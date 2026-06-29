This one is close on points, but the split is clear in the images: Fibo is the more reliable prompt-follower when spatial logic and scale matter, while AuraFlow’s best work looks polished but less exact. Across these three tests, Fibo wins by being stricter, more believable, and less likely to drift into attractive app

AuraFlow doesn’t lose because it lacks taste. In fact, its best image here—the lobby—shows real editorial polish. It nails the serene luxury brief with oxblood velvet seating, pale stone, a ribbed oak curved desk, a smoked-glass mobile, and, crucially, no visible screens. That last point matters because Fibo plainly blows the prompt’s central constraint by putting monitors at reception. AuraFlow takes that round on discipline.

But Fibo wins the matchup because it is simply better at the harder kind of obedience: the kind that requires geometry, scale, and specific environmental cues to line up at once. In the golden-hour stairwell, Fibo gives you the narrow municipal-library character the prompt asked for—upward-looking composition, worn terrazzo-like steps, walnut rails, diagonal late-day light, even the fern on the landing. AuraFlow’s version is handsome, but it reads broader and more generic, with weaker light bands and less convincing material specificity.

The arcade test is where the gap becomes obvious. Fibo holds a strict one-point perspective, spaces kiosks and signage with believable recession, and gets human scale right against the oversized volume of the arcade. AuraFlow has atmosphere and a strong central clock, but the foreground figures are too big and the whole space feels less rigorously measured. In a scale-check prompt, that’s not a small miss; it’s the assignment.

So the verdict is straightforward: AuraFlow can produce a prettier isolated hit, but Fibo is the stronger image model overall because it follows through on the full brief more consistently. Final call: Fibo.

How they were tested

We ran 3 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. AuraFlow scored 21.1 to Fibo's 22.0.

1. Golden-hour stairwell

A narrow 1920s municipal library stairwell in the fictional coastal town of Brindle Quay, rendered as a cinematic architectural photograph, golden-hour sunlight slicing through tall amber-glass windows and casting long diagonal bands across worn terrazzo steps, dark walnut handrails, a brass directory plaque, and a potted raven fern on the landing; warm dust in the air, calm nostalgic mood, crisp realistic materials, balanced composition looking upward from the lower flight, 16:9

Winner: Fibo — Image B better matches the prompt with a narrow municipal-library feel, clear upward-looking composition, terrazzo-like worn steps, strong diagonal golden-hour light, walnut rails, and a fern on the landing. Image A is attractive but feels more generic and symmetrical, with less convincing terrazzo, weaker diagonal light bands, and a less fitting plaque/text treatment.

2. Arcade scale check

A grand interior view down the central arcade of the invented Vesper Meridian Exchange, portrayed in ultra-realistic architectural visualization style, with a strict one-point perspective centered on a distant bronze clock so the marble floor grid, shopfront cornices, and skylight ribs all converge consistently; include three people at different distances, each correctly scaled relative to the towering 18-meter vaulted ceiling, plus evenly spaced kiosks, benches, and hanging wayfinding signs that diminish naturally without warping, cool neutral daylight, 16:9

Winner: Fibo — Image B adheres much better to the prompt with a cleaner strict one-point perspective, more natural diminishing kiosks/signage, and people whose scale reads plausibly against the very tall arcade. Image A has a strong central clock and mood, but the foreground figures are inconsistently oversized and the arcade feels less convincingly scaled and organized.

3. Lobby without screens

A contemporary boutique hotel lobby called The Latchmere Atlas, depicted as high-end interior editorial photography with soft overcast daylight from a full-height window wall, featuring oxblood velvet lounge chairs, pale limestone floors, a curved reception desk in ribbed oak, a mobile of smoked-glass discs, and two large ceramic planters with feathery papyrus reeds — but absolutely no televisions, monitors, tablets, digital signage, or visible screens anywhere in the scene; serene minimalist composition, realistic textures, 16:9

Winner: AuraFlow — Image A better matches the requested serene editorial lobby with oxblood velvet seating, pale stone floor, ribbed oak curved desk, smoked-glass mobile, and no visible screens; its main flaw is the incorrect wall text and less explicit full-height window wall. Image B has strong architecture and lighting, but it clearly includes visible monitors/screens at the reception desk, violating the prompt's most important constraint.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.