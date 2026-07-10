Grok Build is xAI's bid for developer workflow ownership, not just model usage. An undocumented `/gboom` game is small, but it shows xAI treating the CLI as a sticky product surface where culture, habit, and tooling converge.

Grok Build, xAI's terminal coding agent, has an undocumented Doom-like mini-game that opens when a user types /gboom inside the interactive CLI, RuntimeWire confirmed in testing on July 10th.

The command is a pure Easter egg. It does not appear in the public Grok Build overview and settings pages reviewed by RuntimeWire, which focus on the CLI's main workflow: starting an interactive session with grok , running headlessly with grok -p , switching models with /model <name> , and configuring the terminal UI through /settings .

xAI introduced Grok Build on May 25th as an early beta for SuperGrok and X Premium Plus subscribers. The product pitch is straightforward: install the CLI, sign in, open a repository, ask for code work, review a plan, approve file changes, and run agents from the terminal.

The hidden /gboom command does not change any of that. It is just a playful extra inside a tool that xAI otherwise presents as a terminal-native coding agent, alongside features such as planning, code edits, clean diffs, plugins, hooks, skills, MCP servers, headless mode, and parallel subagents.

Grok Build's official documentation frames the product as an extensible coding agent usable through an interactive terminal UI, scripts, bots, or the Agent Client Protocol. The same page says the terminal interface is a mouse-interactive, fullscreen experience for coding with agents.

xAI's API documentation gives the underlying model a separate commercial identity. The Grok Build 0.1 model page lists grok-build-0.1 as a text-and-image model for agentic software engineering and workflow tasks, with a 256,000-token context window. Pricing is listed at $1 per 1 million input tokens and $2 per 1 million output tokens, with cached input tokens at $0.20 per 1 million tokens. xAI's launch note for the model says it is trained for web development, debugging, MCP support, and agentic coding, and that it powers the Grok Build CLI.

Third-party infrastructure around Grok Build is already forming. TanStack's Grok Build adapter describes the product as a harness adapter rather than a plain HTTP provider: it spawns the grok CLI inside a sandbox, lets the agent run its own loop, and streams tool activity back to an application UI. The adapter documentation says Grok Build can execute shell commands, edit files, and search, while using a sandbox as the filesystem and safety boundary.

DigitalOcean has also packaged Grok Build into a marketplace image. Its Grok Build documentation describes the product as a command-line coding agent with an interactive terminal UI, plan mode, clean diffs, headless scripting, parallel subagents, and support for AGENTS.md, plugins, hooks, skills, and MCP servers. The listing says the image includes Grok Build version 0.2.51 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

The Easter egg lands amid xAI's broader release cadence. The company's own site, now branding itself around "SpaceXAI" in page titles while retaining xAI Corp. in footer copy, lists recent releases across Grok 4.5, voice, markets, and developer tooling.