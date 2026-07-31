Google is backing away from its planned standalone AI Studio mobile app one day before its scheduled release, despite claiming that roughly 800,000 people had preordered or preregistered for it across iOS and Android.

Google AI Studio said in a post on X on July 31st that the demand showed people wanted to build software while away from their desks. Google then said that "instead of asking you to download yet another app," it had chosen a different approach.

The change reverses a mobile strategy that Google publicly introduced at its I/O developer conference on May 19th. Product and Design Lead Ammaar Reshi and Product Manager Mike Taylor-Cai described the mobile app as a way to bring AI Studio's full build mode to phones, allowing users to create, edit and preview software while mobile before continuing the same project on a desktop.

Google's figure of about 800,000 preorders is self-reported and does not reveal how registrations were divided between Apple's App Store and Google Play. It also does not establish how many of those users would have opened the app, built software or paid for additional usage. Still, it is a large stated signup total for a developer product that Google announced less than three months ago.

The iPhone listing had identified August 1st as the expected release date. A Google Play listing described a similar experience: users could speak or type an idea, remix projects from a gallery, receive notifications when a build was complete and continue working on a computer.

Google already built the path around app stores

Google does not need a native AI Studio client to put its software builder on phones. AI Studio already runs in a browser, and the mobile product's own store description emphasized that projects could be distributed through links and opened instantly in a recipient's browser.

That architecture gives Google a path to treat AI Studio as a creation and distribution layer rather than another installed development tool. A builder can describe a lightweight internal tool, game or personal application, deploy it and send the result without requiring each recipient to install separate software. Google's July 31st wording indicates that the planned mobile release is being reorganized around that idea, though Google has not established the exact delivery model in the material accompanying the announcement.

The decision also arrives after Google expanded AI Studio beyond web prototypes. Its May release added native Android project generation, allowing users to prompt for Kotlin and Jetpack Compose code, preview the result in a browser-based emulator, install it through Android Debug Bridge and send it to a Google Play internal testing track.

Google also connected AI Studio with Workspace and its Antigravity development environment. Projects can use data from products such as Sheets and Drive, then move into a local development workflow with their files, secrets and conversation history intact. Those integrations make the browser product the entry point to a wider Google development stack, rather than a self-contained coding app.

Distribution is Google's advantage

AI coding startups including Cursor, Replit, Lovable, Bolt and Cognition's Windsurf products have spent heavily to become the place where developers begin and manage software projects. Google can compete from several directions at once: Gemini supplies the models, AI Studio provides the prompt-based builder, Android supplies the dominant mobile development target, and Google Play, Workspace and Cloud provide testing, data and deployment channels.

A native AI Studio app would have given Google another surface inside that stack. Moving away from a conventional download could produce a broader distribution channel if Google can place AI Studio creation tools inside products people already use or make the browser experience work reliably on phones.

Google's claimed preorder count gives the AI Studio group evidence of demand before the product's general release. The harder test is whether mobile creation generates software that people continue using after the initial prompt. By changing course at the release deadline, Google is betting that reducing app-install friction matters more than shipping the standalone client it previewed at I/O.