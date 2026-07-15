Float's round shows how Europe's non-dilutive finance startups are moving from one-off lending into software, banking data and AI-assisted finance workflows. The shift matters because founders want capital without dilution, while lenders need better real-time data to underwrite companies banks may treat cautiously.

Cedric Notz's Float has raised EUR4.5 million in Series A funding led by CHAPTERS Group AG, the Stockholm-founded fintech's latest attempt to turn non-dilutive lending for European tech SMEs into a broader finance platform, Tech.eu reported Wednesday.

The round gives Float a strategic lead investor rather than a conventional venture-only backer. Hamburg-based CHAPTERS Group AG led the round, and its CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr will join Float's board.

Float was founded in 2022 to make growth capital available to European technology companies without requiring founders to sell equity. Tech.eu identifies Notz as CEO and co-founder, and says the company offers revenue-based financing, credit lines and working capital. Float says it has provided more than EUR100 million in funding to more than 130 European tech businesses, including RoomPriceGenie and RedTrack.

The founder story here starts with working capital. Notz told Tech.eu that Float came out of his own experience trying to secure it, and that he wanted business financing to be "faster, simpler and more transparent." His critique is the one many European founders know by practice: startups sell globally from day one, while banking, credit and finance operations still tend to stop at borders, spreadsheets and manual review.

From lender to finance operating system

The Series A is small by US fintech standards, but the ambition attached to it is larger than a loan book. Float says the money will fund its shift from flexible financing into what it calls an AI-native financial platform for startups and scaling companies. Lending will remain the core product, with AI-powered financial management tools layered around it.

The product plan described by Tech.eu is straightforward: connect to bank accounts and accounting systems, turn that data into real-time financial insight, and automate parts of payments, expense management and accounting. That puts Float closer to a founder finance stack than a pure revenue-based financing provider. Notz says the aim is to bring capital, banking and financial data into one place so founders spend less time managing finances, per Tech.eu.

The disclosed metrics need to be read carefully. The more than EUR100 million figure refers to capital Float says it has provided to customers, not Float's own revenue or equity funding. The company did not disclose its valuation, total equity raised to date, any debt facilities behind the lending book, current headcount, or the date when the AI-native platform will be fully available. Float says the new money will let it double its team, but without a current headcount that does not translate into a hiring number.

Why CHAPTERS matters

CHAPTERS changes the shape of the round. For Float, that matters because the business is moving into credit, banking data and financial workflows, all areas where patient capital and operational discipline matter as much as brand-name venture backing.

The board seat also ties directly to one of Float's stated uses of proceeds: exploring M&A through its partnership with CHAPTERS. Float has not named acquisition targets or categories. The logic is visible anyway. A company that wants to own more of a startup's finance workflow can build every piece itself, partner for the regulated and operational parts, or buy capabilities. CHAPTERS gives Float a backer with an operating-company playbook at the moment Float is broadening past loans.

Float also plans to strengthen its presence in the UK, which Tech.eu says is already its largest market. That is a telling geography for a Stockholm-founded lender. The UK has a deep software and fintech customer base, a large alternative-credit market and enough cross-border startup activity to expose the exact pain Float is trying to sell against: European companies operating internationally before their finance stack is ready.

A crowded category with room for different models

Float is entering a market where the cleanest revenue-based finance story has already evolved. Capchase, one of the best-known companies in the category, secured $26 million in equity and a $174 million credit facility in May 2026, according to Crunchbase News. Capchase originally built around revenue-based SaaS financing, then moved into vendor financing and B2B buy-now-pay-later, helping software and hardware vendors get paid upfront while buyers pay over time.

Berlin-based re:cap is pushing another version of the same demand. It markets non-dilutive capital for growth-focused SMEs, an AI-powered strategy layer, and credit lines up to GBP3 million. Its language is about capital planning as much as capital itself.

Float's positioning sits between those poles. It still wants lending at the center, but the Series A pitch is that lending becomes stronger when tied to live bank data, accounting data and day-to-day finance operations. If Float can see cash flows, receivables and spend earlier than a bank or venture lender, it can underwrite faster and keep founders inside the product after the money is drawn.

The timing fits the credit market. In its May 2026 Financial Stability Review, the European Central Bank said SME loans were gradually emerging as a pocket of vulnerability in some countries, even as aggregate bank asset quality remained stable. For founders, tighter or more cautious bank credit leaves a gap between venture equity and traditional loans.

That gap is Float's opening. The risk is that every fintech in this lane can describe the same destination: real-time underwriting, fewer manual finance tasks and less dilution for founders. Float now has EUR4.5 million, a CHAPTERS board member and a UK expansion plan. The harder test is whether Notz can turn a lending relationship into the daily system European founders use to decide when to borrow, where to hold cash and how to keep growth financing from becoming another finance chore.