Anhang Zhu and Yun Park will bring incident response and infrastructure automations into Devin; financial terms were not disclosed.

Cognition is assembling an agent that can write, deploy and repair software, using acquisitions to cover the engineering work surrounding code generation.

Cognition acquired TierZero, the AI production operations startup founded by Anhang Zhu (@anhangz) and Yun Park (@yunpark93), to bring TierZero's incident response and infrastructure automations into Devin. Cognition announced the transaction on July 20th, with Accel confirming the exit in a post on X. Financial terms were not disclosed. (x.com)

The acquisition pushes Cognition further beyond code generation and into the work required after software reaches production. TierZero built agents that investigate incidents, triage alerts, diagnose CI/CD failures, answer engineers' infrastructure questions and execute actions such as rollbacks or restarts with human approval. Cognition said TierZero's automations will be integrated into Devin, its cloud-based software engineering agent. Cognition did not specify whether TierZero will continue operating as a standalone product. (cognition.com)

Two infrastructure founders join Cognition

Zhu built TierZero around failures he experienced while running large production systems. In an October 2025 account of TierZero's origins, Zhu wrote that an automated remediation system helped him handle a global advertising outage early in his tenure at Meta. Years later, after Niantic acquired his gaming startup Mayhem, Zhu encountered a production incident without comparable internal tooling. He said the incident required a week of cleanup, forced Niantic to refund over $200,000 to players and contributed to a senior engineer quitting. (tierzero.ai)

Zhu previously served as Mayhem's chief technology officer and later as a director of engineering at Niantic. Accel partner Ivan Zhou, Zhu's Mayhem co-founder, said Zhu had also worked on Facebook's early React team. Park joined Databricks in 2015 as its 25th engineer and later led work spanning cloud infrastructure, AI model serving and agent frameworks, according to TierZero and Accel. (accel.com)

Those backgrounds explain Cognition's target. TierZero was designed to collect signals from code repositories, logs, metrics, deployment systems and engineering conversations, then use that context to investigate and remediate production failures. TierZero's website lists Brex, Discord, Drata, Framer and WeightWatchers among users. Accel said TierZero serves tens of thousands of engineers and resolves thousands of software and infrastructure issues each day, figures that have not been independently disclosed by TierZero's customers. (tierzero.ai)

Accel led TierZero's seed round in 2025. TierZero's website also lists SV Angel, Kearny Jackson, Afore Capital and Impatient Ventures as backers. TierZero said in a hiring post that it had raised $7 million from Accel and SV Angel, though neither Cognition nor Accel disclosed TierZero's valuation or the price paid in the acquisition. (accel.com)

Cognition expands across the software lifecycle

TierZero is Cognition's second disclosed acquisition in roughly a year. Cognition bought Windsurf in July 2025, adding an integrated development environment, enterprise sales operation and a business that Cognition said was producing $82 million in annual recurring revenue at the time. Cognition later folded Windsurf's products into a broader Devin product line, including Devin Desktop. (cognition.com)

The TierZero deal fills a different gap. Windsurf gave Cognition another interface where engineers could write and review software. TierZero gives Devin a path into the systems that monitor, deploy and repair that software. That matters as AI coding agents generate a larger volume of changes: each additional deployment creates testing, review, observability and incident-response work that still consumes engineering time.

Cognition has ample capital to buy its way across those adjacent categories. In May, Cognition said it had raised over $1 billion at a $26 billion valuation in a round led by Lux Capital, General Catalyst and 8VC. Cognition also reported $492 million in run-rate revenue and enterprise usage growth of over tenfold since the start of 2026. Those figures are self-reported and Cognition did not provide audited financial statements with the announcement. (cognition.com)

TierZero gives Cognition a compact group of engineers who have already built integrations with the observability and incident-management systems Devin would need to operate deployed software. The acquisition also removes an independent vendor that could have become the operational layer connecting coding agents from multiple providers to production infrastructure. Inside Cognition, Zhu and Park will instead build that layer around Devin.