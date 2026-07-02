Dawnguard's extension shows investors are still funding AI security, but the sharper bet is prevention: moving cloud security from alerting after deployment to architecture before production.

Dawnguard co-founders Mahdi Abdulrazak and Kim van Lavieren announced a $3.3 million pre-seed extension on July 1, alongside the public launch of Dawnguard's security architecture automation platform and a new New York office. The funding, also flagged in a post shared by Rory Bernier, brings Dawnguard's total funding to more than $6.3 million, according to Dawnguard's announcement.

Rory Bernier on X

The extension came from existing investor BNVT Capital and new investors Curiosity VC and eCAPITAL. Dawnguard did not disclose a valuation or a lead investor for the extension. That matters because the financing is being positioned as category validation for AI-era security, while the publicly available numbers still describe a young pre-seed company rather than a proven commercial breakout.

Abdulrazak's pitch is rooted in an operator's frustration, rather than a lab demo. Cyber Security District described him last year as a former SHV Energy CISO who led a security organization of more than 100 people, came to the Netherlands as a refugee, and later became an angel investor in companies including Hadrian and Workwize. Dawnguard is his attempt to push security decisions into the architecture layer, before cloud environments are deployed and before posture tools start producing alerts.

Techzine reported that van Lavieren had done PhD research on replacing infrastructure architects with AI, and that his early conversations with Abdulrazak led to the founding of Dawnguard. The public materials list him as co-founder and CTO; Dawnguard's own about page lists Abdulrazak as co-founder and CEO, Sarah van Lavieren as COO, and David van der Hoeven as CISO.

What Dawnguard is selling

Dawnguard describes its platform as a way for security, engineering, DevOps and cloud teams to design, validate and deploy secure cloud architecture before production. The product is split across three core motions: Design, which generates architectures from prompts and documents; Discover, which connects to AWS, Azure and GCP environments to map resources and relationships; and Deploy, which generates Infrastructure as Code from validated designs and tracks issues against policies and requirements.

The practical claim is straightforward: cloud risk often appears when the design in a diagram, document or ticketing process diverges from what engineers actually ship. Dawnguard says its platform closes that gap by translating architecture intent into enforceable infrastructure and continuously checking whether live environments still match the approved design.

Dawnguard's plans page shows an enterprise-style go-to-market rather than self-serve pricing. The listed tiers are Essential, Advanced and Elite, with limits ranging from 5 subscriptions or accounts and 2.5k resources at the low end to 100 subscriptions or accounts and 60k resources at the top end. Each tier directs buyers to book a demo, so revenue, conversion rate and pricing discipline remain outside public view.

That missing commercial detail is important. Dawnguard says the public launch follows a year of platform development and customer validation. Techzine reported that Dawnguard worked with design partners before general availability and grew to about 30 employees in roughly 10 months. Those are useful signals, but they do not establish revenue quality, retention or named customer pull.

The round behind the round

Tech.eu reported on July 31, 2025, that Amsterdam-based Dawnguard had emerged from stealth with $3 million led by 9900 Capital and a group of angel investors. Dawnguard's latest disclosure says the new $3.3 million extension brings total funding to more than $6.3 million.

The timing explains the strategic framing. Dawnguard is raising as cloud security buyers face two linked pressures: infrastructure is changing faster because AI-assisted software development has raised shipping velocity, and attackers can probe code, configs and exposed systems faster than manual review teams can respond. Techzine's piece captured Abdulrazak's view that exploit-building speed has become so high that the answer is to build systems that are not vulnerable in the first place. That is an ambitious claim, but it also reflects why prevention has become easier to fund than another alert dashboard.

The competitive backdrop has moved quickly. Native launched in March with $42 million, pitching a cloud security control plane that translates security intent into enforceable architecture across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Aryon Security raised a $29 million Series A in June for a cloud enforcement platform designed to stop security gaps before they reach production. Firefly is adjacent on cloud automation, infrastructure-as-code and drift management.

Dawnguard is earlier and smaller than those companies, which makes the founder-market fit more central to the story. Abdulrazak has lived the CISO problem Dawnguard is selling against. Van Lavieren appears to have spent years thinking about whether AI can absorb parts of infrastructure architecture work. Investors are backing that pairing before the market has settled on whether secure-by-design cloud tooling becomes a standalone category, a feature inside CNAPP and CSPM platforms, or an acquisition target for larger cloud security vendors.

Google's March completion of its $32 billion Wiz acquisition is the clearest market-level reminder that cloud and AI security budgets are still strategic, even as venture funding has become more selective. Google detailed the close here. Dawnguard's task is narrower: prove that architecture automation can become a buying motion of its own, with security and engineering teams sharing a workspace before the breach, the audit finding or the cloud bill turns a design flaw into a board issue.

For now, Dawnguard has disclosed capital, product scope and a geographic push into New York. The next evidence will be customer names, paid usage and whether security teams treat architecture automation as budget-worthy prevention rather than another workflow layered onto already crowded cloud security stacks.