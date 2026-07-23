AuraFlow has obvious appeal. When the brief rewards motion, mood, and cinematic punch, it can look more exciting than its rival. That’s why it takes Neon Courier Leap: the saffron jacket, orange cords, rain, magenta reflections, and diagonal action all land with more conviction than Rundiffusion Photo Flux’s more generic urban-bike take.

But this matchup wasn’t decided by vibes. It was decided by whether the model could actually do what it was told. On that front, Rundiffusion Photo Flux wins 5 tasks to 1, with 2 ties, and the aggregate score gap—61.2 to 43.4—comes with 94% confidence. That is not a squeaker; it’s a clear result.

The pattern is blunt. Rundiffusion Photo Flux is markedly better on the boring-but-crucial disciplines that expose weak prompt adherence: it handles legible multi-line text far more cleanly, gets exact counting right with seven cups in one row, follows spatial layout instructions in the room scene, and nails the color-bound crate assignment much more closely. It also wins After-Hours Relief by capturing the actual emotional brief instead of drifting into a more stylized but less accurate image. AuraFlow repeatedly looks strong right up until you check the details and realize it has added objects, mixed assignments, broken composition constraints, or simply missed the core requirement.

The ties reinforce the same story. In Sidewalk Watch Macro, AuraFlow hits some requested specifics, while Rundiffusion Photo Flux feels more like the intended photograph; neither fully closes the case. In Negation, both models fail the assignment by inserting forbidden elements. AuraFlow’s problem, then, isn’t that it can’t make striking images. It’s that too often those images are striking answers to a different prompt.

Final call: Rundiffusion Photo Flux is the better image model here, and it wins clearly. AuraFlow is the more visually aggressive stylist, but Rundiffusion Photo Flux is the one you trust when the prompt actually matters.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. AuraFlow scored 43.5 to Rundiffusion Photo Flux's 61.2.

1. Color-Bound Market Crates

A street vendor’s display arranged in four separate wooden crates on a cracked city sidewalk, each object with its own exact color and material: a cobalt blue glass siphon bottle, a matte yellow rubber rain boot, a polished red ceramic teapot, and a deep green velvet hat, with no colors swapped or bleeding between objects; clean editorial product-style photography in an urban outdoor setting, overcast daylight, precise front-facing composition, subtle pavement texture, 16:9

Winner: Rundiffusion Photo Flux — Model B adheres much more closely to the prompt by placing one correctly colored object in each of four separate wooden crates with a clean front-facing editorial look. Model A is visually striking, but it violates the object assignment by duplicating and mixing items within crates and does not clearly present the specified siphon bottle or separate one-object-per-crate arrangement. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B follows the prompt much more closely, showing the four requested objects in separate wooden crates with the correct colors and a clean front-facing editorial look; its main miss is that there are two yellow boots instead of a single boot. Model A breaks prompt adherence badly by combining objects in crates, adding extra objects, using a top-down rather than front-facing composition, and deviating from the specified clean product-style arrangement despite having striking visuals.)

2. Legible multi-line text

A minimalist event poster with three lines of crisp, correctly-spelled text stacked and centered: 'NIGHT MARKET' large on top, 'Fridays · 6–11pm' in the middle, 'Riverside Pier 4' at the bottom, on a deep navy background, clean sans-serif, subtle grain.

Winner: Rundiffusion Photo Flux — Model B adheres much more closely to the requested minimalist poster style, with clean centered typography on a deep navy background and fully legible text, even though it compresses the lower two lines into one and substitutes hyphens for the centered dot and en dash. Model A has stronger visual weight but badly fails the text-rendering requirement, with multiple misspellings and malformed punctuation that undermine prompt adherence and readability. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B is much closer to the requested minimalist poster, with centered sans-serif text on a deep navy background and mostly correct wording, though it collapses the lower two lines into one and substitutes hyphens for the centered dot and en dash. Model A has stronger graphic weight but fails badly on text rendering and prompt adherence, with misspellings, incorrect punctuation, extra framing elements, and the wrong line structure.)

3. Neon Courier Leap

A bike messenger in a saffron windbreaker launches off a rain-slick curb over a tangle of orange extension cords outside the midnight noodle shop KITE 24, captured mid-air with one hand gripping the handlebars and the other clutching a dented silver parcel tube, water droplets flinging from the spinning tires, coat tails snapping, a startled pigeon exploding upward near the front wheel; cinematic urban realism with gritty texture, low neon street lighting and reflected magenta signage, strong diagonal composition, dramatic motion blur in the background while the rider stays crisp, 16:9

Winner: AuraFlow — Model A matches more of the prompt’s specific beats: the saffron windbreaker, leap over orange extension cords, neon-magenta noodle shop setting, silver parcel tube, rain spray, and a stronger cinematic diagonal composition. Model B captures the rainy urban mood and airborne bike, but misses key details like the correct shop text, the one-handed pose with parcel tube, and the sharper rider-versus-blurred-background motion treatment. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A matches more of the prompt’s key beats: the midnight noodle shop signage is closer to “KITE 24,” the saffron jacket, orange extension cords, rain, neon magenta reflections, and dramatic diagonal action are all strongly present. Model B has a believable urban look and motion, but it misses several specifics such as the parcel tube, one-hand handlebar pose, stronger cinematic blur, and the shop identity, while Model A is more striking overall despite some text/rendering inaccuracies and a less clearly airborne leap.)

4. Sidewalk Watch Macro

Macro close-up of a scratched brass wristwatch resting on a folded subway map atop a café table on Delancey Spur, the cracked crystal beaded with tiny raindrops, shallow depth of field isolating the watch face while the background dissolves into creamy bokeh of passing headlights and a red awning; photographic realism, 100mm macro lens look, off-center framing with razor-thin focus on the watch hands, soft dawn light

Winner: Tie — Model B better matches the requested photographic macro mood with off-center framing, shallow dawn bokeh, café-table context, and a more believable wristwatch on a folded map, even though the crystal damage and raindrops are understated. Model A has strong bokeh and realism, but it looks more like a pocket watch/alarm clock than a wristwatch, the watch face is overly stylized with implausible cracking, and the composition feels less like a natural macro photograph. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A matches more of the prompt’s key specifics: a scratched brass watch with a visibly cracked crystal and raindrops on a folded subway map, plus strong shallow-depth-of-field separation and the red awning in back. Model B is attractive and realistic, but it misses the cracked crystal detail and reads more like a generic street café watch shot than the requested razor-thin macro close-up.)

5. Exact counting

A clean overhead flat lay on white marble of EXACTLY seven identical espresso cups arranged in a single straight row, each clearly separate and individually countable, even soft lighting, 16:9.

Winner: Rundiffusion Photo Flux — Model A fails the core counting and arrangement requirements, showing many more than seven cups in a grid rather than a single straight row. Model B closely matches the prompt with exactly seven identical espresso cups in one clear row on white marble, though the row is slightly uneven and the lighting/composition are a bit less polished. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely matches the prompt with exactly seven identical espresso cups in a single straight row on white marble, clearly separated and easy to count. Model A fails the core counting and arrangement requirements by showing many cups in a grid rather than exactly seven in one row, though it is visually polished.)

6. Spatial layout

A clean isometric illustration of a bedroom: a bed against the LEFT wall, a round rug centered on the floor, a desk under the WINDOW on the back wall, and a floor lamp in the FRONT-RIGHT corner. Flat-vector style, consistent perspective.

Winner: Rundiffusion Photo Flux — Model B follows the requested spatial layout more closely: the bed is on the left wall, the desk is under the back-wall window, the rug is centered, and the floor lamp is placed in the front-right area. Model A is clean and polished, but it puts the desk along the right wall rather than clearly under a back-wall window and places the lamp near the bed instead of in the front-right corner. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B matches the requested spatial layout more closely: the bed is on the left wall, the desk sits under the back-wall window, the round rug is near center, and the floor lamp is placed in the front-right area. Model A has a pleasing isometric room, but the desk is not clearly under the back-wall window and the floor lamp is missing from the front-right corner, reducing prompt adherence despite solid composition and rendering.)

7. Negation

A cozy reading nook with an armchair, a stack of books, and a mug of tea by a window — with absolutely NO plants, NO lamps, and NO artwork or picture frames anywhere in the frame. Warm afternoon light, 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Model A better matches the requested reading nook elements and warm afternoon mood, but it clearly violates the negation constraints with a plant, a lamp, and framed artwork. Model B also violates the negations more severely with multiple plants, a lamp, and wall art, though its composition is pleasant; neither fully follows the prompt. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the requested cozy reading nook layout with an armchair, books, mug of tea, and warm window light, but it clearly violates the negation constraints by including multiple plants, a lamp, and framed artwork. Model A also violates all the forbidden elements and is less aligned compositionally with the prompt due to the missing stack of books and less convincing reading-nook setup, though both are aesthetically pleasing.)

8. After-Hours Relief

A young transit mechanic sitting alone on an overturned milk crate in a graffiti-lined tram depot, face lifted slightly toward a buzzing maintenance lamp, showing unmistakable relief after a long shift: loosened jaw, damp lashes, a tired half-smile breaking through soot on the cheeks, shoulders finally dropping as gloved hands cradle a chipped enamel mug; expressive oil painting with tactile brushwork, intimate waist-up framing, cool industrial shadows balanced by a warm pool of light on the face

Winner: Rundiffusion Photo Flux — Model B better captures the specified emotional beat of after-hours relief, with dropped shoulders, a tired half-smile, gloved hands around a chipped mug, and warm light balancing cool industrial surroundings. Model A has strong symmetry and depot context, but it misses key prompt details with a childlike subject, incorrect seat, and a more stylized grin that reads less like weary relief than posed satisfaction. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better captures the specified emotional beat of after-hours relief with the lifted face, softened expression, gloved hands around a chipped mug, and warm light against cool industrial surroundings, though it misses the oil-painting style and milk crate detail. Model A has stronger stylization and depot context, but it departs more from the prompt with a childlike subject, exaggerated smile, full-body framing, and a less convincing sense of weary relief.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.