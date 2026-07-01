One model wins by doing the unglamorous thing better: following the prompt when the prompt gets fussy. The other can look slick, but in this matchup polish repeatedly loses to accuracy.

Bagel takes this one because it is simply more reliable where these tests actually bite: object binding, scene constraints, and prompt discipline. The aggregate score says it clearly enough — 23.7 to 17.9 — but the task breakdown is even more telling. When the prompt specifies exact items, exact colors, and exact scene rules, Bagel is the model that more often keeps its hands on the wheel.

The clearest example is the color-bound potting bench. Bagel gets most of the five-object row right: a cobalt-blue watering can, copper trowel, amber bottle, sage wicker basket, and charcoal cast-iron mister. Cosmos 3 Super may stage the scene more elegantly, but it fumbles the assignment by adding an extra pale-green metal watering can and turning the basket tan instead of sage-green wicker. That is not a minor aesthetic quibble; it is a direct prompt-adherence failure.

The same pattern shows up in car-free nursery lane, where Bagel again wins by respecting the brief. Its image lands the rainy dawn mood, curb-height framing, bicycles, striped awnings, and — crucially — no visible motor vehicles. The misses are secondary: weak or illegible chalkboard text and less-specific rosemary/lemon-tree detail. Cosmos 3 Super, by contrast, puts a clearly visible car into a scene explicitly described as car-free. Once you do that, the rest of the atmosphere barely matters.

Cosmos 3 Super does earn a real, deserved point in fernhouse micro-detail. Here it is the more convincing image by a wide margin, with the narrow brass misting pipe, old pressure gauge, dense fern layering, veined begonias, moss, droplets, oxidation, cracked damp stone shelves, and strong side lighting all present and sharply rendered. Bagel looks pleasant but thinned out — too simplified, too sparse, and missing too much of the requested botanical density.

Final call: Bagel wins because it obeys the prompt more consistently, and in a head-to-head like this, that matters more than occasional compositional polish. Cosmos 3 Super can produce the prettier miss; Bagel produces the more correct image.

How they were tested

We ran 3 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bagel scored 23.7 to Cosmos 3 Super's 17.9.

1. Color-bound potting bench

A sunlit gardener’s potting bench in a realistic editorial photograph, 16:9, viewed slightly from above at golden hour: exactly five clearly separated objects arranged in a row, each with its own distinct color and material that must stay correctly bound to that object only — a matte cobalt-blue ceramic watering can, a brushed copper hand trowel, a translucent amber glass spray bottle, a pale sage-green wicker seed basket, and a charcoal-black cast-iron plant mister — with loose potting soil, terracotta pots, and seed packets in muted neutral tones so none of the specified colors bleed onto the wrong items; crisp natural shadows, shallow depth of field, highly accurate object-color-material correspondence.

Winner: Bagel — Image A better matches the required five-object row and keeps most color/material bindings correct, with a cobalt-blue watering can, copper trowel, amber bottle, sage wicker basket, and charcoal cast-iron mister. Image B is more polished compositionally but breaks the bindings badly by introducing an extra pale-green metal watering can and making the basket tan rather than sage-green wicker, so prompt adherence is weaker.

2. Car-free nursery lane

A rainy small-town plant nursery street at dawn in cinematic watercolor realism, 16:9, seen from curb height looking down the lane: rows of hydrangeas, rosemary, and lemon trees under striped awnings, puddles reflecting warm shop lights, a chalkboard sign reading 'Moss Lantern Nursery,' a florist in a yellow raincoat carrying trays of seedlings, and two bicycles parked by a lamppost — but absolutely no cars, vans, buses, motorcycles, or any other motor vehicles anywhere in the scene; quiet atmosphere, soft mist, detailed wet cobblestones, balanced leading lines.

Winner: Bagel — Model A adheres much better to the car-free nursery lane prompt, with strong curb-height composition, rainy dawn mood, bicycles, striped awnings, and no visible motor vehicles; its only notable miss is the missing/illegible chalkboard sign text and weaker specificity for rosemary/lemon trees. Model B includes a clearly visible car, which directly violates the prompt, and its sign text is also incorrect/garbled despite otherwise decent atmosphere and nursery details.

3. Fernhouse micro-detail

An ultra-detailed botanical illustration with photoreal rendering, 16:9, of the interior of a Victorian fernhouse after watering: dense layers of maidenhair fern, bird’s-nest fern, clubmoss, and veined begonias surrounding a narrow brass misting pipe and an old pressure gauge, composed as a close mid-shot with side lighting from frosted glass panes; every surface should show crisp fine texture — individual fern leaflets, tiny serrated moss filaments, beadlike water droplets on waxy leaves, the woven jute wrapping around a hanging basket, faint oxidation on the brass fittings, and hairline cracks in damp stone shelves — all rendered sharply without smudging or mushy detail.

Winner: Cosmos 3 Super — Image B matches the prompt far better: it includes the narrow brass misting pipe, old pressure gauge, dense fernhouse layering, veined begonias, moss, droplets, oxidation, and cracked damp stone shelves with strong side lighting and crisp micro-detail. Image A is attractive but too simplified and sparse, missing several specified plant types and the misting-pipe composition, with less of the requested ultra-detailed botanical richness.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.