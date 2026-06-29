Bobby Balachandran's Exterro says the FBI used its FTK Suite during the 48 hours between the April 25 White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting and the Justice Department's April 27 charges against Cole Tomas Allen, putting a private AI-enabled forensics platform inside one of the year's highest-profile criminal investigations.

The disclosure came through Axios, which reported Sunday that Exterro told the outlet the bureau used FTK in the urgent review after the attempted assassination at the Washington Hilton. The underlying attack is not new: the Justice Department announced charges on April 27, 2026, and a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment in May 2026. What is new is Exterro's account of where its software sat in the investigative stack.

That distinction matters. Exterro's claim is not an FBI confirmation. Axios reported that Exterro did not say exactly how the bureau used the tool, and the FBI declined to comment. The Justice Department, in its April 27 announcement, said investigators reviewed seized devices, cloud and email accounts, travel and financial records, surveillance footage and metadata from the Washington Hilton. Exterro is saying FTK was part of the system used to move through that evidence under a two-day charging window.

Axios describes FTK as an on-premises platform that organizes large volumes of digital evidence in a single repository accessible by authorized investigators, with an embedded AI assistant for queries such as finding images of specific subjects or surfacing when a suspect appears. Exterro says it does not train its AI models on customer data and supports deployments in secure environments without internet or cloud access. Axios also notes courts are increasingly grappling with how to validate evidence and ensure it was not AI-created or manipulated; Exterro says its platform includes a tool aimed at identifying potential deepfakes.

For Balachandran, who founded Exterro in 2008 after working on business process re-engineering across financial services, healthcare and telecommunications, the case is a concrete expression of the thesis he has sold for years: legal and investigative work is a data workflow problem before it is a courtroom problem. Exterro's own founder profile says he started the company to apply process optimization and data science to litigation response and legal governance. The company has since widened that thesis into digital forensics, privacy, cybersecurity response and data-risk management.

The company behind the tool

Exterro is a Portland, Oregon-based legal GRC and forensics company that expanded materially in 2020 by acquiring AccessData, the longtime maker of FTK. In that announcement, Exterro positioned the combination as unifying enterprise legal GRC with digital forensics capabilities.

The path from e-discovery to criminal forensics is the strategic move here. Exterro's current FTK product page describes software for digital forensics and incident response, including evidence processing, remote endpoint collection, audit trails, case collaboration and AI-assisted review. The platform pitch is not just AI search; it is consolidating evidence and permissions into an on-premises system investigators can use without sending data to the cloud, per Axios and Exterro.