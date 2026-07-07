Federal contract intelligence has long favored teams that can afford enterprise tools and analyst support. FedFinder is testing whether founder-led software, public records and AI assistance can give smaller contractors a credible earlier read on a $793 billion market.

Cody Churchwell launched FedFinder on June 30 with a direct pitch to small and midsize government contractors: stop treating SAM.gov as the starting gun.

The Washington, D.C.-datelined launch release identifies Churchwell as FedFinder's founder and CTO. His public footprint is unusually practical for a software founder selling into federal contracting. LinkedIn places him at Sentinel Owl Technologies in Rockville, Maryland, and his GitHub profile describes him as self-taught, a federal contractor by day and an independent GPU researcher by night. That matters because FedFinder is built around a workflow problem that contractors already understand: the public solicitation is often too late to be the first time a vendor learns about the work.

FedFinder's core product is a contract intelligence system that says it matches a company's NAICS codes and public past-performance record to active opportunities, pre-RFP signals and agency buying patterns. FedFinder says its assistant, called The Closer, reads the current screen and answers questions such as what to bid this quarter, who the incumbents are on a NAICS code, and what changed in a pipeline. On the platform page, FedFinder describes the assistant as grounded in public sources that users can open themselves.

The launch lands in a market that already supports legacy data vendors and leaves room for smaller tools. The Government Accountability Office tracks government-wide contracting totals annually. For a small contractor, the addressable market is less relevant than timing. If a recompete, sources-sought notice, agency forecast, industry day or budget signal points to a solicitation months before it posts, the vendor that finds it early has more time to shape partners, pricing and capture work.

The bet: sell the head start, not the database

FedFinder's strongest claim is timing. The homepage says SAM.gov remains the system of record, while FedFinder adds pre-RFP signals, fit scoring, USAspending aggregation and an AI operator on top of public records. FedFinder says it tracks 25,929 active opportunities across 44 government sources, updated daily. That figure is FedFinder's own live coverage claim, so it should be read as a product metric rather than an independently audited market share number.

The product also reaches beyond opportunity search. FedFinder's capabilities page lists live federal solicitations, SLED feeds, federal grants, people intelligence, market intelligence, contractor public-footprint research, RFP document analysis, capture pipeline management, win-probability scoring, generated capability statements, Slack and Microsoft Teams digests, and a public REST API. Some modules are labeled beta.

That breadth is the point and the risk. Government contractors already stitch together spreadsheets, SAM.gov searches, USAspending, agency forecast pages, teaming conversations and proposal tools. FedFinder is trying to collapse those chores into one product. A smaller team may welcome that. A serious capture shop will ask whether the pre-RFP predictions, contact paths and win-probability scores are accurate enough to change pursuit decisions.

FedFinder says every answer traces back to public records. That sourcing discipline is essential in GovCon, where a hallucinated contact, outdated incumbent or misread set-aside can waste days of business-development time. FedFinder's security page cites encrypted data in transit and at rest, tenant isolation, and audit trails.

Pricing exposes the wedge

Churchwell is not trying to beat Deltek GovWin IQ, Bloomberg Government or Govini by outspending them on analyst coverage. FedFinder's wedge is packaging. On its pricing page, FedFinder lists organization licenses rather than pure per-seat plans: Starter at $3,000 a year for up to two users, Pro at $7,000 a year for up to five users, and Intel at $15,000 a year for up to 15 users. Monthly plans are also listed, with one-time setup fees. The same page says the 14-day trial requires no credit card and that paid plans carry a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There is one pricing inconsistency worth noting. FedFinder's comparison page says the annual cost per organization is "$3K to $10K," while the current pricing page lists the Intel plan at $15,000 a year. The practical takeaway: treat the published price sheet as the source of truth.

The optional Waste & Risk Detection module is in beta and priced separately at $5,000 a month.

Founder-led, with capital undisclosed

No funding round, valuation, investor list, customer count, revenue figure or headcount number is disclosed in FedFinder's public materials reviewed for this story. That absence shapes the story. FedFinder is entering a category with entrenched vendors that sell deep datasets, analyst research and procurement workflows into teams that can pay enterprise prices. Churchwell's advantage, if the product performs, is founder speed and a narrower buyer: small and midsize contractors that need earlier signal without a six-figure annual commitment.

His broader business context also points in that direction. Sentinel Owl Technologies markets managed IT and related services in the D.C. metro area. FedFinder reads like a productized version of that services-world pattern: find a repeated operational pain, wrap it in software, sell it to the customers who cannot afford the heavyweight version.

FedFinder's named competitive set is familiar. Deltek GovWin IQ says its analyst team helps contractors build pipelines from early budget signals and track changes before they affect opportunities. Bloomberg Government sells into the same government intelligence and procurement workflow universe. FedFinder's answer is not analyst headcount. It is an AI operator, organization-level pricing and a promise that the tool opens on a contractor's own public federal record after a SAM lookup.

That last detail is smart product design. Generic demos are weak in GovCon because the buyer wants to know whether the tool understands its NAICS codes, agencies, vehicles, incumbents and past awards. FedFinder says onboarding starts with a company's own public record. If that first-session experience is accurate, Churchwell gets a chance to show value before the buyer builds a pipeline. If it is noisy, the AI layer becomes another interface sitting on top of the same messy public data.

FedFinder is available now as a commercial service, not a government site, and the company is explicit that SAM.gov remains the free system of record. The real test is whether Churchwell can turn public procurement exhaust into enough early, trusted signal that small contractors change how they pursue work. In federal contracting, the best opportunity is often visible before the RFP. FedFinder is betting small teams will pay to see it sooner.