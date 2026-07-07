Dario and Daniela Amodei's Anthropic turned the first half of 2026 into a venture record by itself: U.S. and Canadian startups raised $392 billion across H1, according to Crunchbase News' July 7 report, and Anthropic's Q2 financing accounted for roughly half of the quarter's $137.2 billion total.

That is the cleanest reading of the numbers. The North American venture market did set an all-time high in the six months ended June 30, 2026. It did so because investors wrote checks at a scale that now resembles infrastructure finance, with Anthropic in Q2 playing the role OpenAI played in Q1. Crunchbase says Q2 was the second-largest venture quarter on record, behind Q1, which included a record-setting $122 billion OpenAI financing.

The Amodeis built Anthropic in 2021 after leaving OpenAI with a thesis that large AI systems needed to be more steerable, interpretable and reliable. TechCrunch's May 28, 2021 story framed Anthropic as Dario Amodei, a former OpenAI researcher, starting over with his sister Daniela Amodei to make large models easier to understand and control. Five years later, that safety-first research shop has become the capital sink that defines a venture cycle.

A record market, with fewer companies carrying it

Crunchbase's data points to concentration at the top of the market. Q2 late-stage and technology growth funding totaled about $101 billion, the second-highest quarterly tally Crunchbase has recorded. Anthropic was the largest line item: $65 billion at a $965 billion post-money valuation, including a $50 billion May round led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, plus corporate-led rounds from Amazon and Google.

Anthropic's own Series H announcement confirms the $65 billion amount and $965 billion valuation, and says the round included $15 billion of previously committed hyperscaler capital, including $5 billion from Amazon. Anthropic also named Capital Group, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, GIC, ICONIQ and XN as co-leads, with a long roster of additional investors that includes Blackstone, Brookfield, Fidelity, General Catalyst, Lightspeed, MGX, T. Rowe Price and Temasek.

The round put a public-market-sized valuation on a private AI lab that still has to prove how much of current model demand becomes durable software revenue. Anthropic says its run-rate revenue crossed $47 billion earlier in May, and CFO Krishna Rao said the money would help Anthropic serve demand, stay at the research frontier and bring Claude to more workplaces.

The market outside the top AI names looks different. Crunchbase says deal count remained well below recent-year highs in both Q1 and Q2. Seed and angel funding fell to about $4.9 billion in Q2, down 15% from Q1 and 27% from a year earlier, even after several unusually large seed rounds. Early-stage funding rose to just over $31 billion, but one deal did much of the work: Prometheus, a physical AI startup that counts Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) as a co-founder, raised $12 billion and represented more than 40% of the early-stage total.

That split matters for founders. The headlines say capital is back. The deal-count data says investors are still concentrating risk into fewer names, especially where the capital can buy compute, chips, data centers, talent and distribution. Anthropic, OpenAI, Anduril, Prometheus and a handful of other AI companies are pulling the aggregate numbers upward while many seed and Series A founders still face a tighter market than the topline suggests.

What the Anthropic round buys

Anthropic describes the Series H as money for safety and interpretability research, expanded compute, and product partnerships around Claude. The same announcement says Anthropic signed agreements with Amazon for up to five gigawatts of new capacity, with Google and Broadcom for five gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity, and with SpaceX for access to GPU capacity in Colossus 1 and Colossus 2.

The financing resembles a supply-chain race layered onto a growth round. Anthropic is raising against the physical limits of frontier AI: power, chips, memory, cloud access, security review and enterprise deployment. The investor list follows that need. The hyperscalers in the round are part of Claude's production system as much as its cap table.

The Series H announcement now names Samsung, Micron and SK hynix as strategic infrastructure partners whose technologies are tied to memory, storage and logic chips. The financing also fits Anthropic's recent product pace: the company's homepage lists June 30 announcements for Fable 5, Sonnet 5 and Claude Science, and recent product work like Claude Code and Cowork.

The exit side is finally matching the funding side

Crunchbase also says Q2 delivered a rare match between private funding and liquidity. SpaceX raised $75 billion in a June IPO that Crunchbase called the largest of all time, and it later acquired startup Cursor in what Crunchbase described as a record-setting startup M&A deal. Cerebras Systems raised $5.6 billion in its May IPO, while Quantinuum and X-energy also went public in June.

Those exits help explain why late-stage investors are willing to underwrite giant AI rounds. The old problem in venture was that private valuations could climb without enough public-market liquidity to validate them. In Q2, the market showed investors at least one path from enormous private scale to public ownership, even if SpaceX is an outlier with a history and revenue profile most AI labs cannot copy.

For Anthropic, the next test is whether the Amodeis can turn a research-origin company into a public-market institution without losing the governance and safety identity that made Anthropic distinct. Crunchbase says Anthropic filed confidentially for an IPO in June. The filing, if it moves forward, would put Anthropic's valuation, revenue quality, compute obligations and corporate-control structure in front of public investors.

The first half's venture record is real. It is also narrow. The founders winning this market are the ones who can convince investors they are building the operating system for AI work and the infrastructure stack beneath it. Anthropic has made that case more successfully than almost anyone in Q2. The burden now shifts from fundraising to proof: revenue durability, compute efficiency, safety execution and public-market discipline.