Bagel shows flashes of polish, but this matchup wasn’t close. Fibo swept the board on prompt discipline, spatial reasoning, style control, and reflection-heavy realism, leaving Bagel with no task wins and only one split decision.

Bagel’s problem here isn’t that it makes ugly images. In several tests, it produced attractive, polished outputs. The problem is that it kept drifting off brief. Across the set, Bagel routinely dropped key prompt requirements, simplified compositions, or substituted a generally nice-looking image for the specific image requested.

Fibo, by contrast, was the model that actually listened. It won the foundry dessert scene by capturing the converted industrial setting, chef presence, and late-afternoon factory light; it won the rooftop tea layout by nailing object placement; and it crushed the negation test by avoiding the exact forbidden elements Bagel plainly included. That same pattern held in named style and technical rendering: Fibo delivered the more faithful ukiyo-e treatment, the more correct glass-and-chrome reflections, the stronger Bauhaus poster discipline, and the cleaner attribute binding in the studio object scene.

The only category that even approached a debate was the baker-with-hands prompt, and even there the judges split rather than giving Bagel a clean edge. One pass preferred Fibo’s shop context and overall setup; the other preferred Bagel’s braiding clarity and hand depiction. A tie as Bagel’s best result tells you everything you need to know about the rest of the contest.

The numbers make the editorial verdict easy: 70.8 to 52.7, task wins 7 to 0, with 100% confidence for Fibo. This wasn’t a vibes win or a marginal preference call. Fibo was better at following instructions, better at preserving relationships between objects, better at honoring stylistic constraints, and better at the hard stuff—negation, reflections, and composition under detailed prompts.

Final call: Fibo is the decisive winner. Bagel can generate appealing images, but Fibo is the model you trust when the prompt actually matters.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. Bagel scored 52.6 to Fibo's 70.8.

1. Foundry dessert realism

Photorealistic industrial-chic dessert scene, 16:9: a burnt-basalt countertop in a converted copper foundry kitchen holds a plated cardamom pear tart beside a brushed stainless-steel espresso machine, a walnut cutting board, a folded charcoal linen towel, and the pastry chef’s forearm and cheek entering frame; late-afternoon sun pours through tall factory windows, creating believable soft-edged shadows, bright specular reflections on metal, subsurface warmth in skin, matte texture in fabric, and rich grain in wood, with physically convincing materials and natural color response.

Winner: Fibo — Model B matches the converted foundry setting and prompt details more completely, including the pastry chef’s forearm and cheek, tall factory windows, convincing stainless-steel reflections, and a stronger industrial-chic atmosphere. Model A is attractive and photorealistic, but it misses the chef presence and feels less specifically like a copper foundry kitchen, with a simpler composition and less complete prompt coverage. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B matches the prompt more completely, with the converted foundry feel, visible pastry chef forearm and cheek, stainless espresso machine, walnut board, charcoal towel, and a more convincing late-afternoon industrial lighting setup. Model A is attractive and realistic, but it misses the chef entering frame and the foundry-specific atmosphere, and its tart and countertop styling feel less aligned with the requested plated cardamom pear tart scene.)

2. Rooftop tea geometry

A crisp editorial food photograph, 16:9: on a rain-dark rooftop café table at dusk, a turquoise teapot sits exactly between a striped glass jar of kumquat marmalade on the left and a white porcelain cup on the right; a brass spoon lies horizontally in front of the teapot with its handle pointing left; a half-sliced dragon fruit is directly behind the teapot; a folded saffron napkin is on top of a closed slate-blue menu in the back-right corner; and a single mint sprig rests to the left of the cup, all arranged precisely as described, viewed from a slightly elevated three-quarter angle.

Winner: Fibo — Model B follows the specified arrangement more closely, including the striped marmalade jar on the left, dragon fruit directly behind the teapot, back-right menu with saffron napkin, and a clearer rooftop-at-dusk mood. Model A is attractive but misses several key spatial details, notably the striped jar, dragon fruit placement, spoon placement, and the napkin/menu arrangement. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B follows the specified arrangement more closely: the turquoise teapot is centered between the striped marmalade jar and white cup, the dragon fruit is directly behind, and the napkin sits on the slate-blue menu in the back-right. Model A is attractive and polished, but it misses several layout details, including the striped jar, the spoon placement, the dragon fruit position, and the napkin-on-menu arrangement.)

3. Negation

A cozy reading nook with an armchair, a stack of books, and a mug of tea by a window — with absolutely NO plants, NO lamps, and NO artwork or picture frames anywhere in the frame. Warm afternoon light, 16:9.

Winner: Fibo — Model B adheres much better to the negation constraints, showing a cozy reading nook with an armchair, books, tea, and window while avoiding plants, lamps, and artwork. Model A is attractive, but it clearly includes multiple plants and a framed picture, which directly violates the prompt. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B adheres closely to the prompt with a cozy armchair, books, tea, window, and warm afternoon light while correctly avoiding plants, lamps, and artwork. Model A is attractive but clearly violates the negation constraints by including multiple plants and wall artwork, despite having a pleasant composition and lighting.)

4. Named art style

A ukiyo-e woodblock print of a fishing boat riding a large cresting wave at dawn, faithful to the flat color planes, bold outlines, and stylized foam of the tradition, muted indigo and cream palette.

Winner: Fibo — Model B better matches the requested ukiyo-e woodblock print style with flatter color planes, a muted indigo-and-cream palette, and more faithful stylized foam and linework; its composition is also more cohesive and evocative. Model A is striking and readable, but the boat feels more modern/cartoon-like and the warm dawn gradient and simplified treatment make it less faithful to the named tradition. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B is much more faithful to the requested ukiyo-e woodblock print style, with flat color planes, bold outlines, stylized foam, and a muted indigo-and-cream dawn palette; its composition is also more cohesive and evocative. Model A has a lively wave silhouette, but it departs from the specified palette and traditional treatment with a more cartoonlike boat and less convincing woodblock aesthetic.)

5. Reflections & glass

A photorealistic close-up of a chrome teapot on a polished dark marble counter next to a glass of water; the window and a red apple on the counter must be correctly reflected in BOTH the chrome and the water's surface, dramatic side light, 16:9.

Winner: Fibo — Model B adheres more closely to the prompt by clearly showing the window and red apple reflected in both the chrome teapot and the glass of water, while also delivering stronger dramatic side lighting and a more convincing marble-counter setup. Model A is attractive and polished, but the water reflection is weak/incomplete and the apple reflection behavior is less correct overall. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B adheres more closely to the prompt by clearly showing the red apple and window reflected in both the chrome teapot and the glass/water setup, while also delivering stronger dramatic side light and a convincing polished marble surface. Model A is attractive and cleanly composed, but it misses the specified close-up feel, uses two apples, and the required reflections in the water/chrome are less clearly and correctly expressed.)

6. Sorbet in Bauhaus palette

A stylized still life poster in a clean Bauhaus-inspired graphic illustration style, 16:9: three coupe glasses of sorbet on a lacquered counter—one lemon, one blackberry, one pistachio—rendered using only the named palette coral pink, mustard yellow, forest green, midnight navy, cream, and black, with absolutely no other colors; strong side lighting, simplified geometric shadows, precise flat shapes, and elegant negative space, ensuring every visible object and highlight stays strictly within that palette.

Winner: Fibo — Model B better matches the Bauhaus-inspired poster brief with coupe glasses, strong geometric shadows, elegant negative space, and a more disciplined flat-graphic treatment. Model A has a pleasing arrangement but misses key prompt details with wine-glass forms instead of coupes, more painterly rendering, and visible off-palette fruit colors that weaken adherence. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B matches the Bauhaus-inspired poster brief much more closely, with flat geometric shapes, strong negative space, coupe glasses, and a palette that largely stays within the specified colors; its only notable issue is that the sorbet flavors/colors are mismatched and the blackberry garnish appears on multiple glasses. Model A departs from the prompt with non-coupe glasses, a softer more rendered look instead of precise flat graphic illustration, incorrect sorbet depiction, and weaker adherence to the strict still-life poster styling.)

7. Baker with perfect hands

A documentary-style portrait, 16:9: a young baker standing at a flour-dusted worktable in a narrow neighborhood pastry shop, shown from mid-thigh up, turning slightly toward camera while braiding six thin strands of dough; both hands are fully visible and anatomically correct, with five natural fingers each in a plausible pose, wrists aligned, shoulders even, and realistic body proportions; trays of fig knots and apricot buns line the shelves behind, lit by soft north-window daylight with gentle fill and sharp lens detail.

Winner: Tie — Model B adheres more closely to the prompt with a documentary-style mid-thigh-up baker in a narrow pastry shop, visible trays of fig knots and apricot buns, and a clearer attempt at braiding six dough strands with more plausible hands and body proportions. Model A is attractive and sharp, but it misses the requested framing and shop context, and the dough handling reads less convincingly with weaker hand anatomy and strand structure. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A adheres more closely to the prompt with a documentary-style bakery portrait, clearer six-strand dough braiding setup, visible natural-looking hands, and stronger shelf context with soft window light. Model B is attractive and sharp, but it misses the requested 16:9 framing, the dough handling looks less plausibly like braiding six thin strands, and the hand/finger depiction is less convincing.)

8. Attribute binding

A photorealistic tabletop scene: a matte green cube to the LEFT of a glossy red sphere, a small blue cylinder BEHIND both, and a single yellow rubber duck sitting ON TOP of the cube. Colors must stay on the correct objects. Soft studio light, 16:9.

Winner: Fibo — Model B adheres more closely to the prompt with clearer photorealism, better material rendering, and a stronger studio-lit composition; the duck is convincingly on top of the matte green cube, the glossy red sphere is to the right, and the blue cylinder sits behind. Model A gets the object bindings mostly right but is noticeably blurry and less photorealistic, which hurts both composition and technical quality. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B follows the prompt more precisely: the matte green cube is left of the glossy red sphere, the blue cylinder sits behind, and the yellow rubber duck is clearly on top of the cube, all with strong photorealistic lighting and clean material separation. Model A gets the basic arrangement and colors mostly right, but it is noticeably blurry and less photorealistic, reducing both prompt fidelity and overall image quality.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.