Fleek is putting venture money behind the less visible layer of resale: wholesale supply, grading and trust. If its AI sorting tools work at scale, Fleek could become infrastructure for the marketplaces and sellers that depend on secondhand inventory.

Fleek, founded in 2021 by Abhi Arora and Sanket Agarwal, has raised a $25 million Series B to build AI infrastructure for the wholesale secondhand clothing trade, Tech.eu reported on July 8. The round was led by Burda Principal Investments, with participation from eBay, FJ Labs and H14, plus existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, HV Capital and Y Combinator.

The financing backs a specific bet: resale's bottleneck is upstream, before a jacket or T-shirt reaches a Depop seller, an eBay listing or a vintage shop rack. Fleek is trying to make the messy wholesale layer — sorting, grading, pricing, merchandising and cross-border sourcing — work more like a software market than a relationship market.

Fleek Sort is the real product push

Fleek operates a B2B marketplace that connects wholesale suppliers and graders with retailers, resellers and boutiques. Tech.eu reported that Fleek's platform connects more than 2,000 wholesale suppliers and graders with more than 50,000 retailers, resellers and boutiques across more than 100 countries, according to Fleek. Tech.eu also reports that Fleek says it has helped keep more than 12 million clothing items in circulation.

The technical centerpiece is Fleek Sort, a proprietary model that identifies, categorizes and grades garments from images and videos before the inventory is listed on Fleek's marketplace, according to Tech.eu. The company also uses AI-powered pricing, search, recommendation and matching tools to connect suppliers and buyers.

That turns an old marketplace problem into a data problem. A supplier with bags of mixed inventory needs to know what each item is, what condition it is in, where demand exists and what price will clear. A buyer sourcing hundreds or thousands of pieces needs confidence that the grade and condition are real. Fleek is trying to use computer vision and marketplace history to narrow the trust gap before the goods cross a border.

Arora framed the target plainly in Tech.eu's account: "We started Fleek because that system is broken, the market it serves is exploding, and nobody is building the technology and infrastructure to fix it."

Why eBay's check is worth watching

eBay's participation is the most strategically interesting name in the round. It is a major venue for secondhand goods online, and its check puts it closer to the wholesale infrastructure feeding resale sellers. The reported round does not establish a commercial partnership, board seat, data-sharing deal or product integration between eBay and Fleek, so the significance is financial and directional for now.

Burda Principal Investments is also a relevant lead. Burda says it has invested in internet companies since 1998 and has backed Vinted, a major European secondhand fashion marketplace, through earlier financing rounds. Fleek gives Burda a position deeper in the resale stack: the business of identifying, grading and moving supply before consumer-facing marketplaces compete for the final sale.

What the round buys

Fleek says the new capital will go toward further developing its AI-native marketplace, expanding engineering, scaling its technology platform and growing its global buyer and supplier network. The marketplace only compounds if Fleek can bring more supply online, standardize quality signals and make sourcing reliable enough for professional buyers.

The unanswered questions are the ones that determine whether Fleek becomes infrastructure or remains a useful niche marketplace. The public accounts of the round do not include valuation, revenue, GMV, take rate or repeat-buyer metrics. They also do not show how much of Fleek's reported garment flow is concentrated among a small set of suppliers, or how defensible Fleek Sort is if larger marketplaces decide to build their own intake and grading tools.

Still, the Series B gives Arora and Agarwal a stronger position in a market where consumer demand is visible and the supply chain behind it is still hard to see. Fleek is betting that the durable company in resale will be the one that makes secondhand supply legible before everyone else tries to sell it.