One model consistently followed the brief; the other too often wandered off it. In a matchup decided by prompt discipline rather than vibes, the result wasn’t remotely close.

AuraFlow never really got on the board here. The aggregate score gap — 68.9 to 49.0 — is already substantial, but the more telling stat is the task ledger: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image wins 7 of 8 tasks, with 1 tie, and does so at 100% confidence. That’s not a stylistic preference masquerading as a verdict; it’s a decisive pattern.

The biggest separation came on prompt adherence. On exact counting tasks, AuraFlow repeatedly broke the assignment: too many espresso cups, too many spice tins, wrong arrangement. Ideogram wasn’t flawless, but it was far closer to the requested counts and layouts, which matters because these are binary-ish tests of whether a model can actually follow instructions. The same story showed up in scene construction: in the pop-up skincare stall, Ideogram better preserved the tram-depot setting and the five-role interaction; in reflections and glass, it kept the apple and water as distinct objects instead of collapsing the prompt into a visually clever but incorrect composition.

Ideogram also took the more naturalistic and commercially useful image tasks. It produced the stronger hands-and-anatomy result, with a more believable bracelet-tying grip and candid-photo feel, and it won the kickflip soda brief by delivering clearer frozen action and much better rendering of the required “FIZZLARK” branding. Even where neither model embarrassed itself — the golden-hour toaster ad and the ukiyo-e style prompt — Ideogram was either the cleaner fit or, at worst, level. The toaster task ended in a tie, but even there Ideogram was the more precise match for the brushed-copper product brief and cinematic mood.

What sinks AuraFlow is that its misses weren’t subtle. They were the kind of misses users actually notice: wrong counts, reassigned roles, broken object relationships, and prompt details drifting into attractive irrelevance. AuraFlow could still produce appealing images, and in a few individual judge passes it looked better on surface aesthetics. But across the full test set, Ideogram was the model that more reliably did the job it was asked to do.

Final call: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image wins decisively. If you care about instruction-following, compositional accuracy, and usable outputs rather than occasional near-misses with style, this matchup is over.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. AuraFlow scored 49.0 to Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image's 68.9.

1. Exact counting

A clean overhead flat lay on white marble of EXACTLY seven identical espresso cups arranged in a single straight row, each clearly separate and individually countable, even soft lighting, 16:9.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Model B closely matches the prompt with exactly seven identical espresso cups in a single straight row on white marble, clearly separated and countable. Model A fails the exact counting and arrangement requirements by showing many more than seven cups in a grid rather than one row. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A is much closer to the prompt, showing an overhead flat lay on white marble with cups arranged in a single straight row; however, it contains eight cups instead of exactly seven. Model B fails the core counting and arrangement requirements, showing fifteen cups in a grid rather than seven in one row.)

2. Count the spice tins

A meticulous top-down flat-lay photograph of exactly 13 distinct round spice tins arranged on a pale terrazzo kitchen counter, every tin open and individually visible with different contents and labels, including smoked marigold salt, black lime dust, candied fennel, and ember cumin; no overlaps, no hidden items, clean graphic spacing, soft diffused window light, ultra-sharp detail for unambiguous counting

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Model B is much closer to the requested count, showing 13 spice tins in a clean top-down arrangement, while Model A shows far too many tins and misses the exact-count requirement badly. Model A is sharper and more graphic, but B adheres better to the prompt despite weaker text rendering and a looser layout. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A is much closer to the prompt, with a top-down flat-lay on pale terrazzo and a count that appears to match 13 tins, though several labels are garbled and not all requested names are clearly rendered. Model B fails the exact count badly with about 25 tins, uses harsher lighting, and has much weaker prompt adherence despite a neat grid composition.)

3. Hands & anatomy

A natural candid photo of a person tying a friendship bracelet, both hands clearly visible with anatomically correct fingers and a plausible grip on the threads, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, 16:9.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Model B better matches the prompt with a more natural candid photo feel, clearer anatomically plausible hands, and a believable bracelet-tying grip. Model A is attractive but feels more staged, has a less plausible threading setup, and misses the requested 16:9 framing. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the prompt with a more natural candid look, soft daylight, and more plausible bracelet-tying hand anatomy and grip. Model B is attractive but feels more staged, has harsher backlighting, and the bracelet setup looks less like an authentic friendship-bracelet tying moment.)

4. Golden-hour toaster ad

A premium product-photo style image of a brushed copper two-slot toaster on a tiny apartment balcony at golden hour, the low sun skimming across its rounded edges and casting long honey-colored shadows over a blue enamel bistro table, with a half-sliced blood orange, a folded apricot linen napkin, and faint city rooftops softly out of focus behind it; warm, wistful mood, shallow depth of field, cinematic composition, 16:9

Winner: Tie — Both images capture the golden-hour balcony product-shot mood well, but Model B adheres more closely to the prompt with a clearly brushed copper two-slot toaster, softer wistful lighting, and a more cinematic shallow-focus composition. Model A is strong, but the toaster reads slightly more orange than brushed copper and includes small text artifacts while feeling a bit less refined overall. (Order-swapped judge pass: Both images capture the golden-hour balcony product-shot mood well, but Model B better matches the premium cinematic feel and includes the folded napkin more clearly while presenting a stronger toaster silhouette and richer lighting. Model A is also strong, but the composition feels slightly more casual and the tiny text on the toaster appears less convincing.)

5. Pop-up skincare stall

A stylized contemporary digital painting of five people interacting at a weekend skincare pop-up inside a repurposed tram depot: a vendor demonstrating a jade-green facial mist, a customer comparing two tiny serum bottles, a child spinning on a chrome stool, a photographer crouched beside a stack of branded gift boxes, and a friend holding open a canvas tote while laughing; the scene is coherently arranged around a curved demo counter with balanced spacing, layered sightlines, reflective concrete floor, soft skylight mixed with discreet pink signage glow, 16:9

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Model B better matches the repurposed tram depot setting, includes all five roles more clearly, and has stronger spatial coherence around the counter with skylight and reflective floor. Model A is polished but misses key prompt details: the child is implausibly rendered as the photographer, the tote interaction is wrong, and the depot reads less specifically as a tram space. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A matches the tram-depot setting, five-person interaction, curved demo counter, chrome stool, gift boxes, tote, reflective floor, and skincare actions much more closely, with a coherent 16:9-style scene despite some weak signage text and a child who appears to hold up a bottle rather than spin. Model B is visually polished but misses key prompt details: the setting no longer reads as a repurposed tram depot, the child is the photographer, the tote-holder is not clearly laughing while holding it open, and several roles/actions are reassigned.)

6. Reflections & glass

A photorealistic close-up of a chrome teapot on a polished dark marble counter next to a glass of water; the window and a red apple on the counter must be correctly reflected in BOTH the chrome and the water's surface, dramatic side light, 16:9.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Model B better matches the prompt with a clear glass of water beside the teapot, a visible red apple on the counter, and convincing window reflections in the chrome and on the polished marble. Model A is striking, but it incorrectly places the apple inside the glass rather than next to it on the counter, which is a major prompt miss despite strong reflections and mood. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A matches the prompt much better with a chrome teapot, a glass of water, dark marble, side lighting, and visible window/apple reflections on the teapot and counter; its main miss is that the apple is not clearly reflected in the water surface. Model B is visually striking but fails key prompt details: the glass contains an apple rather than water, the apple is not on the counter as specified, and the reflection requirements are not correctly satisfied.)

7. Kickflip soda burst

A high-energy editorial illustration of a teenager mid-kickflip over a rain-slick corner store curb, one hand clutching a teal aluminum soda can branded "FIZZLARK," droplets and spray arcing through the air, shoelaces and hoodie strings flying, the skateboard angled diagonally toward camera with motion blur in the wheels, dynamic urban perspective under electric storefront glow, crisp frozen action with convincing momentum, 16:9

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Model B adheres more closely to the prompt with a stronger dynamic urban perspective, clearer frozen action over a rain-slick corner store curb, and much better text rendering of "FIZZLARK." Model A is energetic and stylish, but the can and hoodie text are incorrect and the scene reads less like the specified editorial corner-store moment. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model B better captures the requested editorial illustration feel, clearer mid-kickflip action over a rain-slick curb, and stronger frozen momentum. Model A has excellent can text rendering and dynamic perspective, but the pose reads less clearly as a kickflip and the oversized foreground can/hand dominates the scene too much.)

8. Named art style

A ukiyo-e woodblock print of a fishing boat riding a large cresting wave at dawn, faithful to the flat color planes, bold outlines, and stylized foam of the tradition, muted indigo and cream palette.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0 Text to Image — Both images strongly evoke ukiyo-e, but Model B is more faithful to the muted indigo-and-cream palette and achieves a more cohesive woodblock-print composition. Model A is striking but uses a brighter, less muted dawn gradient and feels slightly less stylistically restrained. (Order-swapped judge pass: Image A is more faithful to the requested ukiyo-e woodblock look, especially in its flat color planes, muted indigo-and-cream palette, bold outlines, and stylized foam, while also matching the dawn mood. Image B has strong composition and energy, but its brighter orange sky and less restrained palette feel less faithful to the prompt and tradition.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.