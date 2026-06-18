This matchup wasn’t close on execution. Bagel occasionally found the mood, but Ideogram V4.0q Text to Image was the model that actually followed the briefs across composition, layout, and text fidelity.

Bagel’s problem in this set is simple: it keeps drifting off prompt at exactly the moments that matter. Across the three tasks, it shows flashes of taste—especially in lighting and garment rendering—but those flashes don’t survive contact with concrete instructions. Ideogram V4.0q, by contrast, is much more disciplined. It wins the aggregate 23.0 to 14.0 because it repeatedly does the unglamorous, decisive work of putting the right things in the right places.

The clearest example is Kestrel Six Palette Lookbook. The brief asked for a still-life lookbook with one raincoat on a dress form, plus boots, gloves, and a folded scarf on geometric plinths, all under hard morning light. Ideogram gets much closer to that exact setup and delivers the stronger shadow pattern. Bagel breaks the composition more noticeably by showing two garments and omitting the gloves. Neither model truly obeys the strict six-color palette—both leak blacks, whites, and extra hues—but Ideogram still misses less and lands the requested editorial structure better.

On Morrow Vale Atelier Poster, Ideogram’s advantage becomes decisive because text accuracy is non-negotiable. It includes the required copy more faithfully, including the missing middle line and the correct bottom time, while preserving a clean vintage-poster layout with readable typography. Bagel’s image has attractive atmosphere and a nicely rendered coat, but it fumbles the assignment: it omits “SEAM LAB No. 7,” turns the bottom time into “21:440,” and even introduces duplicate extra text. That’s not a near miss; that’s a failed poster brief.

The same pattern holds in Precise Boutique Flat Lay. Ideogram follows the spatial logic of the prompt far more reliably: beret centered, camera left, tie right, gloves above, blazer farther above, shoebox below, and a single loafer between beret and box. Bagel misses too many of those anchor constraints, including the sunglasses case between camera and beret, the perfume on top of the shoebox, the correct glove placement, and it adds extra or misplaced shoes. Flat lays live or die on arrangement discipline, and Bagel simply doesn’t have it here.

Final call: Ideogram V4.0q Text to Image wins comfortably. Bagel can produce appealing moments, but Ideogram is the model that better respects the brief, handles typography, and understands positional instructions—the exact traits that separate a nice image generator from a dependable editorial tool.

How they were tested

We ran 3 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bagel scored 14.0 to Ideogram V4.0q Text to Image's 23.0.

1. Kestrel Six Palette Lookbook

A fashion editorial still life in a crisp mid-century studio style, 16:9: a tailored women's raincoat on a dress form beside ankle boots, gloves, and a folded silk scarf, arranged on geometric plinths with hard morning light and clean shadow edges. Restrict the entire image to exactly this named six-color palette and no other colors whatsoever: Tarnished Teal (#2F6F6D), Saffron Thread (#D9A441), Oxblood Ink (#5A1E2A), Bone Paper (#E8E1D3), Slate Quarry (#4B5563), and Dust Rose (#C98F8F). No stray hues, no black, no pure white, no metallic colors, no skin tones outside the palette; every object, highlight, shadow, background plane, and reflection must be rendered only using those six colors.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0q Text to Image — Model B better matches the requested still-life lookbook composition with one raincoat on a dress form plus boots, gloves, and folded scarf on geometric plinths, and its hard morning light/shadow treatment is stronger. Model A violates the prompt more by showing two garments and missing gloves, while both images break the strict six-color-only rule with out-of-palette blacks/whites and extra hues.

2. Morrow Vale Atelier Poster

A chic storefront poster for an avant-garde fashion atelier, designed as a vintage travel poster with elegant modernist typography, centered composition, and warm late-afternoon window light, 16:9. The poster must prominently and legibly display exactly this text, spelled exactly as written and easy to read from a distance: “MORROW VALE ATELIER” on the top line, “SEAM LAB No. 7” beneath it, and “OPEN TIL 21:40” at the bottom. Include a stylized illustration of a sculptural emerald evening coat on a mannequin, but the text must remain the clearest focal element with clean letterforms, strong contrast, and no extra words or misspellings.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0q Text to Image — Image B adheres much better to the required text, including the missing middle line and correct bottom time, while maintaining a clean vintage-poster composition with legible typography. Image A has appealing lighting and coat rendering, but it omits “SEAM LAB No. 7,” misspells the bottom time as “21:440,” and adds duplicate extra text.

3. Precise Boutique Flat Lay

A top-down fashion boutique flat lay photographed with soft diffused skylight on pale oak flooring, meticulously composed, 16:9. Place a mustard-yellow beret in the exact center. A silver compact camera must be to the left of the beret. A narrow striped necktie must be to the right of the beret. A pair of red leather gloves must be above the beret. A closed ivory shoe box must be below the beret. A tortoiseshell sunglasses case must be between the camera and the beret. A small bottle of perfume must be on top of the shoe box. A folded charcoal blazer must be behind the gloves relative to the viewer (farther toward the top edge). A single black loafer must be between the beret and the shoe box without touching either. All items must be clearly visible and laid out exactly in those spatial relationships.

Winner: Ideogram V4.0q Text to Image — Image B follows more of the required spatial relationships: the beret is centered, camera is left, tie is right, gloves are above, blazer is farther above, shoebox is below, and a single loafer sits between beret and box. Image A misses several key constraints, including the sunglasses case between camera and beret, perfume on top of the shoebox, gloves placement, and it includes extra/misplaced shoes.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.