AnimateDiff doesn’t lose this matchup on style points; it loses on execution. Seedance 2 Image to Video posts a 34.4 to 13.8 aggregate win, takes all four tasks, and does it with a 97% confidence verdict. That is not a squeaker or a vibes-based edge. It’s a decisive result.
The biggest separation is in scenes where motion has to stay coherent under pressure. In crowd motion, Seedance produces a believable Tokyo scramble crossing with many pedestrians moving independently across frames. AnimateDiff collapses into the familiar failure mode: people merging, warping, and turning into mush. In fluid and particle dynamics, the pattern repeats. Seedance gives you an actual slow-motion water-balloon burst with a readable expanding sheet and scattered droplets; AnimateDiff veers into an inert blue-gel abstraction that barely resembles the prompt.
Seedance also wins the more detail-sensitive prompt-following tests. In midnight dumpling pleat, it gets the hand-focused framing, steel counter, chives, steam, lighting contrast, and—crucially—the pleating action itself. AnimateDiff drifts wider and less specific, with weaker object handling. In bakery sign wake-up, Seedance better captures the exterior approach, wet-street reflections, and the sign coming alive as the facade shifts mood; AnimateDiff looks pleasant enough but misses too many of the instructions that matter.
One caveat is impossible to ignore: the order-swapped judge passes you provided read as direct reversals, with each model alternately described as the obvious winner on every task. That points to instability in the judging pipeline, not a small quality gap. But even with that noise in the record, the reported aggregate and confidence numbers are overwhelmingly one-sided, and the official task tally is still 4-0.
Final call: Seedance 2 Image to Video is the clear winner. AnimateDiff is outclassed here on motion coherence, prompt fidelity, and scene-specific realism.
How they were tested
We ran 4 fresh video tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. AnimateDiff scored 13.8 to Seedance 2 Image to Video's 34.5.
1. Crowd motion
A busy Tokyo scramble crossing seen from above, dozens of pedestrians crossing in different directions, each moving independently without merging or warping into one another, overcast daylight, 16:9.
Winner: Seedance 2 Image to Video — Model B clearly matches a Tokyo scramble crossing with many pedestrians moving independently and consistently across frames. Model A shows severe crowd merging/warping into dense amorphous masses, badly violating the prompt despite the overhead viewpoint. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A clearly matches the Tokyo scramble crossing prompt with an overhead urban view, many pedestrians moving in varied directions, and believable independent crowd motion. Model B shows severe crowd merging/warping into dense amorphous masses, poor adherence to the scramble-crossing scene, and low visual realism despite some temporal stability.)
2. Midnight dumpling pleat
A short continuous shot inside a cramped midnight noodle stall: a flour-dusted cook with a jade-green apron rapidly pleats six crescent dumplings in a precise rhythm, thumbs pinching and folding each edge while the other hand rotates the wrapper, shoulders and wrists moving naturally and fluidly over a steel counter scattered with chopped chives; the camera starts tight on the hands and makes a slow sideways dolly with a slight push-in, catching drifting steam from a bamboo basket, under warm amber task lights with a faint blue refrigerator glow in the background, giving the scene a focused, intimate mood, 16:9
Winner: Seedance 2 Image to Video — Model B matches the prompt far better with a tight hand-focused view, steel counter, chopped chives, bamboo basket steam, warm amber lighting with cool background glow, and believable dumpling-pleating action. Model A shows a wider torso shot with incorrect action and object handling, weaker adherence to the specified camera framing, and less convincing motion despite decent continuity. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A matches the prompt much better with a tight hand-focused view, steel counter, chives, steam, warm amber lighting, and believable dumpling pleating motion. Model B shows a wider portrait-like stall shot with the cook's upper body, incorrect action and framing, weaker adherence to the specified camera move, and less convincing dumpling-making detail.)
3. Fluid & particle dynamics
Cinematic slow-motion of a water balloon bursting, the sheet of water expanding and droplets scattering through the air in convincing detail against a dark background, hard side light, 16:9.
Winner: Seedance 2 Image to Video — Model B clearly matches the prompt with a convincing slow-motion water balloon burst: the water sheet expands into a detailed lattice and droplets scatter against a dark background with strong side lighting. Model A looks more like a static blue gel form emerging from a water surface, with weak bursting dynamics and poor adherence to the requested scene. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A closely matches the prompt with a convincing slow-motion water balloon burst: the water sheet expands naturally, droplets scatter against a dark background, and the hard side lighting looks cinematic. Model B does not depict a bursting water balloon at all, instead showing a static blue blob on a reflective surface with weak motion and poor prompt adherence.)
4. Bakery sign wake-up
A short continuous shot outside a tiny predawn bakery called Marrow & Fig: a pastry chef in a rust-colored coat stacks trays of cardamom buns in the front window while the camera glides forward from the wet sidewalk and tilts slightly upward; during the move, the dark glass and brick facade are gradually transformed as the shop’s peach neon sign stutters, flickers, then settles into a steady glow, casting believable shifting reflections across puddles, chrome door handles, and the chef’s face, with the mood changing from hushed and sleepy to gently inviting, 16:9
Winner: Seedance 2 Image to Video — Model B matches the prompt much better with the correct bakery name, a forward-moving exterior approach, wet-street reflections, and a believable neon wake-up that changes the mood. Model A is visually pleasant but misses key prompt details, including the sign text, camera behavior, and the specific predawn transformation of the facade. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A matches the prompt much more closely: it shows a predawn bakery exterior, forward camera move with slight upward framing change, the correct 'Marrow & Fig' sign, and a convincing transition from dark to warmly lit with reflections. Model B is visually appealing but misses key prompt details with the wrong sign/text, a more static composition, and weaker evidence of the specified neon flicker/reflection-driven mood change.)
See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.