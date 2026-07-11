The YC company says its Epic bidirectional integration is live in Connection Hub, giving RCM teams a new route to patient billing automation.

Epic-connected distribution is the prize in healthcare RCM. Collectly's listing gives its AI billing agent a cleaner route into provider systems that already run on Epic, while leaving the hardest metrics - current revenue, valuation and independent performance proof - undisclosed.

Collectly co-founders Levon Brutyan and Max Mizotin are taking the patient-billing company deeper into Epic's installed base, with Collectly saying on July 9th that its AI revenue cycle platform and Billie billing agent are available in Connection Hub on Epic Showroom.

The move gives Collectly a distribution and trust path into one of the hardest parts of healthcare software: selling around Epic without asking providers to replace it. Collectly says the integration syncs patient balances, demographics and payment activity bidirectionally, so Epic remains the source of record while Collectly handles outreach, payment collection, payment plans and billing support.

For Brutyan, the announcement is a long arc from the company's original pitch. Y Combinator lists Collectly as a Winter 2017 company founded in San Francisco by Brutyan, its founder and CEO, and Mizotin, its co-founder. Brutyan describes himself on YC as MBA- and J.D.-trained, with experience in credit risk management, health tech and health finance. TechCrunch reported in 2023 that Collectly began as a digital debt collection startup before refocusing on patient financial engagement for medical providers.

That origin story matters because Collectly's bet has stayed consistent while the market around it changed. The first version of the company attacked paper-heavy debt collection. The current version packages the same operational thesis for health systems: patients are more likely to pay when the bill is understandable, the payment flow is digital and the follow-up does not depend on an understaffed call center.

What Collectly is adding to Epic workflows

Collectly says its Epic integration lets health systems, hospitals and large medical groups automate patient billing without moving the financial source of truth out of Epic. The platform segments patients, chooses communication channels across text, email, voice and mail, and guides patients toward payments, payment plans or self-service support.

The main product push is Billie, Collectly's AI billing agent. According to Collectly, Billie works across chat, SMS, email and voice, using patient-specific context such as visit details, coverage status, deductible progress and outstanding balances. Collectly says Billie has resolved more than 475,000 billing questions to date and that customers often reduce billing-support overhead by up to 85%.

Those numbers are company-reported, and Collectly did not disclose current revenue, ARR, pricing or valuation in the announcement. Collectly says more than 3,000 healthcare facilities use its platform. Its homepage also claims it has managed more than $1 billion in patient revenue, 20-plus EHR and practice management integrations, 2-3x collection increases, 66% lower cost to collect, 95% CSAT and 12.6 average days to collect.

Collectly named one Epic customer in the release: Howard Brown Health, a Chicago federally qualified health center. Jessica M., Howard Brown's director of revenue cycle, said the organization had relied heavily on paper statements and workflows outside Epic before Collectly, creating confusion for patients and making balance management harder internally.

Kevin Lunn, Collectly's vice president of partnerships, framed Billie as a labor-allocation tool for billing teams. Billie takes follow-ups, status questions and payment plans off staff, Lunn said in the announcement, leaving human workers to handle patients who need a person.

The release also frames Epic as the record system, with Collectly turning that record into action by engaging patients, answering questions and guiding accounts to resolution. The line is also a sales pitch to Epic customers wary of software that creates parallel workflows.

The Epic listing is useful, with limits

Epic Showroom showcases apps with pre-built integrations and live Epic customers, according to the announcement. Epic also says a listing is not required to connect software to organizations using Epic, and its own FHIR documentation notes that listings are not endorsements or certifications of a developer's software.

For Collectly, the practical value is buyer access. Revenue cycle teams do not buy billing automation in a vacuum; they buy around Epic workflows, internal IT constraints, patient data security reviews and implementation risk. A listing in Epic's marketplace-like Showroom gives Collectly a clearer answer to the first objection buyers ask: whether the tool can fit into the Epic environment they already operate.

A crowded race for AI patient billing

Collectly is pushing Billie at a time when patient billing vendors are all recasting support and collections as an AI-agent problem. Cedar said in April 2026 that it was expanding Cedar Intelligence with adaptive patient experiences, bill explanations, support-team copilot features and Kora Outbound, an AI voice agent for harder-to-reach patients. Inbox Health announced $20 million in growth equity funding and debt in September 2025 to invest in AI for patient billing, saying it served more than 3,500 healthcare practices and more than 2.8 million patients a year.

Collectly's answer is breadth across the patient financial journey. In March, Collectly announced it would acquire Pledge Health, an AI automation company focused on pre-service workflows including coverage verification, cost estimates, financial clearance and payment setup. That gave Collectly a stronger pre-visit story alongside post-visit billing and collections.

Collectly has also raised enough capital to keep competing, while staying below the mega-round tier of healthcare IT. TechCrunch reported that Collectly closed a $29 million Series A in July 2023 led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Wayfinder Ventures, Burst Capital, Cabra VC and Davidovs VC. The round brought total funding to $34.1 million. Brutyan did not disclose valuation at the time.

Collectly's July 9th announcement is therefore less about a single marketplace listing than about where the company wants to sit in the healthcare software stack. Brutyan and Mizotin are trying to make Collectly the action layer for patient money: pre-visit eligibility and estimates, point-of-service payments, post-visit outreach, and AI support when patients do not understand the bill. Epic keeps the system of record. Collectly wants to own the work that turns that record into cash collected and calls avoided.