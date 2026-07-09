Kevin Berghoff and Dr. Fleming Bruckmaier's QuantumDiamonds has lined up two kinds of capital for the same bet. The Munich company said it raised EUR15 million in new equity, while the European Commission approved EUR76 million in German state aid for a Munich production facility. TechCrunch reports the equity round was led by World Fund.

The structure matters. QuantumDiamonds is selling a hard piece of the semiconductor stack, a diamond-based quantum microscope that helps chipmakers find electrical defects inside advanced packages without cutting them apart layer by layer. That takes venture capital, public subsidies, long customer qualification cycles and manufacturing capacity. The EUR76 million approval, dated June 23rd, is the larger check, and it is tied to a specific industrial promise: build advanced semiconductor metrology and inspection systems in Munich under the IPF-ATEST project.

Berghoff and Bruckmaier started QuantumDiamonds in 2022 as a Technical University of Munich spinout. The division of labor is legible from the company's origin story: Bruckmaier built quantum sensing hardware during his PhD work in Prof. Dominik Bucher's TUM lab, while Berghoff met him during a PhD in entrepreneurship after three years at McKinsey advising advanced electronics companies across Europe and Asia. Berghoff dropped out to co-found QuantumDiamonds. The company also identifies Dr. Kristina Liu in earlier materials as COO and co-founder, with a focus on diamond engineering and production.

The round is smaller than the subsidy, by design

TechCrunch reported that the EUR15 million equity round was led by World Fund and backed by Bayern Kapital, with existing investors Creator Fund, Earlybird, First Momentum, IQ Capital, Onsight Ventures and UnternehmerTUM also participating. The valuation was undisclosed.

QuantumDiamonds previously raised EUR7 million in seed funding and grants in 2023, with Tech.eu reporting EUR3 million from investors and EUR4 million from the European Innovation Council Accelerator and the Bavarian state. Including the new round and the newly approved German aid, QuantumDiamonds now has at least EUR98 million in disclosed private and public financing attached to the company since that 2023 raise.

That is still small next to the factory plan. QuantumDiamonds announced a EUR152 million Munich investment plan in December 2025, according to Reuters via MarketScreener. The company said construction was expected to start in the first quarter of 2026 and that the project would create 200 roles when the facility opened. The European Commission approval two weeks ago fills in the public-financing side of that plan rather than creating a new factory story from scratch.

The Commission approved EUR76 million in German state aid under EU state-aid rules, per its press release.

Those strings are the price of becoming part of Europe's industrial policy. The European Chips Act is explicit about reducing external dependencies and doubling Europe's global market share in semiconductors to 20%. QuantumDiamonds sits in a narrower equipment layer than fabs or lithography, but the logic is the same: Europe wants more control over the tools that determine whether advanced chips can be made, inspected and yielded at scale.

The product targets a painful part of advanced packaging

QuantumDiamonds' QDm.1 is a microscope for failure analysis. The company says it images electrical activity in circuits and can isolate shorts, leakages and opens without destroying the device. The public product page lists a typical measurement time of 5 to 10 minutes, a field of view up to 3 mm by 3 mm with automated stitching up to 5 cm by 5 cm, and use cases that include interposers, chiplets, hybrid bonding, high-bandwidth memory, MRAM and power electronics.

The underlying physics comes from nitrogen-vacancy defects in diamond. In practical terms for chipmakers, QuantumDiamonds is trying to map magnetic fields and current paths through increasingly complex structures, especially 2.5D and 3D packages where old inspection methods can become slow or destructive. The company's claimed edge is that failure-analysis engineers can see buried current behavior before they commit to time-consuming physical sample preparation.

QuantumDiamonds released QDm.1 at Semicon Taiwan in September 2025 and said first deliveries to customers in Taiwan and the U.S. were scheduled for Q1 2026. In that announcement, Bruckmaier said QDm.1 gives customers a new way to localize soft and hard open failures, and Berghoff said it enables high-resolution magnetic imaging in minutes across failure-analysis use cases.

The customer evidence has started to move beyond slideware. On April 8th, QuantumDiamonds said it installed the first U.S. QDm.1 system at Eurofins EAG Laboratories in Sunnyvale, California. On April 21st, QuantumDiamonds said it deployed QDm.1 at Integrated Service Technology in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Those are service-lab deployments, not disclosed production-line purchases by the largest chipmakers, but they put the instrument where advanced packaging failures are actually being investigated.

QuantumDiamonds says it serves customers across three continents and has more than 60 employees.

Why Europe is backing inspection hardware

The European semiconductor story is often reduced to ASML, the Dutch lithography company whose EUV machines are the only commercial tools capable of printing the most advanced chip patterns. QuantumDiamonds is operating far downstream from lithography, in test and failure analysis, but its timing reflects the same geopolitical concern: the chip supply chain is only as sovereign as the bottlenecks it controls.

Advanced packaging has made that bottleneck broader. AI accelerators and high-bandwidth memory increasingly rely on stacked dies, chiplets, interposers and dense interconnects. When defects hide inside those structures, manufacturers need to find the failure without destroying the evidence or losing weeks in analysis. A faster inspection loop can feed directly into yield, which is where billions of dollars of fab and packaging capacity either turns into shipped product or scrap.

The unanswered commercial questions remain basic. QuantumDiamonds has not disclosed revenue, hardware pricing, subscription pricing, gross margin or the valuation on the World Fund-led round. TechCrunch reported that the company charges a subscription fee for on-site support and software that interprets the data, which suggests QuantumDiamonds is trying to pair high-end hardware sales with recurring service revenue. The scale of that revenue line is unknown.

Berghoff's bet is that quantum sensing can become practical fab infrastructure rather than a research-lab curiosity. The new financing does not prove that chipmakers will buy the systems at scale. It does give QuantumDiamonds the capital mix usually required to find out: venture money for hiring and commercialization, public money for the facility, and early deployments in the U.S. and Taiwan where the hardest packaging problems already live.