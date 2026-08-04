Users can reserve identities now, while wallet payments, Virtual Wallets and funding tools have no established launch date.

Cloudflare is using its developer and web distribution to build both sides of a market where agents buy software directly. Wallets could make the company a payment and identity intermediary for machine traffic.

Cloudflare on August 4 opened reservations for Cloudflare Wallet handles and outlined a payment system that would let AI agents buy APIs, MCP tools and web content under spending rules set by humans. The handles are available now at cloudflare.pay. Wallet payments are planned for a later date that Cloudflare has not specified.

Will Papper authored the announcement. Papper is a repeat founder who previously co-founded blockchain infrastructure company Syndicate Protocol. Earlier in his career, he studied philosophy-neuroscience-psychology and computer science at Washington University in St. Louis, worked at the MIT Media Lab and RetailMeNot, and ran healthcare startup MediMeld, according to his university research-lab biography. Kleiner Perkins later described him as a product fellow who took time away from Stanford to build Librarian AI under a $70,500 prototyping contract.

That mix of startup building, product work and blockchain infrastructure is relevant to the design Papper described. Wallets treats payment as a programmable web function, with identity and budget controls attached, instead of adapting a human checkout page for bots. The premise is that agents need purchasing infrastructure before they can become meaningful software customers.

A wallet with a human owner

Cloudflare's proposed system has two types of wallets. Account Wallets belong to people or organizations. Their owners would add and remove funds, then delegate portions of that money to Virtual Wallets operated by agents through API keys.

An Account Wallet owner would be able to set an allowance, restrict purchases to an allow list and impose a maximum transaction size. Cloudflare gives the example of issuing each employee a Virtual Wallet with a $100 weekly budget for AI inference. An agent that hits its cap could request a human override.

The structure addresses a practical problem in autonomous software: an agent may be authorized to research, compare vendors or complete a workflow, yet still requires a person to create accounts, enter a card and generate API keys. Cloudflare wants a Virtual Wallet to let the agent test many low-cost services while limiting the owner's maximum loss if the agent behaves unexpectedly.

For now, Cloudflare Wallets is a reservation and identity layer. Cloudflare has not established a launch date for wallet payments, onramps, offramps or Virtual Wallet issuance. The August 4 announcement leaves the custody provider, supported stablecoins, fees, transaction limits, blockchain networks and geographic availability undefined. It also does not establish whether Wallets will support cards or fiat payments.

Cloudflare has disclosed no Wallet-specific user count, handle-reservation total, transaction volume, revenue or pricing. The $100 weekly budget in its announcement is an example of an owner-defined allowance, not a product plan or fee.

Those details will determine whether Wallets becomes usable infrastructure or remains an account feature waiting for payment rails. Spending caps can contain financial exposure, but developers still need to know who holds the funds, which entities process transactions and what happens when an agent pays the wrong merchant.

Cloudflare wants both sides of the transaction

Cloudflare's Monetization Gateway is designed to let eligible customers sell websites, applications, APIs and other content to agentic buyers through x402 micropayments. Cloudflare announced the Monetization Gateway in July and is now adding a planned buyer-side wallet to the same machine-payments strategy.

Both products use x402, a protocol that attaches micropayments to HTTP requests. Cloudflare says the approach can let agents pay for uses ranging from AI inference to data and content without sending them through a human checkout flow.

Cloudflare is assembling seller controls, buyer wallets, agent runtime and identity functions inside one platform. RuntimeWire reported this week that Cloudflare had already put Workers at the center of its Agent Cloud push and released Cloudflare Computer for durable agent work across isolates and containers. Wallets adds purchasing authority to that stack.

Cloudflare has distribution that specialist payment startups must build from scratch. The San Francisco-based company reported approximately 332,000 paying customers and $2.1679 billion in 2025 revenue as of December 31, 2025, according to its annual filing. Cloudflare also says its network operates in more than 335 cities and places 95% of the world's population within 50 milliseconds. Wallets gives it a route to turn existing developer and web relationships into a machine-payments network.

Wallets has no separate financing. Cloudflare raised more than $330 million in venture funding before going public, with backers including New Enterprise Associates, Union Square Ventures, Venrock, CapitalG, Microsoft, Baidu, Qualcomm and Fidelity. Its final private financing was a $150 million round led by Franklin Templeton in March 2019, six months before its initial public offering.

The approach follows the expansion pattern established by co-founders Matthew Prince, Michelle Zatlyn and Lee Holloway. Prince and Holloway initially built Project Honey Pot to track how spammers harvested email addresses. Users pushed them toward blocking malicious traffic, and Zatlyn recognized the basis for a larger service, according to Cloudflare's company history. Wallets similarly starts with activity Cloudflare can already observe and route, then adds controls for transactions occurring inside that traffic.

Identity may be the stronger wedge

Cloudflare Wallets also gives agents optional, human-readable identities tied to Cloudflare accounts. An organization could assign a research agent a handle resembling research.example.cloudflare.pay , allowing a merchant to see which account delegated the agent's authority.

Cloudflare's handle is an optional account identity presented to merchants; the supplied materials do not establish how it maps to x402 wallet addresses.

A merchant could use a shared handle when deciding whether to offer trials, credits or paid access to an agent. Cloudflare has not disclosed the verification, reputation or dispute processes that would govern those decisions.

Cloudflare enters an active field. Coinbase's Agentic Wallet offers command-line and MCP integrations for agents to authenticate, send funds and pay x402 services. Stripe's machine-payments documentation covers x402 stablecoin transactions and card-based agent payments in eligible markets. Skyfire combines agent wallets with identity verification, access controls and transaction monitoring.

Other companies are drawing venture capital into the category. Nekuda raised $5 million from investors including Madrona, Amex Ventures and Visa Ventures for agent-payment infrastructure. Stripe introduced its Agentic Commerce Suite in December 2025, Coinbase launched Agentic Wallets in February 2026, and Fireblocks launched an Agentic Payments Suite in May 2026. Cloudflare is arriving with both seller-side HTTP monetization and a planned buyer wallet connected to its developer platform.

Cloudflare's advantage is its position in the request path. A merchant using Cloudflare may already rely on the company to serve, secure and classify traffic before a payment request appears. Adding identity and payment policy to that path can reduce seller integration work. It also puts more responsibility inside Cloudflare, making the eventual custody, compliance and operational design consequential.

Papper's first public step is modest: reserve a handle. The larger plan assumes agents will become a distinct class of software customer, with persistent identities and delegated budgets. If Cloudflare ships the payment functions it has described, it would be positioned to mediate that customer from the initial service request through settlement.