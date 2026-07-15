Founder Manny Smith is using an Air Force systems background to sell EddyAI into transcript and transfer-credit workflows at more than 100 institutions.

EdVisorly is testing whether vertical AI can win in higher education by solving a budget and staffing problem colleges already feel: transcript and transfer-credit work.

EdVisorly, the Los Angeles enrollment software company founded by Air Force veteran Manny Smith, said in a corrected PR Newswire release that it closed a $13.3 million Series A to expand the AI systems it sells into college admissions offices.

The underlying announcement was made on July 8, 2026. PR Newswire later posted a correction updating the first paragraph and listing the round as led by Breachway Capital, with participation from U.S. News & World Report, Lumina Foundation, Strada Education Foundation, Motley Fool Ventures, Juvo Ventures, Zeal Capital Partners, and others. EdVisorly did not disclose a valuation or total funding to date.

Smith's pitch is rooted in the less visible part of higher education: the staff work that turns transcripts, credit histories, GPA recalculations, and transfer rules into admissions decisions. EdVisorly says Smith built technology systems for the Air Force and Space Force before founding the company. He is also a first-generation graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, a background EdVisorly links directly to its focus on reducing the administrative friction students encounter when applying to college or trying to transfer credits.

That founder-market fit matters in this category because EdVisorly is selling into institutions that move slowly, carry policy obligations, and often cannot throw headcount at application growth. The buyer is rarely looking for a flashy AI demo. The buyer needs fewer spreadsheet handoffs, faster file review, cleaner data inside existing systems, and a workflow that admissions, registrar, IT, advising, and transfer teams can defend.

The product is aimed at the paperwork layer

EdVisorly's main platform, EddyAI, automates transcript processing and evaluation, transfer credit mapping, GPA recalculations, and admissions data processing. EdVisorly says institutions using EddyAI have reduced manual processing by up to 85% and increased admissions data processing productivity by more than 6x. Those figures are company-reported, and EdVisorly does not publish the denominator behind them in the release.

The broader product suite points to the workflow EdVisorly wants to own. EdVisorlyRecruit is positioned around engaging transfer-ready students. EddyDB is an AI-powered equivalency database with faculty approval workflows and a recommendation engine for transfer credit decisions. EddyNavigate gives students a way to see how credits could transfer before applying. Together, those products push EdVisorly beyond back-office automation and into the pre-application transfer journey, where students often lack clear answers until after they have already spent time and money applying.

EdVisorly says it now partners with more than 100 colleges, universities, and higher education systems. The corrected release names the University of Connecticut, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, the University of Massachusetts, and Carnegie Mellon University. EdVisorly's site also shows customer logos and case-study material for institutions including Stony Brook University, Texas Tech University, Rice University, Drexel University, the University of Pittsburgh, UNLV, Boise State University, and UTSA. Those logos are EdVisorly's own customer claims unless backed by a named case study or institutional quote.

The strongest operational detail comes from EdVisorly's case studies. In a Stony Brook University case study, EdVisorly says EddyAI automated more than 60% of Stony Brook's high school transcript review from its largest feeder districts. A Stony Brook administrator quoted by EdVisorly said EddyAI extracted data, integrated it into Slate processes, and removed the need to hire five to ten additional processors.

A separate Texas Tech University case study says the university adopted EddyAI to reduce manual workload and automate GPA recalculations.

Why this round is about implementation capacity

The Series A proceeds are earmarked for product and engineering, new feature development, senior leadership, and partner support. EdVisorly says it has more than doubled its engineering and product teams since March and hired a new CTO and COO, though the corrected release does not name those executives.

That spending plan reads like a scaling plan for enterprise services as much as software development. Colleges do not swap admissions infrastructure with a credit card and a login. They need policy mapping, campus-specific data flows, implementation support, faculty and registrar buy-in, and confidence that an automated recommendation will not create a fairness problem. EdVisorly says it will expand partner success and implementation teams, add onboarding and adoption resources, and build tools that help institutions see value faster.

Jason Krantz, Breachway's managing partner and founder, framed the investment around EdVisorly's understanding of enrollment leaders' daily constraints rather than model performance alone.

The round's investor mix is notable for another reason: it includes organizations tied to education, workforce, and college information channels, not only generalist venture capital. Lumina, Strada, Juvo, and Zeal all sit near education, workforce, access, or impact-oriented investing. U.S. News & World Report brings a different kind of strategic signal because its brand is closely associated with college discovery and rankings. EdVisorly has not said what commercial rights, data access, or partnership terms any strategic investor received.

The hard part is trust, not OCR

EdVisorly's market is full of ugly work that students rarely see directly but feel through delays, opaque credit decisions, and repeated document requests. Transcript evaluation is also a policy-heavy task. A tool that reads documents faster still has to respect institution-specific rules, academic department judgments, state requirements, and equity concerns.

That is why EdVisorly's emphasis on partner services is commercially important. Selling AI into enrollment offices requires a different motion from selling AI note-taking or coding tools. The risk buyer is an institution, and the affected user is often a student with limited time, money, or procedural knowledge. Smith's line in the release that enrollment teams are the "front door to social and economic opportunity" is company messaging, but it is also the business case: if EdVisorly can make that front door faster and clearer without asking campuses to replace their core systems, it gets a wedge into a budget category that is under pressure.

The unanswered numbers are the same ones that matter in any vertical AI Series A: revenue, contract size, retention, implementation time, and gross margin after partner support. EdVisorly disclosed none of them. The $13.3 million round gives Smith the capital to prove that a services-heavy campus rollout can become repeatable software, and that AI in higher education can win budget by reducing the administrative load students already blame colleges for carrying too slowly.