These two are effectively even. Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA posts the higher aggregate score, but at just 64% confidence this matchup is a statistical dead heat rather than a real separation.

Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA finishes ahead on the raw numbers, 55.2 to 47.5, but this is too close to call. At 64% confidence that either model is genuinely better, the honest read is that there is no defensible overall winner here—just two models trading punches across a messy, inconsistent split.

Where Juggernaut looked better, it was usually on grounded photographic execution. It had the stronger first-pass showing in the macro drone textile prompt, with finer surface detail and more convincing shallow depth of field; it also took hands and anatomy, where the bracelet-tying interaction felt more natural, and exact counting, where it still missed the brief but failed less badly than AuraFlow. It also edged no-signage cleanroom assembly in one pass by avoiding visible branding and presenting a more plausible repair scene.

AuraFlow’s best work came when the brief leaned more stylistic or compositional. It was the better fit on named art style, delivering the flatter planes and bolder outlines expected of ukiyo-e, and it came out ahead on negation mostly because both models ignored the prohibitions and AuraFlow at least produced the stronger reading-nook image. It also won Palette-Lydian Lab Bench on one reading by better matching the requested object set, even while missing major constraints of style, palette, and layout.

The bigger story, though, is instability. Several prompts flipped in the order-swapped judge pass: macro drone textile, cleanroom assembly, hands & anatomy, exact counting, named art style, and Palette-Lydian Lab Bench all saw the preference reverse. Even Relief After Recovery settled as a tie because one model handled the emotional beat better while the other hit more of the literal scene requirements. That is not what a decisive head-to-head looks like.

Final call: tie. Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA has the slightly better aggregate, but the margin is too shaky and the judging too split to crown a real winner. In practice, these models are effectively even in this matchup.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. AuraFlow scored 47.5 to Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA's 55.2.

1. Macro Drone Textile Detail

An extreme close-up macro photograph of a field engineer’s gloves and sleeve as they tune the exposed gimbal of a palm-sized survey drone, emphasizing crisp fine detail: the glove’s frayed woven aramid fibers, tiny machining marks on brushed titanium screws, carbon-fiber twill on the drone shell, pollen-dusted moss and lichen on the rock below, and a sharply resolved mesh cuff; natural overcast mountain light, shallow but accurate depth of field, no smudging, no melted textures, every surface distinctly rendered.

Winner: Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA — Model B better matches the macro close-up brief with stronger fine surface detail on the gloves, drone, and moss, and a more convincing shallow depth of field. Model A is cleaner and well composed, but it reads more like a medium close shot and misses several requested micro-details such as exposed gimbal tuning, frayed fibers, and sharply resolved textile/metal textures. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the extreme macro brief with a tighter close-up, clearer focus on the exposed gimbal area, and stronger rendering of moss, glove texture, and drone materials. Model B is attractive and sharp but reads more like a wider product shot, with less macro intimacy and weaker emphasis on the specified fine surface details such as frayed fibers and machining marks.)

2. Relief After Recovery

A watercolor illustration of a young robotics student in a cramped dorm workshop, shoulders dropping as she realizes her resurrected six-legged prototype has powered back on, her face conveying unmistakable relief mixed with exhausted joy; the robot on the desk glows softly with tiny status LEDs, scattered hex drivers and a soldering mat frame the foreground, rain-speckled evening window light from the right, intimate 3/4 portrait composition in 16:9, expressive eyes, loosened jaw, half-laughing smile, and damp hair stuck to her temple.

Winner: Tie — Model B better captures the relieved, exhausted joy in a cramped workshop setting with stronger emotional storytelling and more natural composition, though it misses the six-legged robot detail. Model A includes the six-legged prototype and rain window, but the expression feels more panicked than relieved and the image reads less like a watercolor illustration. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model B better matches the prompt’s emotional beat, cramped dorm-workshop setting, six-legged resurrected prototype with status LEDs, and rain-speckled window light. Model A is attractive and well-rendered, but it misses the watercolor style, the six-legged requirement, and some of the specific exhausted-relief facial cues.)

3. No-Signage Cleanroom Assembly

Inside a futuristic smartphone repair cleanroom, a technician in a pale antistatic suit aligns a transparent foldable display over a half-disassembled cobalt-blue handset on a glowing work surface, shown in a precise cinematic realism style, widescreen 16:9, cool overhead LED lighting with reflective glass partitions and trays of micro-tools; the scene must deliberately contain NO text, NO logos, NO labels, NO warning stickers, and NO numbers anywhere in the image—not on walls, tools, screens, clothing, or packaging.

Winner: Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA — Model B better matches the cleanroom smartphone repair scenario with a technician actively working over a half-disassembled blue handset on a glowing surface, and it avoids visible text or logos. Model A is visually striking but misses key prompt details by presenting an implausible front-facing foldable device and includes a clear logo-like mark on the phone. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the cleanroom smartphone-repair scenario with a glowing work surface, technician, micro-tools, and no visible text or labels. Model B is visually striking but violates the prompt with a prominent logo-like phone design, a less plausible repair action, and a square composition instead of the requested widescreen 16:9.)

4. Hands & anatomy

A natural candid photo of a person tying a friendship bracelet, both hands clearly visible with anatomically correct fingers and a plausible grip on the threads, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, 16:9.

Winner: Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA — Model B better matches the prompt with a more natural candid close-up of bracelet tying, both hands clearly visible, plausible finger anatomy, and a convincing grip on the threads. Model A is attractive but the hands and bracelet interaction feel less anatomically coherent and less like an actual friendship-bracelet-tying moment. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the prompt with a natural candid close-up of bracelet tying, both hands clearly visible, plausible finger anatomy, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, and the requested 16:9 framing. Model B is attractive but less adherent: the bracelet/thread interaction is less convincing, the framing is portrait rather than 16:9, and the hand pose feels slightly less natural for tying.)

5. Exact counting

A clean overhead flat lay on white marble of EXACTLY seven identical espresso cups arranged in a single straight row, each clearly separate and individually countable, even soft lighting, 16:9.

Winner: Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA — Model B is much closer to the prompt by presenting a single straight row on white marble, but it only shows five cups instead of exactly seven. Model A fails the exact counting and row requirements more severely, showing fifteen cups in a grid rather than seven in one line. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A is much closer to the prompt with an overhead flat lay on white marble and cups arranged in a single straight row, but it shows only five cups instead of exactly seven. Model B has far more severe counting and layout errors, showing fifteen cups in a grid rather than seven in one row.)

6. Named art style

A ukiyo-e woodblock print of a fishing boat riding a large cresting wave at dawn, faithful to the flat color planes, bold outlines, and stylized foam of the tradition, muted indigo and cream palette.

Winner: AuraFlow — Model A better matches the ukiyo-e woodblock print brief with flatter color planes, bolder outlines, stylized foam, and a muted indigo/cream palette; its composition also feels more faithful to the tradition. Model B is attractive and clearly depicts dawn and a fishing boat, but it looks more painterly/illustrative than woodblock-flat and less stylistically authentic. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model B is more faithful to ukiyo-e woodblock conventions, with flatter color planes, bolder outlines, stylized foam, and a composition strongly reminiscent of the tradition. Model A is attractive and on-prompt, but feels more modern/illustrative and less authentically woodblock in treatment.)

7. Negation

A cozy reading nook with an armchair, a stack of books, and a mug of tea by a window — with absolutely NO plants, NO lamps, and NO artwork or picture frames anywhere in the frame. Warm afternoon light, 16:9.

Winner: AuraFlow — Model A better captures the cozy reading nook with armchair, books, tea, and warm window light, though it clearly violates the negation by including multiple plants, a lamp, and framed artwork. Model B is aesthetically strong but violates the prompt even more severely with several plants, a floor lamp, and multiple framed pictures, plus a less focused reading-nook composition. (Order-swapped judge pass: Both images violate the negation constraints heavily, but Model A is slightly stronger overall in realism, lighting, and cozy reading-nook composition. Model B also includes multiple forbidden elements and is less aligned with the requested 16:9 aspect ratio.)

8. Palette-Lydian Lab Bench

A meticulously staged product-still of a custom split mechanical keyboard, open earbuds case, braided USB-C cable, and pocket oscilloscope arranged on a matte lab bench, rendered as a flat-gouache editorial illustration in strict 16:9; the entire image must use only this named palette and no other colors whatsoever: Midnight Spruce (#12343B), Glacier Teal (#2A6F6B), Saffron Dust (#D8A31A), Porcelain Mist (#E9E6DF), and Iron Oxide (#8C3B2A); dramatic side lighting from the left, long clean shadows, high compositional clarity, absolutely no stray off-palette hues, gradients, or neutral contaminants.

Winner: AuraFlow — Model A better matches the requested object set and dramatic bench-top still life, though it misses the split keyboard requirement, 16:9 format, and strict flat-gouache/off-palette constraints. Model B has a cleaner wide composition but fails more core prompt elements, especially the split keyboard, open earbuds case, braided USB-C cable, and editorial illustration style. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model B better matches the requested object set and staged bench composition, including earbuds and a braided cable, though it still misses the split keyboard, flat-gouache style, and strict palette constraint. Model A is cleaner but omits key required objects and is even farther from the specified illustration style and arrangement.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.