrator.

An identity for every request

AI Gateway sits between an application or coding agent and model providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google. Requests routed through the gateway can be logged, cached, rate-limited, retried or sent to a fallback model. Cloudflare also supports coding tools including Claude Code, OpenAI Codex and GitHub Copilot.

The Cloudflare Access integration puts a custom domain in front of that traffic and authenticates users through an organization's identity provider. AI Gateway records the verified Access subject in request metadata as cf.user_id , allowing administrators to filter logs, analytics and observed spending by user. Access removes the need to distribute a shared Cloudflare API key to every employee using the gateway.

That identity can feed spend limits. An administrator can assign separate budget buckets to users, models or providers and reject further requests when a limit is reached. A dynamic route can instead send traffic to a cheaper model. Cloudflare's documentation cautions that its cost figures are estimates based on token counts and model prices, and that concurrent requests can briefly push spending beyond a limit before enforcement catches up.

Flexport is an early adopter. Staff security engineer Max Baumgarten said shared API keys made it difficult to identify who was using an AI service or apply existing employee-access rules. Placing Access in front of AI Gateway lets Flexport reuse its identity policies rather than create a separate authentication system for each AI client, according to Cloudflare's announcement.

A spending anomaly becomes a security lead

User Insights analyzes sessions rather than treating each request as an independent event. User Insights compares each session with the account's own 95th-percentile session cost over the previous 30 days and treats sessions above twice that baseline as candidates for anomalous behavior, subject to an account-level p99 ceiling.

The two thresholds are designed to suppress predictable noise. A developer who regularly runs expensive sessions should not trigger an alert solely because the absolute bill is high. An agent whose normal session costs $5 deserves scrutiny when a run suddenly costs $50, although Cloudflare also requires the session to clear the account-wide cost threshold.

The resulting alert is a lead for an administrator, not a verdict. User Insights examines cost and usage patterns. It does not determine whether a user acted maliciously, inspect intent or automatically block the account. An unusual session could reflect a compromised credential, a looping agent, a legitimate project or an engineer repeatedly sending oversized context windows.

That narrow scope keeps the feature useful. Cloudflare is avoiding a claim that statistical spending analysis can identify malicious intent. User Insights instead reduces a large stream of model calls to a smaller set of identities whose behavior deserves human review.

Cloudflare is bundling the agent control plane

AI gateways have become a contested infrastructure layer. Portkey's Agent Gateway emphasizes agent registration, per-agent access controls, MCP-call tracing and an agent registry. Langfuse offers an open-source observability stack that customers can run in their own infrastructure. Kong is bringing AI governance into its established API gateway.

Cloudflare's advantage is distribution across products customers may already use. Access supplies identity, AI Gateway supplies model routing and logs, and Workers supplies the runtime for applications and agents.

Identity-aware analytics makes that bundle harder to separate. Once a customer routes AI traffic through Cloudflare for authentication, spending limits and anomaly detection, moving to another gateway requires replacing several linked controls rather than one proxy endpoint.

Cloudflare is still building the enforcement layer around those signals. Its June 5 post says group-based spend limits and model access are planned for the future. Task-based routing, which would classify a request and choose a lower-cost model, also remains under development. Cloudflare has shipped the prerequisite: a way to put a name on Access-authenticated AI traffic and find the identities whose behavior has changed enough to warrant a closer look.