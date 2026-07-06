CurifyLabs is raising for U.S. execution, not discovery. The round tests whether pharmacy automation can scale as a regulated operations business with hardware, consumables, software and support tied together.

CurifyLabs said in a Monday press release that it has closed a $14 million Series A, giving founder and CEO Charlotta Topelius fresh capital for a harder part of the business than the printer itself: making automated pharmaceutical compounding work across the fragmented U.S. pharmacy market.

The July 6th, 2026 round was co-led by Sandwater and HealthCap, with participation from Tesi, existing investor Lifeline Ventures, U.S. customers and CurifyLabs employees. CurifyLabs did not disclose a valuation, revenue, ownership dilution or the split between new and existing investors.

That omission matters because CurifyLabs is not selling a lightweight workflow tool. CurifyLabs sells a controlled manufacturing system for personalized medicine, a category where customers need hardware, consumables, software, documentation, support and regulatory discipline to work together inside a pharmacy. The company said the Series A proceeds will go toward U.S. operations, supply chain infrastructure, customer support and product innovation, which is the spending pattern of a company trying to turn early deployments into repeatable field operations.

The founder bet behind the round

Topelius co-founded CurifyLabs in Helsinki in 2021 with CTO Niklas Sandler Topelius. CurifyLabs' own about page says the company was founded by Charlotta Topelius and Niklas Sandler Topelius and describes its team as having decades of pharmacy and pharmaceutical technology experience. A Finnvera profile framed the founding split more plainly: Charlotta Topelius brought a commerce background, while Niklas Sandler Topelius, a Doctor of Pharmacy, owned the pharmaceutical and technical side of the product.

That pairing is central to the company CurifyLabs is trying to build. Finnvera reported that the business idea came from Niklas Sandler Topelius and that the research and development behind CurifyLabs' concept took 13 years before commercialization. CurifyLabs says its founder and CTO has published more than 100 peer-reviewed papers in the field. The commercial challenge now sits with Charlotta Topelius: getting conservative, regulated pharmacy buyers to standardize around CurifyLabs' machine, software and excipient bases instead of relying on manual preparation.

In a company founder story published in April, Topelius said CurifyLabs had reached "60 customers, 14 markets, and 20 states across the US." The new funding announcement says CurifyLabs technology is now used by pharmacies in 21 U.S. states and across Europe, where CurifyLabs says its systems compound and dispense thousands of doses each day.

What CurifyLabs actually sells

CurifyLabs' Compounding System Solution, or CSS, combines proprietary software, GMP-manufactured excipient bases and 3D-printing-inspired robotics for non-sterile personalized medications. CurifyLabs says the system is designed to automate tailored doses and dosage forms with built-in quality-control processes and digital documentation.

The product pitch fits a real operational problem. USP General Chapter 795 covers standards for non-sterile compounding, a category used when commercially available drugs do not fit a patient's dose, allergy, formulation or disease needs. USP says compounded medications made without standards can be too weak, too strong or contaminated, creating risk for patients.

CurifyLabs' latest hardware product, the PharmaPrinter Aurum, is pitched as a modular compounding printer for non-sterile dosage forms including troches, oral films, tablets and suppositories. CurifyLabs says the Aurum compounds up to nine times faster than manual processes. That speed figure is company-supplied, but it explains why the Series A is being directed toward supply chain and customer support rather than only R&D. A machine that sits inside daily pharmacy production creates a service obligation every time it is sold.

CurifyLabs also says its technology is ISO 13485 certified and designed in compliance with FDA 503A/503B standards for non-sterile compounding. The regulatory backdrop is complicated. The FDA maintains a registered outsourcing facility list for 503B facilities, while traditional 503A compounding is tied to patient-specific pharmacy practice. CurifyLabs is selling infrastructure into that world, not finished drugs, which makes workflow control, audit trails and documentation part of the product rather than back-office features.

Why investors are paying for U.S. execution

The investor mix says CurifyLabs has moved beyond a science project without yet proving the full scale economics of the business. Sandwater, a Nordic venture firm that says it backs companies across health, robotics, AI, energy and resource efficiency, gives CurifyLabs a hardware-plus-software investor with Series A appetite. HealthCap brings a life-sciences investor brand. Tesi, the Finnish state-owned investment company, said in its own July 6th announcement that this was its first investment in CurifyLabs and that the round will support U.S. expansion, supply chain, customer support and product development.

The U.S. is the obvious pressure point. CurifyLabs had already raised EUR 6.7 million in May 2025 in a round led by Springvest with participation from Business Finland, according to FinSMEs. EU-Startups reported at the time that the funding included a EUR 1 million DeepTech loan from Business Finland and that CurifyLabs had local offices in Finland, the United States and Germany.

That means the Series A is coming roughly 14 months after the prior disclosed financing, and it is aimed less at proving that pharmacists can use CurifyLabs' system than at keeping pace with deployments. CurifyLabs lists U.S. sales, field service, customer success, software, hardware, quality and formulation roles on its team page. For a regulated pharmacy workflow company, those functions are not overhead. They are how CurifyLabs prevents a hardware sale from becoming a stalled installation.

The cleanest read on the round is that investors are financing the operational layer between a clever pharmacy robot and a durable compounding platform. CurifyLabs has named the pieces: U.S. support, supply chain and product development. The unanswered question is whether those pieces produce venture-scale margins once hardware support, consumables logistics and regulatory expectations are fully loaded into the model.

For Topelius, the new money buys time to answer that question in the only market that can make the outcome obvious. CurifyLabs already claims pharmacy usage across Europe and 21 U.S. states. The Series A is a bet that automated compounding can move from founder-led deployments into a repeatable operating system for pharmacies that need personalized medicine without adding manual labor to every prescription.