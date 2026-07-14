Drone delivery is moving from waiver-limited pilots toward regulated networks. Dexa's Kroger talks show the founder-level opportunity: small operators may finally get a scaling path, while Walmart, Amazon, Wing and Zipline bring far larger balance sheets to the same rule change.

Beth Flippo is trying to revive Dexa's Kroger drone-delivery program that stalled in 2021, telling Reuters that Dexa is in active talks with Kroger to restart the grocery pilot that both sides suspended after about eight months.

Kroger declined to confirm the discussions to Reuters, so the talks remain Flippo's account. The timing is less ambiguous. The Federal Aviation Administration's proposed rule for routine beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) drone operations, unveiled on August 6, 2025, would replace much of the waiver-driven process that forced early delivery operators to build businesses around one-off regulatory approvals.

That change matters for Dexa because Flippo's first Kroger attempt failed on the exact constraint the FAA is now trying to loosen. Reuters reported that Flippo moved her family from New Jersey to Ohio in 2021 to run the Kroger pilot, then watched the economics break because federal rules required people stationed around town to keep the drones within human sight. Flippo told Reuters the unit economics did not work and the operation could not scale.

For a founder who came into drones through embedded systems and defense communications rather than retail logistics, the Kroger restart is a second shot at the original thesis. Flippo has described herself as an embedded software developer who worked on mobile platforms, custom operating systems and drone-to-drone mesh networking before delivery customers pulled that communications stack toward local commerce. She told The Drone Girl in 2025 that Drone Express, now Dexa, came from a defense-oriented wireless mesh network built to help drones communicate in the sky, with grocery chains emerging as the first commercial market.

The pilot failed before the market got serious

The Kroger program was not a fresh launch. Kroger and Drone Express announced the pilot on May 3, 2021, with test flights near the Kroger Marketplace in Centerville, Ohio. Kroger said at the time that it would offer bundled orders designed around drone weight limits of about five pounds, including baby care, child wellness and s'mores bundles, with eligible deliveries in as little as 15 minutes.

The concept was built around proximity. A grocery store already sitting inside a residential trade area could use the air to move small, high-urgency items faster than a car route. That remains the core retail use case in 2026: medicine, condiments, pet food, phone chargers, missing ingredients. The problem in 2021 was that the air route still needed a human-visible chain of custody.

Dexa says it now operates as a managed autonomous drone-delivery network for retailers, restaurants, grocery and pharmacy, handling aircraft, flight operations, compliance and logistics. About Dexa says the company has a Part 135 air carrier certificate and BVLOS authorization, and says its aircraft are designed and manufactured in the U.S. by Dexa.

The current aircraft lineup shows why payload still shapes the market. Dexa's technology page lists the Telegrid DE-2020 v5 at a 40 mph cruise speed, four-pound carrying capacity and six-mile flight distance. Its newer Quadra is listed at up to 70 mph, 15 pounds of carrying capacity and a 10-mile round trip. Those specs put Dexa closer to grocery and restaurant errands than full-basket delivery, which is why Kroger's original five-pound bundle framing still reads like the right unit of demand.

The FAA rule is the real customer acquisition channel

The proposed FAA rule is the center of the story because it changes what a sales pitch can assume. The FAA said on August 6, 2025 that operators previously had to secure individual waivers or exemptions to fly drones beyond visual line of sight, with approvals handled case by case. The proposed framework would create a broader pathway for BVLOS operations while adding requirements for manufacturers, operators and drone-traffic-management services to keep drones separated from each other and crewed aircraft.

For Dexa, that turns regulation from a four-year slog into a possible distribution lever. Reuters reported that Dexa eventually received a BVLOS waiver, but Flippo said the process took four years. A Kroger restart would give Dexa a chance to prove that the 2021 failure was a rules problem rather than a demand problem.

That distinction is important because the category is no longer a collection of pilots waiting for proof that drones can carry goods. Walmart said on May 29, 2026 that it had passed one million drone deliveries across 66 stores in four states, with an average delivery time of 23 minutes. Reuters reported on July 10 that Walmart was inching toward 2 million drone deliveries, had drones at 70 stores and aimed to pass 270 drone-enabled stores by the end of 2027.

Wing, Alphabet's drone unit, is the most visible retail infrastructure partner in that expansion. Wing and Walmart said they plan to scale to more than 270 drone delivery locations in 2027, reaching more than 40 million Americans across markets including Los Angeles, St. Louis, Cincinnati and Miami.

Amazon is widening the pressure from the other side. Reuters reported that Amazon opened its 10th U.S. Prime Air site in Baton Rouge in early July. Reuters says Amazon's MK30 carries packages up to five pounds within about a 7.5-mile radius.

Zipline is the scale benchmark with different roots. In January 2026, Zipline said it had surpassed 2 million commercial deliveries, raised more than $600 million and reached a $7.6 billion valuation. Zipline's release also said it planned to expand into Houston and Phoenix, extending a business that began with medical logistics into broader consumer delivery.

Dexa's opening is narrower than the giants' budgets

Dexa is not trying to outspend Walmart, Amazon, Wing or Zipline. Flippo's opening is that many retailers already have stores close enough to customers to make drone routes short, but lack a full aviation stack. Dexa's pitch is to supply that stack without requiring the retailer to become an aircraft operator.

That explains why Kroger still matters. A renewed Kroger program would give Dexa a grocery logo with dense neighborhood reach, a use case built around urgent replenishment and a narrative that connects directly back to Flippo's original bet. It would also test whether Dexa can turn regulatory readiness into repeatable store-level economics.

The hard questions are still unanswered. Dexa has not disclosed current revenue, customer count, gross margin or pricing. Kroger has not confirmed the current talks. Dexa's current valuation is not public. Reuters cited PwC's 2024 estimate that the U.S. drone market would grow 65% annually through 2034, with global drone deliveries rising from about 13 million this year to more than 800 million in 2034, but those forecasts depend on regulation, noise tolerance, local politics, weather, insurance and the mundane question of whether enough people want a three-to-eight-pound basket delivered by air.

Flippo's advantage is that she already learned the expensive version of the lesson. The Kroger pilot did not fail because the drone could not fly sunscreen, formula or olive oil. It failed because every flight carried the cost structure of a regulatory workaround. If the FAA finalizes a BVLOS path that lowers that burden, Dexa gets to test the proposition it wanted to test in 2021: whether neighborhood stores can use drones as a practical last-mile service rather than a demonstration.

That is a founder-friendly setup, but it is also a brutal one. The new rules, if adopted, will help Dexa's larger competitors too. Walmart's store base, Amazon's fulfillment network, Wing's Alphabet backing and Zipline's delivery volume all become more powerful when the regulatory ceiling lifts. Dexa's chance is to make the local retailer use case work before the biggest platforms turn drone delivery into another bundled logistics feature.