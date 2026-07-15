One model showed up as a general-purpose image-to-video system; the other mostly showed isolated flashes of competence. Across four prompt types, the result wasn’t subtle.

AnimateDiff doesn’t lose this matchup on aesthetics; it loses on obedience. In every task that mattered here, Luma Ray 3.2 Image to Video was the model more likely to actually do the thing asked: stage a crowded multi-subject scene, sustain a readable single take, keep action coherent over time, and depict the requested subject interaction rather than a nearby approximation.

The biggest gap is breadth. On the fish-market crowd prompt, Luma delivered the balcony-to-lane view, the rainy harbor logic, and the independent subject motion that makes a scene feel populated rather than merely decorated. On the cathedral shot, it was the one that actually read like a forward glide through space instead of a mostly static composition. And on temporal consistency, AnimateDiff simply fell off the prompt, while Luma at least preserved a plausible continuous scene and action.

Even where Luma wasn’t perfect, it was still directionally right. The latte-art task is a good example: the framing and final pattern weren’t ideal, but it still showed milk being poured and the action developing over time. AnimateDiff, by contrast, too often substituted something visually adjacent for the requested behavior — a sparse waterfront instead of a bustling market, a static altar image instead of camera travel, a stick-like manipulation instead of pouring.

Yes, the order-swapped judge notes show some instability in individual pairwise reads, which is worth noticing. But the aggregate result is not remotely ambiguous: Luma Ray 3.2 Image to Video wins 4 of 4 tasks, posts a 30.6 to 13.1 score advantage, and takes the statistical verdict with 97% confidence. That is not a stylistic preference; it is a decisive performance gap.

Final call: Luma Ray 3.2 Image to Video is the clear winner. AnimateDiff looks outclassed here — not occasionally, but across the board.

How they were tested

We ran 4 fresh video tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. AnimateDiff scored 13.1 to Luma Ray 3.2 Image to Video's 30.6.

1. Crowd & multi-subject motion

A single continuous 10-second shot of a cliffside fish market in the Faroe-like village of Hesturvik during a sudden squall, with at least a dozen independently moving people and animals: vendors hauling blue crates, three children chasing windblown paper streamers, two elderly women bracing umbrellas, a cyclist threading through puddles, a dock worker pushing a handcart, and four wet sheep scattering away from flapping tarps, all moving plausibly without merging or warping; the camera starts on a balcony and cranes down into the crowd while drifting sideways along the market lane in one smooth move, revealing whitecaps beyond the harbor wall and rain bands sweeping across the sea; cold overcast lighting with sharp reflections on slick cobblestones, lively chaotic mood, 16:9

Winner: Luma Ray 3.2 Image to Video — Model B clearly matches the fish-market prompt better, showing a balcony-to-lane market view with multiple independently moving subjects, blue crates, umbrellas, children, sheep, and a cyclist in a coherent rainy harbor setting. Model A is visually plausible but largely misses the required crowded market action and specific subject choreography, showing only a sparse waterfront scene. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A clearly depicts a busy wet fish-market lane with multiple independently moving subjects, crates, umbrellas, a cyclist, and a descending/sideways balcony-like view, though it still misses some specified actors and fine motion detail. Model B is visually coherent but largely fails the market crowd prompt, showing only a sparse waterfront scene with very few subjects and little of the requested multi-subject action.)

2. Single continuous shot

One unbroken take gliding slowly through a candlelit cathedral from the entrance toward the altar, no cuts, jumps, or transitions, dust and warm light in the air, 16:9.

Winner: Luma Ray 3.2 Image to Video — Model B better matches the prompt with a clear slow forward glide through a candlelit cathedral toward the altar, maintaining a cohesive single-shot feel and strong warm atmospheric lighting. Model A is visually stable but appears more like a static church altar scene with a distracting central figure and weaker sense of moving from the entrance through the space. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A clearly matches the prompt with a slow forward glide through a candlelit cathedral toward the altar in a consistent 16:9 composition. Model B is visually clean but violates the prompt with a bright church scene, a central human figure, little evident camera travel, and a square-like framing rather than 16:9.)

3. Temporal consistency

A single continuous 8-second shot: intimate close-up tracking of a weathered female storm chaser named Imani Voss jogging along a salt-flat levee during the first gusts of a dust storm, her identity staying unmistakable from start to finish — copper-brown skin, shaved left eyebrow notch, two silver ear cuffs on the right ear, a sun-faded teal anorak with one torn cuff, mustard scarf, and a cracked yellow barometer hanging from her neck — as she turns her head to check a spinning handheld wind vane, then looks back into the lens; the camera moves backward smoothly at chest height, matching her pace without cuts, while pale lightning flickers inside distant rain shafts behind her; late-afternoon monsoon light, airborne grit, tense but determined mood, 16:9

Winner: Luma Ray 3.2 Image to Video — Model B is much closer to the prompt, showing a woman jogging on a levee in stormy conditions with teal outerwear, mustard scarf, and handheld/weather instruments, while Model A is entirely off-prompt. B is somewhat blurry and the identity/details are imperfect, but it maintains a plausible continuous action and scene. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A at least depicts a woman jogging on a levee in dusty weather with some matching wardrobe elements and maintains a mostly consistent identity across frames, though facial details and key accessories are soft or missing. Model B is completely off-prompt, showing a different subject and scene with no relation to the storm-chaser setup despite decent visual consistency.)

4. Subject action

A barista's hands pouring latte art: the milk stream forms a clean rosetta in the crema with natural, fluid wrist motion, no cuts, overhead close-up, soft café light, 16:9.

Winner: Luma Ray 3.2 Image to Video — Model B better matches the requested subject action by clearly showing milk being poured into the crema with coherent progression of the latte art, while Model A appears to use a stick-like tool rather than a milk stream and is less faithful to the prompt. Although B is not an overhead close-up and the pattern is not a clean rosetta, its motion and temporal development are more convincing and visually polished. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A matches the prompt much better by showing hands actively pouring milk into crema and forming latte art with plausible progression, though the angle is not truly overhead and the rosetta is only moderately clean. Model B shows a finished cup being manipulated with a stick rather than milk being poured, so it misses the core action despite decent visual stability.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.