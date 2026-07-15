One model flirted with flashes of taste; the other actually delivered on prompts. Across eight image tests, Imagineart 2.0 Preview separates itself with stronger prompt adherence, better spatial logic, and a statistically decisive win.

AuraFlow wasn’t dead on arrival here. It took the restricted-palette vector task, and in a few cases it showed appealing mood, symmetry, or lighting. But this matchup was not scored on vibes. On the aggregate, Imagineart 2.0 Preview wins 66.3 to 50.5, takes 6 of 8 tasks with 96% confidence, and that margin is big enough to end the suspense: this was a decisive result, not a coin flip dressed up as one.

The pattern is straightforward. Imagineart 2.0 Preview was consistently better at the unglamorous part of image generation: doing what the prompt asked. It won attribute binding by getting the cube, sphere, cylinder, and duck relations right; it won hands & anatomy with a more believable bracelet-tying photo and stronger finger/grip plausibility; and it won bakery texture close-up by actually reading like macro food photography instead of a stylized tart composition. In Melancholy Sardine Poster, it also stayed closer to the requested dawn-harbor, muted retro-poster brief, while AuraFlow drifted into wrong scene details and incorrect text.

The same story held in object-heavy composition tests. In Teahouse Shelf Geometry, AuraFlow’s symmetry helped, but it missed too many key details — no visible cezve, wrong text, wrong accessory arrangement. In Bound Colors in Breakfast Still Life, AuraFlow broke the brief by adding extras and duplicating objects, while Imagineart 2.0 Preview more reliably respected the exact count and color-material bindings. Even where neither model was perfect, Imagineart 2.0 Preview more often failed smaller and recovered better.

AuraFlow’s problem is that its best moments were too often cosmetic. It can produce attractive images, and on the campsite vector prompt that visual instinct paid off. But across this suite it repeatedly lost on binding, counting, placement, anatomy, and text-specific fidelity — the boring fundamentals that separate a pretty image from a usable one. The lone tie, Perspective & scale, only reinforces that point: AuraFlow could hang aesthetically, but Imagineart 2.0 Preview was at least as good technically and usually better elsewhere.

Final call: Imagineart 2.0 Preview is the clear winner. AuraFlow has taste, but Imagineart 2.0 Preview is the model you trust to follow instructions.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. AuraFlow scored 50.5 to Imagineart 2.0 Preview's 66.3.

1. Teahouse Shelf Geometry

A realistic editorial photo of a tiny midnight-blue teahouse shelf scene, composed straight-on in 16:9: a tall ribbed glass bottle of yuzu soda stands at the far left; a copper cezve sits to the right of the bottle; exactly between them is a striped ceramic cup; a single lime is directly in front of the cup; a folded peach napkin is underneath the cezve only; a brass teaspoon lies on top of the napkin with its handle pointing left; behind the cup, but not behind the bottle, is a small paper box labeled 'No. 27'; and perched on top of that box is one star anise pod. Soft tungsten café lighting, crisp shadows, precise object placement, no extra items.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Model B better matches the specified objects and text label ('No. 27') with a more realistic bottle and visible cezve, though placement is still wrong. Model A has stronger symmetry but misses key prompt details: no cezve, incorrect text, extra star anise, and the napkin/spoon arrangement is incorrect. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A is more realistic and gets several key objects and the 'No. 27' label closer, but it misplaces the box, napkin, spoon, lime, and cup/cezve arrangement. Model B has a cleaner straight-on shelf composition, yet it misses major prompt details including the missing cezve, wrong bottle color/type, incorrect text, and extra star anise.)

2. Bound Colors in Breakfast Still Life

A high-end studio still life of five breakfast objects on a pale stone table, each with its own exact color and material and no color swapping: a matte cobalt-blue ceramic espresso cup, a translucent amber glass honey jar, a brushed stainless-steel butter knife, a sage-green linen napkin, and a glossy cherry-red lacquered bento box. Arrange them in a loose diagonal from lower left to upper right, with soft morning side light and clean shadows, premium product-photography realism, 16:9.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Model B adheres much more closely to the prompt with exactly five objects, correct color-material bindings, and a cleaner premium still-life presentation. Model A adds extra objects and duplicates the cup, breaking the object count and arrangement despite decent lighting and realism. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A closely matches the specified five objects, exact colors/materials, and premium still-life look on a pale stone surface; its main miss is the square framing instead of 16:9. Model B adds extra objects, duplicates the cup, omits the butter knife as specified, and breaks the clean minimal composition despite strong lighting and rendering.)

3. Attribute binding

A photorealistic tabletop scene: a matte green cube to the LEFT of a glossy red sphere, a small blue cylinder BEHIND both, and a single yellow rubber duck sitting ON TOP of the cube. Colors must stay on the correct objects. Soft studio light, 16:9.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Model B correctly binds all attributes: the matte green cube is left of the glossy red sphere, the small blue cylinder is behind them, and the yellow rubber duck sits on top of the cube. Model A has stronger mood lighting but fails the key spatial relation because the duck is in front of the cube rather than on top. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A matches the key spatial bindings much better: the matte green cube is left of the glossy red sphere, the blue cylinder is behind, and the yellow duck is on top of the cube. Model B is more stylized and attractive in lighting, but it fails the crucial relation that the duck must sit on top of the cube and is less precise overall on the specified arrangement.)

4. Hands & anatomy

A natural candid photo of a person tying a friendship bracelet, both hands clearly visible with anatomically correct fingers and a plausible grip on the threads, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, 16:9.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Model B better matches the prompt with a believable candid photo of bracelet tying, clearer anatomical hands, and a more plausible grip on the threads. Model A is attractive but feels more synthetic, has less convincing hand anatomy/grip, and misses the requested 16:9 framing. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the candid photo prompt with a believable bracelet-tying action, visible hands, and more plausible finger anatomy. Model B is aesthetically pleasing but looks more staged/rendered, with less convincing hand anatomy and a less plausible grip on the threads.)

5. Bakery Texture Close-Up

An extreme close-up food photograph of a pear-almond galette on wrinkled parchment, showing exceptionally crisp fine detail: flaky laminated pastry layers with toasted edges, visible sugar crystals, fibrous pear flesh, speckled almond cream, tiny threads of baked honey, scattered thyme leaves, and a coarse woven linen towel entering from one corner. Shot in natural window light with shallow but accurate depth of field, macro realism, every texture sharply separated with no smudging, 16:9.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Model B better matches the prompt’s extreme close-up macro realism, with clearly separated flaky pastry layers, sugar crystals, pear flesh, almond cream, honey threads, thyme, parchment, and linen towel. Model A is visually appealing but reads more like a stylized top-down tart with unrealistic whole pear elements and less accurate close-up texture emphasis. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the requested extreme close-up macro food photo, with convincing flaky pastry layers, sugar crystals, pear texture, honey threads, thyme, parchment, and linen all rendered naturally. Model B is attractive but departs from the prompt with a top-down wider composition, less macro realism, and odd pear/almond details that reduce adherence and technical credibility.)

6. Restricted palette

A flat-vector illustration of a mountain campsite at dusk using ONLY four colors — cream, burnt orange, teal, and charcoal — with no gradients and no stray off-palette colors, balanced composition, 16:9.

Winner: AuraFlow — Model A better matches the flat-vector dusk campsite brief with a more balanced 16:9 composition and a cleaner restricted-palette feel, though it appears to use a few close shade variations beyond exactly four colors. Model B is also appealing and clearly vector-like, but it feels less like dusk, is compositionally more centered/static, and more obviously exceeds the strict four-color limitation with multiple grays and orange shades. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model B better matches the restricted flat-vector brief with a cleaner four-color look, stronger balance, and more polished overall design. Model A is solid but appears to use extra gray tones and has a busier, less cohesive composition.)

7. Melancholy Sardine Poster

A clean stylized illustration in a 1980s retro print-inspired vector poster style: a solitary tin of smoked sardines half-open on a rain-dappled windowsill at dawn, with three silver fish visible inside and a curled lid catching pale lavender light; outside the window, blurred harbor cranes and a tiny neon sign reading 'Brine Atlas' glow through mist. Mood is wistful and cinematic, with muted teal, apricot, tobacco brown, and dusty mauve, elegant negative space, flat shapes with minimal grain, carefully balanced poster composition, 16:9.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Model B adheres much more closely to the prompt with a wistful dawn harbor scene, muted retro-poster palette, curled lavender lid, and balanced cinematic composition. Model A is appealing but misses key prompt elements with birds instead of harbor cranes and incorrect can text, reducing adherence despite decent styling. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better captures the wistful cinematic retro-poster mood, the dawn harbor setting with blurred cranes, and the half-open sardine tin with elegant negative space. Model B is clean and graphic, but it misses key prompt details with incorrect text, less cinematic atmosphere, and a more literal, flatter composition.)

8. Perspective & scale

A photorealistic one-point-perspective shot down a long empty library aisle, shelves receding to a single vanishing point, books getting consistently smaller with distance and nothing warped or wrongly sized, warm overhead light, 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Both images depict a long library aisle with strong central perspective, but Model B better maintains consistent shelf geometry and scale recession toward a clearer vanishing point. Model A is moodier and attractive, yet its oversized circular ceiling lights and slightly stylized proportions make it feel less strictly photorealistic and less precise to the perspective-focused prompt. (Order-swapped judge pass: Both images capture a long library aisle with strong one-point perspective, but Model B is more centered, has clearer receding scale, warmer overhead lighting, and a more polished photorealistic look. Model A is good but slightly less precise in symmetry and feels flatter and less technically refined.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.