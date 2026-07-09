Scoop: RuntimeWire original reporting.

Sovera is betting that the next LEO broadband fight will be about control. Governments want Starlink-class coverage without giving a foreign private operator the keys to national connectivity.

David Anderman is launching Sovera, a satellite communications startup building a low-Earth-orbit broadband constellation for governments and mobile network operators that want national control over space-based connectivity.

Sovera is also in talks to raise more than $20 million in seed financing, according to people familiar with the financing. The round has not been publicly announced, and RuntimeWire could not verify the lead investor or valuation from public records. If completed above that level, the financing would give Sovera early capital to hire and develop hardware for a full-stack satellite network before proving commercial service in orbit.

Anderman is the tell. His public Future in Review speaker profile lists him as CEO and founder of Sovera and as co-founder and general partner of Stellar Ventures. The same profile says he previously served as general counsel of SpaceX, where he helped roll out Starlink, and before that spent 16 years at Lucasfilm, rising from junior lawyer to general counsel and chief operating officer. A Surf Air Mobility announcement separately says Anderman was SpaceX general counsel from June 2019 to December 2020 and supported the rollout of Starlink and the first private astronaut launch to the International Space Station.

Sovera's pitch is a direct answer to a problem Starlink created by solving a different one. SpaceX proved that a vertically integrated LEO broadband network could be manufactured, launched, operated and sold at global scale. That success also concentrated a critical communications layer inside a U.S. private company, creating a sovereignty problem for countries that want the coverage and economics of LEO without depending on a foreign operator for spectrum strategy, service continuity, user terminals, data routing and wartime policy decisions.

Public hiring material connected to Anderman's stealth space company shows how Sovera intends to attack that gap. A Rippling job listing for Omnis Corporation, the stealth company named in Anderman's conference bio, says Omnis is developing technology to let citizens and countries maintain sovereign control over advanced communications. The same listing says the team is drawing on experience building LEO constellations and plans to design, procure or build, test and operate all parts of the system, including thousands of satellites, communications payloads, consumer receivers and software. Several job mirrors identify the employer as Sovera Corporation while preserving the Omnis program description, suggesting the company has been moving from stealth infrastructure buildout toward the Sovera brand.

The clearest public signal is a trademark. Sovera Corporation filed a U.S. trademark application on April 15th, 2026 for satellite communication services, wireless broadband communication services, internet access, multimedia transmission and electronic message transmission. Trademark filings do not prove launch readiness, but the scope matches a communications network rather than a component supplier.

Sovera's job postings are unusually specific for a company that has not publicly announced a product. A PCB designer listing mirrored by SonicJobs says Omnis is building a large LEO satellite constellation to provide fast, reliable internet to tens of millions of users worldwide while empowering local partners and ensuring sovereign autonomy and control within their territory. The same listing points to satellite payload phased-array antennas, gateways and customer-facing hardware. Other listings mention air interface design, MAC and PHY layers, waveform design, RF engineering, digital beamforming, ASIC and RFIC work, satellite power systems, network routing, GNC, integration and test, manufacturing, supply chain and market access.

That is the real distinction from most space startups. Sovera is not presenting itself as a payload company, a terminal company or a hosted-service wrapper around an existing constellation. The public hiring language describes a vertically integrated network, closer in architecture ambition to Starlink than to a reseller or regional capacity aggregator. For governments and mobile carriers, that distinction matters because sovereignty is operational rather than rhetorical. Control over the service means little if the satellite bus, payload, terminal design, network software and ground infrastructure are still someone else's chokepoints.

The timing is favorable and difficult. Governments are actively trying to reduce dependence on foreign satellite connectivity. The European Union's IRIS2 program is explicitly built around secure connectivity and resilience for governmental users, and the EU Space Programme describes IRIS2 as a planned constellation of about 290 satellites in low Earth orbit and medium Earth orbit. SpaceX, meanwhile, has pushed Starlink deeper into government and mobile markets. Its official Starshield page says the product leverages Starlink technology and launch capability for national security users, while Starlink's mobile business page says its direct-to-cell constellation is powering service across six continents and is aimed at mobile network operators.

Sovera is entering that market with a founder who understands the regulatory and operating side of Starlink, rather than only the engineering side. That background matters in satellite communications, where market access, national security reviews, export controls, spectrum coordination and local telecom partnerships can determine whether a technically strong network ever gets permission to operate. Anderman's legal and operating resume gives Sovera a founder story that investors can underwrite before the constellation exists.

The hard part is capital. A sovereign LEO broadband network requires satellites, payloads, terminals, gateways, software, launch capacity, insurance, regulatory work and country-by-country commercial execution. A seed round above $20 million would buy some hiring speed and early hardware development, but it would not fully finance a constellation at meaningful scale. The unanswered question is whether Sovera can use its seed round to secure enough government and carrier commitments to fund the system through deployment.

The public record still leaves important facts unresolved. Sovera has not publicly disclosed satellite count, orbital architecture, launch provider, spectrum plan, first customer, lead investor or valuation. Its hiring materials point to an ambitious system, and its founder's background explains why investors are taking the attempt seriously. The company now has to prove that countries and mobile operators want sovereign control badly enough to bankroll a Starlink-class alternative built around them from day one.