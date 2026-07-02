The Ukrainian defense-tech builder says most Droid TW units in army use are configured with Brownings, an old gun solving a current supply problem.

DevDroid's Browning-mounted Droid TW shows how Ukraine's defense-tech builders are winning by adapting available weapons to remote systems, rather than waiting for purpose-built arsenals to arrive.

Oleg Fedoryshyn, DevDroid's director of R&D, told Business Insider that the M2 Browning has become the primary weapon on DevDroid's Droid TW 12.7, a reconnaissance and strike ground robot used by Ukrainian forces.

Fedoryshyn's argument is blunt: the Browning is powerful, available, and too heavy to keep asking exposed soldiers to crew it by hand. He estimated to Business Insider that "maybe 90%" of Droid TW systems in the Ukrainian Army are configured with Brownings, then gave the supply-chain reason in one sentence: "We have a lot of Brownings in the army."

The July 2 report documents a fielding pattern that DevDroid had been building toward since at least late 2024. In December 2024, dev.ua reported that DevDroid had shown the Droid TW 12.7 combat system equipped with a Browning machine gun.

The company's about page says DevDroid began work at the end of 2022 with a concept for remote fire: mount a weapon, move the operator away from the weapon, then let that operator observe and fire from a safer distance. DevDroid says the team name appeared in 2023, the Wolly remotely controlled combat module followed later that year, and Droid TW systems reached combat units in 2024.

That origin story matters because Droid TW 12.7 answers a Ukrainian battlefield constraint. The M2 Browning weighs 84 pounds before ammunition, tripod, and other kit, according to Business Insider. It can be carried and fired by troops, but it is usually mounted on vehicles, tripods, or fixed positions. Ukraine's problem is that crewed vehicles and fixed firing positions are under constant pressure from mines, artillery, and drones. The robot becomes the mount.

The old gun fits the new war

The Browning looks like an anachronism on an unmanned ground vehicle. It was designed in the United States near the end of World War I, fielded in the early 1930s, and used from World War II through Afghanistan. Business Insider reports it is used by more than 90 countries, and the U.S. has produced millions of M2s over decades.

That age is part of the attraction. A defense-tech founder building for Ukraine does not get rewarded for elegant parts that cannot be replenished. Fedoryshyn told Business Insider that DevDroid's system can also support the U.S.-made M240 medium machine gun, but that the M240 is less available to Ukrainian troops than the M2. For DevDroid, the winning integration is the one that matches what Ukraine and its partners can keep feeding with guns, ammunition, and maintenance.

DevDroid's official product page describes Droid TW 12.7 as a reconnaissance and strike platform that combines the Wolly 12.7 combat module, an M2 Browning, and DevDroid's Droid Box control system. The page also mentions manual guidance and AI-assisted target detection, capture, and tracking. Those specifications are DevDroid's claims, and the public record does not establish battlefield loss rates, production capacity, the number of Droid TW units delivered, or how often the AI features are used in combat.

DevDroid's positioning on safety is consistent across materials. The company frames its work around saving lives by removing operators from exposed positions. Fedoryshyn made the same case to Business Insider at the weapon level: put the gun on the ground robot, and a soldier no longer has to sit beside the machine gun to fire it.

DevDroid is one of several builders chasing the same answer

DevDroid is one of several Ukrainian builders pairing the M2 with ground robots. Business Insider identified FRDM Group, a Ukrainian drone and ground robot maker, as using the Browning on its D-21-12 remotely controlled ground battle robot. Ihor Kulakevych, a product manager at FRDM Group, previously told Business Insider the weapon's appeal came from availability and dependability: many Western militaries already hold the gun and the ammunition in stockpiles.

Frontline Robotics, a Ukrainian drone and weapons maker, is building around the same logic. Business Insider reported that Frontline Robotics makes an autonomous weapons module designed to carry the M2 and other weapons on a robot. Mykyta Rozhkov, Frontline Robotics' chief business development officer, described the result to Business Insider as a "small tank."

That cluster of similar choices is the market signal. Ukrainian defense-tech teams are building around what the front can support next week: a durable gun, available ammunition, remote control, field repair, and enough production speed to matter. In that context, the Browning works because it is a supply-compatible payload.

Range is becoming the next constraint

In May, Ukrainska Pravda reported that DevDroid had added fuel-powered generators to Droid TW 12.7 systems to recharge batteries in the field and extend operating time.

That is the product story under the Browning story. A robot with a heavy machine gun only changes the risk equation if it can reach the firing position, stay alive long enough to be useful, and be resupplied or recharged without creating another casualty problem. DevDroid's work on generators, Droid Box control software, and weapon modules points to where Ukraine's ground-robot market is heading: modular systems adapted to the weapons, batteries, radios, and operators actually available.