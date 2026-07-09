Context.dev is betting that live web context becomes a standard AI-agent primitive, with scraping, brand data and enrichment sold as one API instead of a custom stack.

Yahia Bakour (@mynameisyahia) is taking Context.dev public as a Y Combinator Summer 2026 company with a simple pitch to agent builders: stop rebuilding the same web-data plumbing every time a product needs fresh context.

The product turns a URL or domain into structured outputs through a single API. Context.dev says developers can use it to scrape pages into clean Markdown or rendered HTML, crawl sitemaps, extract fields into a user-defined JSON schema, capture screenshots, pull logos, colors, fonts and styleguides, retrieve company metadata and enrich transaction strings into recognizable brands. Its homepage says the API is already powering products and agents at Super.com, Passionfroot, Mintlify, Chatwoot, Similarweb, Klarna, DocsBot, Daily.dev, Vizzy, Comp AI and ION.

The timing matters. Context.dev was founded in 2025, according to Y Combinator's company profile, and Bakour announced on May 31st that Context.dev was backed by YC. The company had already rebranded from Brand.dev to Context.dev on March 21st, according to its docs changelog, a naming shift that tracks the product's expansion from brand enrichment into a broader web extraction layer. Its Product Hunt launch on July 2nd ranked #1 product of the day, giving the solo founder a distribution moment one week before the July 9th public posting.

A founder selling pain he already lived

Bakour is not coming at scraping as a first-time infrastructure tourist. YC lists him as Context.dev's active founder and says he previously worked as a principal software engineer and manager at Sunrun, an Amazon SDE II and tech lead on a tier-1 retail checkout platform, and co-founder of Stock Alarm, a bootstrapped stock and crypto alerts app that reached 225,000-plus users and 100,000-plus daily notifications before it was acquired.

His own site adds a founder-heavy resume: Essense.io, which he says was acquired by Optic, a staff engineering stint at Optic, and earlier roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Libring. The relevant throughline is repeated data infrastructure. Bakour wrote on Product Hunt that he built Context.dev because every AI product eventually has the same problem: the model can reason, but the product still needs to know what is happening on the live web. Teams then rebuild scrapers, crawlers, browser rendering, proxy handling, sitemap parsing, Markdown cleanup, screenshots and brand enrichment.

That is the wedge. Context.dev is selling convenience, but the deeper product bet is that live web context becomes a default primitive inside AI products, the way payments, auth and search became outsourced primitives for earlier generations of software. Bakour is pricing Context.dev like an infrastructure component developers can test quickly, then leave in production if the data quality holds.

What Context.dev actually bundles

Context.dev's documentation describes structured JSON responses. The output menu includes company profiles, social handles, NAICS and SIC codes, website styleguides, fonts, Markdown and HTML, screenshots, brand assets, and product data. The API is aimed at workflows where an agent or app needs current external data in a shape it can use without a custom parser.

That bundle puts Context.dev across several markets at once. One part competes with scraping and crawling APIs. Another part competes with logo and brand-data providers. Another part touches company enrichment and transaction cleanup. Context.dev's own comparison page names alternatives including Firecrawl, ScraperAPI, ScrapingBee, Spider, Browse.ai, Jina AI, Apify, Crawl4AI, Tavily and Exa on the scraping and search side, and Brandfetch, Logo.dev, Clearbit Logo, Parqet, RiteKit and Klazify on the brand side.

The practical difference Bakour is pushing is packaging. A product team building an onboarding flow might want to infer a customer's company from a work email, pull the logo and colors, generate a branded setup screen, crawl the customer's docs, and feed clean pages to an agent. Context.dev wants all of those calls to happen under one API key rather than across a scraper, a logo service, an enrichment provider and a screenshot tool.

The company's customer page reads like a map of that strategy. Mintlify used Context.dev to help turn a GitHub repo URL into a branded docs site. Similarweb uses Context.dev across scrape and brand APIs for internal AI workflows. Context.dev says SiteGPT moved from Firecrawl to Context.dev for website scraping behind customer-support bots, while DocsBot uses it to reduce onboarding friction. These are company-published case studies, so they establish Context.dev's own customer narrative rather than independent performance benchmarks.

The business model is usage-first

Context.dev's pricing page starts with a free tier and 500 API credits for work-email signups. Paid plans run $25 per month for Developer, $149 per month for Pro and $499 per month for Scale, with Enterprise above 2 million monthly credits. The company prices simple scraping calls at 1 credit per page and says JS rendering, anti-bot bypass and premium proxies are included without separate surcharges. More advanced calls, including brand retrieval, styleguide generation and structured extraction, cost 10 credits.

That pricing makes the fight concrete. Context.dev is trying to make the first integration cheap enough for a developer or coding agent to add during product buildout, then capture volume as the feature moves into production. The homepage even includes an agent setup path that tells users to paste one line into a coding agent so it can sign up, fetch an API key and wire Context.dev into the codebase.

The funding story is still sparse. Context.dev is backed by Y Combinator, and YC names Jon Xu as the company's primary partner. No priced round, valuation or non-YC investor has been disclosed. YC's published standard deal is $500,000, with $125,000 converting into 7% and $375,000 on an uncapped MFN safe. That describes YC's standard terms, not a company-specific valuation for Context.dev.

What remains unproven

The sharp question for Context.dev is data quality under messy production traffic. Scraping and enrichment APIs are easy to demo against clean pages. They become harder when sites change layouts, bot defenses tighten, content is cached too long, logos are wrong, or an agent quietly acts on stale context.

The company's own claims about customer count also vary by source. YC says Context.dev powers agentic products at Mintlify, Super, Vizzy, Klarna and 280 other companies. Product Hunt says it is trusted by 5,000-plus businesses. Context.dev's homepage shows recognizable customer logos and says 5,000-plus developers in a testimonials section. Those are self-reported adoption signals with different denominators.

Still, Bakour has chosen a real problem at the right layer. Agent builders keep discovering that model capability is limited by the freshness and shape of the data they feed it. Context.dev's opportunity is to turn that repetitive integration work into a default API call. Its risk is that the same breadth that makes the pitch attractive also raises the bar: customers will expect scraping, brand identity, company enrichment, screenshots and transaction cleanup to behave like one dependable system, even though each category has its own failure modes.