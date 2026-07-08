GITAI is proving one hard piece of debris removal on the ground while defense work delays its S3 orbital demo, making execution timing as important as the robot itself.

Sho Nakanose's GITAI has shown a robotic arm tracking, closing on, contacting and holding a moving non-cooperative target in a ground test, a narrow but important capability for the on-orbit servicing and debris-removal market the company is trying to enter.

The distinction matters. The test was terrestrial. It was not an orbital debris capture, and GITAI has not disclosed the test location, target speed, lighting conditions, level of autonomy or success criteria. GITAI described the demonstration on its X account, and a parallel LinkedIn post framed the problem plainly: non-cooperative objects in orbit do not stop and wait to be captured. A servicing robot has to find the target, close the distance, make contact and keep hold.

That is the founder's bet in miniature. Nakanose, GITAI's founder and CEO, started the company in July 2016 after leaving IBM, building and selling a business in India, and participating in Singularity University's Global Solutions Program, according to GITAI's own company history and management page. His company says its long-term vision is to provide safe and affordable labor in space, with launch companies lowering transportation costs while GITAI tries to lower the cost of work once hardware is already off Earth.

The moving-target test is a component demo, but it lands at a useful moment for GITAI. On June 16th, the Torrance, California-based company announced that it had completed the flight model of S3, its robotic satellite for an on-orbit servicing demonstration mission. S3 consists of a servicing satellite with a robotic arm plus autonomous rendezvous and docking technologies. GITAI says the mission is designed to show autonomous rendezvous and proximity operations, docking with non-cooperative satellites, robotic servicing, and controlled de-orbit operations.

The hard part is grabbing what was never designed to be grabbed

The market language around debris removal tends to compress several separate problems into one phrase. A servicer must find the object, approach it without collision, understand its motion, decide where to grasp or dock, make contact without pushing the target into an uncontrolled state, and then move it. Each step has to work with hardware that may be tumbling, may have no compatible docking fixture and may have unknown physical properties.

GITAI's S3 architecture attacks one version of that problem. In the June 16th announcement, GITAI said its servicing satellite uses a robotic arm and proprietary vision software to identify a target spacecraft's separation ring and perform docking without requiring the client spacecraft to have a pre-installed GITAI interface. If that works in orbit, it would be meaningful because much of the legacy satellite population was never designed for commercial servicing.

The newly shown moving-target capture test sits one layer below that promised mission. It shows a robotic arm acquiring motion and making physical capture on the ground. It does not answer the orbital questions that decide whether a servicing business works: how the arm behaves on a free-flying spacecraft, how control software handles target motion in microgravity, how the system manages post-capture dynamics, and whether a customer or government buyer will pay for the service at scale.

GITAI has some space heritage to point to. The company says it completed a robotic arm demonstration inside the ISS in 2021, a dual robotic arm demonstration outside the ISS in March 2024, and a 16U satellite bus demonstration in low Earth orbit in January 2025. In its SC1 announcement, GITAI said the satellite launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 on Dec. 21st, 2024, and achieved mission success by verifying communication, onboard functions and image or video data transmission.

Nakanose is moving GITAI from robot payloads to prime-contractor work

GITAI's strategy has widened from robotic arms toward vertically integrated spacecraft. The company says it develops spacecraft, avionics, software, robotics and some components in-house. Its June S3 announcement said the S3 servicing satellite, including the satellite platform and robotic arm system, was developed entirely by GITAI.

That vertical approach now serves a defense push. On May 4th, GITAI said it had been selected by U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command for the Space-Based Interceptor program. GITAI said it would execute the program by developing and manufacturing core spacecraft and interceptor components internally, including spacecraft and robotic systems. The same defense prioritization has changed the timing of the S3 mission: GITAI said on June 16th that it had previously secured a SpaceX Transporter-18 launch opportunity for October 2026, but deferred S3 until after 2028 to prioritize Space Force milestones.

That is the tradeoff behind the current demonstration. S3 is the cleanest proof point for GITAI's on-orbit servicing roadmap, but the government program is the nearer customer pull. For a company trying to become a prime contractor rather than a robotics payload vendor, the deferral is rational. It also means the ground-capture demo has to carry more narrative weight until GITAI flies the capability.

Investors have already funded that transition. GITAI raised an additional $15.5 million in October 2024 as part of its Series B extension, bringing that extension to $60.5 million, according to VC Bridge. The round was led by Maezawa Fund, with participation from MSIVC, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, Green Co-Invest, KCAP Venture and Tycoon Capital No. 4. GITAI did not disclose a valuation.

Debris removal is moving from lab work to contracted missions

GITAI is entering a field where several companies are already pushing into flight demos and contracts. Astroscale said in April that its ISSA-J1 mission, scheduled for 2027, will inspect two retired Japanese satellites in different orbits, building on inspection and proximity-operations work rather than robotic capture. Starfish Space said in January that it won a $52.5 million U.S. Space Force contract to provide end-of-life disposal for satellites in the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture using its Otter spacecraft.

The policy pressure is also changing. ESA's space debris statistics track a growing catalog of space objects, and the FCC's five-year deorbit rule requires new U.S.-licensed satellites in low Earth orbit launched after Sept. 29th, 2024, to complete post-mission disposal within five years. That makes disposal and servicing less optional for operators planning dense low Earth orbit fleets.

GITAI's demonstration does not put it ahead of that field by itself. A ground robot catching a moving target is a proof point, and proof points are valuable only when they reduce the next mission's risk. For Nakanose, the significance is that GITAI is stitching together the same capabilities across three fronts: a robotic arm that can manipulate hardware, a satellite platform that can carry it, and defense programs that can pay for vertically integrated space systems before commercial debris-removal demand matures.

The open question is whether GITAI can turn that stack into an orbital service. The moving-target test shows the company working on the right failure mode: space is full of expensive objects that were not built for second chances.