One model showed up to the brief; the other mostly showed style. Across all four tasks, Happy Horse 1.1 Image to Video delivered the more usable video model by a wide and statistically decisive margin.

This one is not a nail-biter. Happy Horse 1.1 Image to Video wins decisively, taking all four tasks and posting a 33.8 to 7.2 aggregate score advantage. The statistical read is even harsher: 97% confidence that this is the real ordering, not noise.

The pattern is simple: Model B more often produced actual prompt-following video, while AnimateDiff Turbo too often collapsed into attractive but irrelevant imagery. In glassblower continuity, that gap was brutal—Happy Horse delivered a coherent workshop action sequence, while AnimateDiff looked like a static stylized portrait that barely engaged with the assignment. In night-shift fish market flow, the story repeated: B gave a recognizable market aisle with multiple actors and plausible concurrent motion; A again drifted into an unrelated character shot.

The more technical tests reinforced the same verdict. In camera motion control, Happy Horse was the one that actually executed the requested orbit around the ramen bowl with meaningful viewpoint change. AnimateDiff remained mostly still, which is a fatal miss on a camera-move prompt. And in physics realism, B was credited with the more believable soda, ice-cube entry, splash, buoyancy, and fizz behavior, while A’s liquid and splash logic were judged inconsistent.

Yes, the order-swapped judge notes show some instability in individual writeups, so this was not a case where every observer saw the exact same failure mode every time. But the aggregate outcome is still unambiguous: 0 task wins for AnimateDiff, 4 for Happy Horse, 0 ties. When one model repeatedly delivers scene structure, motion, and prompt adherence while the other keeps defaulting to stylization without execution, the editorial verdict is easy.

Final call: Happy Horse 1.1 Image to Video is the clear winner. AnimateDiff Turbo may generate striking frames, but on this test it was not a serious competitor as a controllable video model.

How they were tested

We ran 4 fresh video tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. AnimateDiff Turbo scored 7.2 to Happy Horse 1.1 Image to Video's 33.8.

1. Physics realism

A close-up of a single ice cube dropped into a tall glass of soda: it falls, splashes, bobs, and settles with believable buoyancy and fizzing bubbles rising naturally, soft kitchen light, 16:9.

Winner: Happy Horse 1.1 Image to Video — Model B clearly matches the prompt with a tall glass of soda in a kitchen, a single ice cube entering, splashing, then floating with plausible buoyancy and visible fizz. Model A is visually striking but fails the prompt and physics realism with an implausible blue liquid, unclear ice behavior, and inconsistent splash geometry. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A clearly matches the prompt with a tall glass of soda, a single ice cube that splashes, rises with plausible buoyancy, and visible fizz in a softly lit kitchen. Model B deviates strongly from the prompt with an incorrect glass/drink appearance and less believable, less informative physics despite decent visual style.)

2. Glassblower continuity

Temporal consistency — In a single continuous 8-second shot, a middle-aged glassblower named Mirek Voss in a cobalt-blue canvas apron with a stitched white crane on the chest, round amber safety glasses, a soot mark on his left cheek, and a silver wedding band on his right hand steadily turns a glowing pear-shaped glass vessel on a blowpipe while walking three steps from the furnace to the marver table, never changing appearance, clothing, or identity for a moment; the camera makes a slow fluid gliding gimbal arc from his front-left to directly beside him at waist height, keeping him centered as heat shimmer ripples in the workshop air; warm orange furnace light mixes with cool skylight from high windows, creating a focused, industrious mood, 16:9

Winner: Happy Horse 1.1 Image to Video — Model B clearly depicts a continuous glassblowing action in a workshop with coherent movement from furnace toward the table and strong visual consistency. Model A is essentially a static stylized portrait that misses most prompt details, action, and camera motion. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A closely matches the prompt with a realistic middle-aged glassblower, correct workshop setting, glowing pear-shaped vessel on a blowpipe, and coherent movement across frames. Model B is a static stylized portrait of a young person with incorrect identity, setting, action, and no meaningful motion or shot continuity.)

3. Night-shift fish market flow

Crowd & multi-subject motion — One continuous 10-second shot inside the pre-dawn auction lane of Brine Hall Market, where seven seafood workers in distinct gear move independently and plausibly at once: a woman in lemon-yellow waterproof bibs drags a blue pallet jack toward camera, a man in a red knit cap hoists a silver hake crate onto a dolly, two clerks in gray smocks weave past each other carrying clipboards, a buyer in a pine-green raincoat sidesteps a puddle while raising his phone flashlight, and two porters in mismatched rubber boots roll separate carts in opposite directions without colliding or merging; the camera performs a smooth forward gimbal glide down the wet aisle with a slight rightward drift, passing hanging number signs and melting ice; harsh fluorescent ceiling lights reflect in the puddles with faint magenta dawn leaking through the loading-bay door, creating a brisk, high-pressure working mood, 16:9

Winner: Happy Horse 1.1 Image to Video — Model B clearly depicts a fish-market aisle with multiple workers, wet reflective flooring, numbered signs, and plausible independent motion close to the prompt, while Model A is an unrelated stylized close-up of a single character with essentially no prompt match. B is not perfect because some specified subjects/actions are missing or simplified, but it is far superior overall. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A clearly depicts a fish-market aisle with multiple workers, wet reflective flooring, signage, carts, and plausible concurrent activity that broadly matches the prompt. Model B is an unrelated static animated portrait with no market-lane crowd motion or requested camera/action details.)

4. Camera motion control

A single smooth orbit (roughly 180 degrees) around a steaming bowl of ramen on a wooden table, the camera circling at a constant speed and height in one continuous move, warm restaurant light, 16:9.

Winner: Happy Horse 1.1 Image to Video — Model B clearly matches the prompt with a realistic steaming ramen bowl in warm restaurant lighting and a smooth lateral orbit that changes viewpoint substantially while maintaining height. Model A is stylized and nearly static, with minimal camera movement and weak evidence of a continuous 180-degree orbit. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A clearly depicts a realistic steaming bowl of ramen on a wooden table with warm restaurant lighting and shows meaningful camera orbit progression across frames. Model B is stylized/illustrated, barely changes viewpoint, and does not convincingly realize the requested smooth 180-degree camera move or restaurant-table scene.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.