One model controlled the brief; the other mostly looked for ways to drift off it. Across eight image-editing tests, Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing turned a lopsided scoreline into a no-argument verdict.

This one is not a photo finish. Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing wins 70.1 to 46.5, takes 7 of 8 tasks outright, and the aggregate verdict lands at 100% confidence. In editorial terms: decisive, repeatable, over.

The pattern is simple. Seedream was the model that actually obeyed the prompt when the prompt got fussy. It won negation by keeping forbidden elements out of the reading nook, while AuraFlow smuggled in a plant, framed art, and even a bizarre stray hand. It won attribute binding by placing the green cube, red sphere, blue cylinder, and yellow duck in the right relationships. It won the more human, cinematic prompts too: Quiet relief at dawn had the right emotional read and film-still atmosphere, and Mechanic with precise hands nailed the courier, alley, cargo bike, and repair action instead of delivering a cleaner but less relevant image.

Seedream also separated itself on the practical stuff that usually exposes image models. In Rainy kiosk materials, it rendered the rainy Brno street, kiosk context, and wrapped magazines more convincingly. In Legible noodle bar poster, it did the hardest thing in the set — produce the required text in a readable Swiss-style layout — while AuraFlow fell into the familiar text-garbling trap. Even on Restricted palette, where the written notes praise AuraFlow’s adherence more directly, the overall adjudication still lands with Seedream, which tells you how little margin for error AuraFlow had after repeatedly missing core constraints elsewhere.

AuraFlow’s only real bright spot is the Named art style tie, where its ukiyo-e treatment was arguably the more faithful one. But one tie is not a counterargument when the rest of the board is red ink. The deeper issue is that AuraFlow often looks competent until you inspect whether it followed instructions; Seedream looks like the model that remembered the assignment.

Final call: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing is the clear winner. Not prettier in some abstract sense — better at the job, by a wide and statistically decisive margin.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. AuraFlow scored 46.5 to Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing's 70.0.

1. Negation

A cozy reading nook with an armchair, a stack of books, and a mug of tea by a window — with absolutely NO plants, NO lamps, and NO artwork or picture frames anywhere in the frame. Warm afternoon light, 16:9.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model B closely matches the prompt with a cozy armchair, books, tea by a window, warm afternoon light, and no visible plants, lamps, or artwork. Model A violates the negation constraints with a large plant and framed artwork, and also includes a strange disembodied hand that hurts realism. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A closely matches the requested cozy reading nook with armchair, books, tea, window, and warm afternoon light, though the embroidered floral pillow slightly conflicts with the no-artwork spirit. Model B clearly violates the negation constraints by including a large plant and framed wall art, and also contains a surreal disembodied hand.)

2. Attribute binding

A photorealistic tabletop scene: a matte green cube to the LEFT of a glossy red sphere, a small blue cylinder BEHIND both, and a single yellow rubber duck sitting ON TOP of the cube. Colors must stay on the correct objects. Soft studio light, 16:9.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model B matches the requested attribute bindings and spatial relations much better: the green cube is left of the red sphere, the blue cylinder is behind them, and the yellow duck sits on top. Model A is visually polished, but it misplaces the red sphere to the left of the cube and appears to attach the blue cylinder to the cube’s side rather than placing it behind both objects. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A matches the requested object bindings and spatial relations much better: the green cube is left of the red sphere, the blue cylinder is behind them, and the yellow duck sits on top of the cube. Model B is more stylized and visually polished, but it fails the key attribute binding for the blue cylinder, which appears attached to the cube’s side rather than behind both objects.)

3. Quiet relief at dawn

Cinematic close-up portrait of a young night-shift florist standing outside a shuttered subway entrance at dawn, holding a dented bucket of anemones against a denim apron, her expression showing unmistakable quiet relief after a long shift—slightly parted lips, softened brow, moist eyes, a small exhausted smile—captured in a naturalistic film still style with shallow depth of field; pale pink sunrise light grazes one cheek while a cool green neon pharmacy cross reflects faintly on the other, blurred city buses and crosswalk stripes behind her.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model B much better matches the prompt’s emotional nuance, cinematic film-still look, dawn lighting contrast, and blurred buses/crosswalk background. Model A has decent setting cues, but the expression reads anxious or distressed rather than quiet relief, and the portrait feels less naturalistic. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the prompt’s emotional nuance, cinematic close-up framing, dawn lighting contrast, and blurred urban background with buses and crosswalk stripes. Model B captures some scene elements but misses the specified quiet-relief expression, feels more stylized than naturalistic, and the pharmacy sign reads as a glowing cross rather than a pharmacy cross.)

4. Mechanic with precise hands

Documentary-style urban portrait, 16:9: a bicycle courier stopped in a back-alley repair spot under an elevated rail line, kneeling beside a matte teal cargo bike and tightening the front brake cable with both hands clearly visible, each finger distinct and naturally posed, full upper body in frame with accurate anatomy and proportion, grease-smudged knuckles, rolled charcoal hoodie sleeves, reflective courier vest, and scuffed sneakers; shot at eye level with a 50mm lens look, overcast daylight bouncing off pale concrete walls for soft realistic shadows and crisp detail.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model B matches the prompt far more closely with a bicycle courier in a back-alley under elevated tracks, a matte teal cargo bike, visible hands working on the front brake cable, and a documentary urban feel. Model A is cleaner and sharp, but it misses key prompt elements like the cargo bike, reflective vest, alley setting, and the specific repair action. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the documentary back-alley repair scenario under an elevated rail line, with a matte teal cargo bike, reflective vest, and believable brake-cable adjustment using both visible hands. Model B is cleaner and stylish but misses key prompt details like the cargo bike, documentary framing, reflective vest, and the specific repair action/anatomy emphasis.)

5. Rainy kiosk materials

Photorealistic 16:9 evening street scene after a light rain: a tiny newspaper kiosk named "Pavo Corner" on a narrow tram-lined block in Brno, viewed from sidewalk height at a three-quarter angle, with a brushed stainless-steel coffee machine on the counter, a wet varnished oak shelf, a folded mustard wool scarf, stacks of glossy magazines in a plastic wrap, and the kiosk owner’s face and forearms visible in the window; sodium-vapor streetlights mix with cool blue dusk and reflections from a passing tram, creating believable specular highlights, soft shadow falloff, damp asphalt reflections, realistic skin translucency, and physically convincing metal, wood, fabric, paper, and glass surfaces.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model B better matches the full scene description with a tiny kiosk on a tram-lined Brno street, convincing rainy evening lighting, visible magazines in plastic wrap, and more believable material rendering overall. Model A has strong detail on the kiosk contents, but the composition feels too cropped and the text/rendering errors plus less convincing street context reduce adherence. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the full scene brief: a tiny kiosk on a tram-lined rainy street at dusk with convincing mixed lighting, wet reflections, magazines in plastic wrap, scarf, oak shelf, and a believable kiosk context. Model B has stronger visibility of the owner and coffee machine, but misses the requested 16:9 framing, feels less like a tiny newspaper kiosk on a narrow Brno block, and includes weaker/incorrect text rendering and less cohesive street composition.)

6. Legible noodle bar poster

Clean graphic poster mockup photographed straight-on in an urban shop window, 16:9, for a tiny late-night noodle bar with bold, highly legible typography and no extra words: top line "MIDNIGHT BROTH", second line "OPEN 19:30", third line "BOWL 8€"; modern Swiss-style design in cream, indigo, and vermilion with generous spacing, crisp letterforms, and a small illustrated steaming bowl icon, taped neatly to the inside of glass on a dim side street so the text remains perfectly readable despite faint reflections of bicycles and streetlights.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model B closely matches the prompt with the exact required text, clear Swiss-style layout, taped window presentation, readable typography, and a small steaming bowl icon. Model A has stronger poster-like styling than many failures, but the text is badly corrupted, includes extra words, and misses the required wording despite decent mood and color use. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A closely matches the requested straight-on shop-window poster with the exact main text, strong legibility, correct color palette, neat tape mounting, and subtle street reflections. Model B has major text errors, many extra words, incorrect pricing/time rendering, and a less faithful Swiss-style poster layout despite decent visual polish.)

7. Named art style

A ukiyo-e woodblock print of a fishing boat riding a large cresting wave at dawn, faithful to the flat color planes, bold outlines, and stylized foam of the tradition, muted indigo and cream palette.

Winner: Tie — Model A more directly matches the prompt with a classic ukiyo-e woodblock look, bold outlines, flat color planes, stylized foam, and a clear dawn palette. Model B is attractive and painterly, but it departs from the specified cresting-wave composition and uses more textured shading than the flatter traditional print style requested. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the requested ukiyo-e woodblock print with a fishing boat riding a large cresting wave at dawn, using muted indigo and cream tones and convincing flat planes with bold outlines. Model B is visually striking and strongly references ukiyo-e, but it leans heavily toward a Great Wave pastiche, uses a brighter palette than requested, and the fishing-boat emphasis is weaker.)

8. Restricted palette

A flat-vector illustration of a mountain campsite at dusk using ONLY four colors — cream, burnt orange, teal, and charcoal — with no gradients and no stray off-palette colors, balanced composition, 16:9.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model A adheres much better to the restricted-palette, flat-vector, no-gradient brief and maintains a strong balanced 16:9 composition, despite some stray pseudo-text. Model B is visually appealing and well composed, but it violates the flat-vector and no-gradients constraints and appears to use more than the allowed four colors. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the prompt with a clear flat-vector mountain campsite at dusk, strong balanced 16:9 composition, and an appealing restricted-palette look, though it appears to include subtle texture/shading beyond strict flat fills. Model B uses the palette well but is square instead of 16:9 and includes incorrect text, which hurts prompt adherence and overall quality.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.