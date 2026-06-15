Claude Opus 4.8 sweeps three of four tasks with sharper regex engineering, more polished prose, and cleaner structured output—Kimi K2.7 Code only manages a tie on the JSON normalization task.

This wasn't a nail-biter. Claude Opus 4.8 took a decisive 37–31 win over Kimi K2.7 Code, and the per-task breakdown tells a clear story: Opus simply operates with more precision and better judgment across the board. The only task Kimi didn't lose outright was messy-orders-to-json , where both models produced identical, rule-compliant output. A tie on a rigid data-transformation task is fine, but it's not where the real differentiation happens.

On python-log-redactor , the gap was technical and unambiguous. Opus deployed lookahead/lookbehind assertions to avoid mangling invalid IPs and to preserve surrounding punctuation—exactly the kind of defensive regex craftsmanship you want in production code. Kimi's simpler regex, by contrast, risked matching partial numbers or invalid IPs and lacked email boundary checks. One model wrote a surgical instrument; the other wrote a blunt tool.

The customer-delay-email task exposed a softer but equally important weakness in Kimi's output. Opus delivered a warmer, more polished email with a genuine-sounding apology, clearer reassurance, and a proactive offer to schedule a call. Kimi's version wasn't broken, but it read as more abrupt and transactional—fine for an internal memo, not for a customer you're trying to retain. Tone matters, and Opus nailed it.

Then came meeting-notes-summary , where structured output discipline separated the two. Opus produced clean JSON with a properly formatted launch_date and a self-contained budget_change description. Kimi embedded conditional text inside the date field and omitted the purpose of the budget change entirely. That's not a stylistic difference—it's a data-integrity problem. If you're piping model output into downstream systems, Kimi's sloppiness here would break things.

Claude Opus 4.8 is the clear winner. It writes better regex, better prose, and better JSON. Kimi K2.7 Code is competent when the task is purely mechanical, but the moment judgment, tone, or structural rigor enters the picture, Opus pulls ahead and doesn't look back.

How they were tested

We ran 4 fresh text tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had DeepSeek-V4-Pro score each one. Anthropic: Claude Opus 4.8 scored 37.0 to Kimi K2.7 Code's 31.0.

1. python-log-redactor

Language: Python 3.11. Write a function sanitize_log(line: str) -> str for an API gateway. Replace any IPv4 address with [IP] and any email address with [EMAIL] , but leave surrounding punctuation untouched. Treat emails case-insensitively. Do not modify invalid IPv4s like 999.1.2.3 . Examples: "Alert from 10.24.8.9 by Nia.Ross@BlueHarbor.io." -> "Alert from [IP] by [EMAIL]." ; "cc:<ops+night@acme-example.org>, src=192.168.0.14" -> "cc:<[EMAIL]>, src=[IP]" . Return code only.

Winner: Anthropic: Claude Opus 4.8 — Model A correctly uses lookahead/lookbehind assertions to avoid modifying invalid IPs and to preserve surrounding punctuation, while Model B's simpler regex could match partial numbers or invalid IPs and lacks boundary checks for emails.

2. customer-delay-email

Draft an email to a business customer, Harbor & Finch Retail, from the account manager at Northline Analytics. Situation: their custom weekly inventory export is delayed because a validation bug was found during final checks. We now expect delivery by Thursday 3:00 PM Central instead of Tuesday morning. Include a brief apology, reassure them no source data was lost, mention we will send a sample file by Wednesday noon, and offer a 20-minute call if helpful. Audience: operations director. Tone: calm, accountable, professional. Length: 130-170 words.

Winner: Anthropic: Claude Opus 4.8 — Model A is more polished and professional, with a warmer apology, clearer reassurance, and a more proactive offer for the call, while Model B is slightly more abrupt and less customer-focused.

3. meeting-notes-summary

Read these meeting notes and produce: 1) a 2-sentence summary 2) a JSON object with keys decision , owner , launch_date , blocked_by , and budget_change Notes: - PulsePeak mobile app release review, 9 May - Mira: crash rate dropped from 2.8% to 0.6% after the image-cache patch - Devlin: Android build passed; iOS still waiting on legal approval for the new heart-zone disclaimer text - Team agreed not to ship on 13 May; target moved to 20 May if legal signs off by 15 May - Budget: +$4,200 for an extra week of contractor QA - Owner for legal follow-up: Sana - Open concern: translated screenshots for Polish are nice-to-have, not a blocker

Winner: Anthropic: Claude Opus 4.8 — Model A provides a cleaner, more structured JSON with a properly formatted launch_date and a clear, self-contained budget_change description, while Model B embeds conditional text in the date field and omits the purpose of the budget change.

4. messy-orders-to-json

Convert the order notes below into valid JSON as an array of objects. Use exactly this schema for each object: {"order_id": string, "customer": string, "items": [{"sku": string, "qty": number}], "ship_method": "ground"|"air"|"pickup", "rush": boolean} Rules: trim spaces, uppercase SKUs, numeric qty only, normalize ship methods ( gnd -> ground , airmail -> air , pick up -> pickup ), and set rush true only if the note explicitly says rush/urgent. Order notes: - id=Q-1041 | customer: Elm St. Deli | items: mx-44 x2; ab-9 x 1 | ship=gnd | note: urgent for Friday - customer=RivetLab, id:Q-1042, ship: pick up, items= zz-200 x4 - Q-1043 / customer "Sola Marine" / items: kp-7 x 12 ; rt-2 x3 / ship=airmail / note=standard - id = Q-1044 | customer = Tansy Clinic | items: n5-1 x1 | ship = air |

Winner: Tie — Both outputs are identical in content, correctly applying all rules: trimmed spaces, uppercased SKUs, numeric quantities, normalized ship methods, and accurately set rush flags.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.