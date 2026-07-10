This matchup wasn’t a rout, but it wasn’t a coin flip either. V4.0q [instant] put more points on the board and took more of the prompt-sensitive tests, giving it a real, statistically supported edge over AuraFlow.

V4.0q [instant] wins this one on the numbers and on the kinds of tasks that matter most for prompt obedience. It posts a 63.1 to 50.5 aggregate lead, takes 5 task wins to AuraFlow’s 2 with 1 tie, and the overall verdict lands at 86% confidence—strong enough to call this a clear result, not a squeaker.

Where V4.0q [instant] separates itself is straightforward: it is more reliable when the prompt asks for specific relationships, actions, or layout constraints. It won car-free noodle alley, spatial layout, hands & anatomy, and attribute binding, which is a serious cluster of practical image-gen skills. Those are not “vibes” categories; they’re tests of whether a model can actually place objects correctly, depict an action convincingly, and avoid drifting off brief. AuraFlow looked good in places, but too often it lost on the exact thing the prompt was asking for.

AuraFlow’s best case is that it can still land a more appealing or more grounded image when the scene is less structurally demanding. It won copper still detail and negation, and in both cases the argument was basically that V4.0q [instant] either staged the scene too cleanly or violated too many explicit constraints. But those wins don’t outweigh AuraFlow’s misses elsewhere—especially on Quince Lane poster, where text and setting fidelity mattered, and on attribute binding, where it simply put the duck on the wrong object.

The tie on Memphis tea kiosk is telling. Both models can produce stylish output, but style alone didn’t decide this matchup. V4.0q [instant] was the steadier system when the prompt demanded exact placement, readable intent, and believable action. AuraFlow remains competitive as an aesthetic image-maker, but in this head-to-head it was the less dependable tool.

Final call: V4.0q [instant] is the better image model here—decisively ahead overall, and more trustworthy on prompt adherence, spatial reasoning, and action/anatomy.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. AuraFlow scored 50.5 to V4.0q [instant]'s 63.1.

1. Copper still detail

An ultra-detailed close view inside a small-batch citrus liqueur workshop: a hammered copper alembic still beaded with condensation, braided hoses, pressure gauges with fine tick marks, burlap sacks of bitter orange peel, a linen apron hanging from a brass hook, and a scarred wooden table dusted with sugar crystals and zest curls; crisp rendering of metal patina, fabric weave, wood grain, and tiny droplets without smudging, warm window light cutting through faint steam, shallow angle composition, 16:9.

Winner: AuraFlow — Model A better matches the workshop still-life prompt with condensation on the hammered copper alembic, visible steam, burlap sack, sugar-dusted scarred table, and warm window light. Model B is polished and attractive, but it misses key requested details like braided hoses and a hanging brass-hook apron setup, and its gauges include garbled text while the scene feels more staged than workshop-authentic. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model B better matches the workshop close-up prompt with a more believable alembic still, visible condensation, steam, hoses, gauges, citrus materials, and warm window light. Model A is polished but feels more staged and misses key prompt details like the scarred table, fine gauge detail, and a convincing workshop interior.)

2. Car-free noodle alley

A narrow midnight alley of noodle bars after fresh rain, painted in luminous oil-painting realism: steam drifting from open kitchen doors, red paper lanterns reflected in puddles, crates of scallions and daikon by tiled thresholds, a cook rinsing bowls under a silver tap, and two cyclists walking their bikes past shuttered stalls; the scene must contain NO cars, NO vans, NO buses, and NO motorbikes anywhere; cinematic perspective down the alley, rich wet textures, high contrast lamplight, 16:9.

Winner: V4.0q [instant] — Model B matches the prompt more closely with a cook rinsing bowls, stronger rainy alley atmosphere, and no vehicles beyond bicycles, while Model A incorrectly shows cyclists riding rather than walking and includes a distracting sink/bike ambiguity. B also has richer cinematic lighting and reflections, though both miss the explicit shuttered-stalls emphasis somewhat. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the requested rainy noodle alley mood, includes the cook rinsing bowls, wet reflections, and produce crates, though it misses the detail that the cyclists should be walking their bikes. Model B has strong atmosphere but violates the no-motorbikes constraint with a bike-like vehicle carrying a metal apparatus and also misses the cook-rinsing action.)

3. Quince Lane poster

A cozy bakery window at blue hour featuring a single centered poster with clean, fully legible typography that reads exactly: "QUINCE LANE" on the first line, "PLUM TARTS" on the second line, and "SAT 07:15" on the third line; elegant letterpress-style poster design in deep cream and oxblood, surrounded by trays of glossy plum tarts and a few candle reflections on the glass; sharp focus on the text, balanced composition, realistic interior lighting, 16:9.

Winner: V4.0q [instant] — Model B matches the prompt far better with the exact requested text, a single centered poster, realistic bakery-window setting at blue hour, and trays of plum tarts. Model A has attractive styling but fails the required text rendering and replaces the bakery context with tart-like candle imagery, reducing adherence substantially. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A closely matches the bakery-window-at-blue-hour scene with a single centered poster, realistic trays of plum tarts, and fully legible text exactly matching the prompt. Model B is visually appealing but misses key text content and layout, replacing the required wording with incomplete/incorrect typography and a less realistic tart presentation.)

4. Spatial layout

A clean isometric illustration of a bedroom: a bed against the LEFT wall, a round rug centered on the floor, a desk under the WINDOW on the back wall, and a floor lamp in the FRONT-RIGHT corner. Flat-vector style, consistent perspective.

Winner: V4.0q [instant] — Model B matches the requested spatial layout more closely: the bed is against the left wall, the desk is clearly under the back-wall window, and the floor lamp sits in the front-right corner. Model A has a cleaner flat-vector look and centered rug, but the lamp is not in the front-right corner and the desk/window placement is less faithful. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A matches the requested spatial layout much more closely: the bed is against the left wall, the desk sits under the back-wall window, and the floor lamp is in the front-right corner, with only the rug slightly off-center. Model B places the bed away from the left wall, the lamp is not in the front-right corner, and the rug is dominated by an extra central object, reducing prompt adherence despite decent visual quality.)

5. Negation

A cozy reading nook with an armchair, a stack of books, and a mug of tea by a window — with absolutely NO plants, NO lamps, and NO artwork or picture frames anywhere in the frame. Warm afternoon light, 16:9.

Winner: AuraFlow — Both images violate the explicit negation constraints, but Model A is closer to the requested scene with the armchair, books, mug, window, and warm afternoon light; Model B includes multiple forbidden plants, a lamp, and framed artwork, making it much less adherent. A is also aesthetically pleasing despite the extra plant and artwork plus some garbled text on the pillow. (Order-swapped judge pass: Both images violate the explicit negations by including plants and artwork, and Model A also includes a lamp; however, Model A better matches the requested cozy reading nook with books, tea, warm afternoon light, and stronger overall composition and polish. Model B additionally has incorrect text rendering on the pillow and feels less aligned with the prompt despite avoiding a lamp.)

6. Hands & anatomy

A natural candid photo of a person tying a friendship bracelet, both hands clearly visible with anatomically correct fingers and a plausible grip on the threads, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, 16:9.

Winner: V4.0q [instant] — Model B better matches the prompt by showing a person actively tying a friendship bracelet with both hands visible, a more plausible grip, and stronger overall realism. Model A has pleasant lighting but looks more like holding loose threads than tying a bracelet, and the hand anatomy/grip is less convincing. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the prompt with both hands clearly visible, a more plausible bracelet-tying action, and stronger anatomical correctness. Model B has pleasing lighting but the hand pose feels less like actively tying a friendship bracelet and the anatomy/grip is slightly less convincing.)

7. Memphis tea kiosk

A twilight street-side tea kiosk on a rain-damp corner, faithfully rendered in 1980s Memphis design style: bold squiggles, terrazzo-like confetti patterns, teal-and-coral geometric panels, black zigzag shadows, and playful asymmetric shapes; the kiosk serves iced hibiscus tea in clear cups stacked beside a chrome blender, with a vendor in a lavender windbreaker leaning out of a triangle-framed window; dramatic neon reflections on wet pavement, clean graphic edges, highly stylized color blocking, three-quarter view, 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Model B better captures the 1980s Memphis look with stronger geometric color blocking, terrazzo/confetti surfaces, neon-lit wet pavement, and a clearer street-side kiosk composition. Model A is appealing and includes the triangle-framed window and vendor, but it misses some key Memphis cues and feels less faithful overall to the specified style. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model B adheres more closely to the Memphis brief with stronger squiggles, asymmetric geometry, a clearer triangle-framed service window, and a more convincing rain-damp corner atmosphere. Model A is polished and attractive, but it feels more like a generic neon kiosk with fewer Memphis-specific motifs and less faithful window/detail rendering.)

8. Attribute binding

A photorealistic tabletop scene: a matte green cube to the LEFT of a glossy red sphere, a small blue cylinder BEHIND both, and a single yellow rubber duck sitting ON TOP of the cube. Colors must stay on the correct objects. Soft studio light, 16:9.

Winner: V4.0q [instant] — Model B matches the specified attribute bindings and spatial relations much better: the matte green cube is left of the glossy red sphere, the blue cylinder is behind them, and the yellow duck sits on top of the cube. Model A is visually strong but places the duck on the red sphere and the blue cylinder is not clearly behind both objects, reducing prompt adherence. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A correctly binds all attributes: the matte green cube is left of the glossy red sphere, the blue cylinder is behind them, and the yellow duck sits on top of the cube. Model B is visually strong, but the duck is on top of the red sphere instead of the cube and the cylinder is not clearly behind both objects.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.